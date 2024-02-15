The 2024 Oscars are just around the corner. Whimsical style muse and Best Actress nominee Emma Stone is approaching the prestigious season in the best way possible: with a compelling mix of archival and modern red carpet looks.

While attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, the Poor Things star reached for a sleek design from The Row. The strapless black gown featured a foldover neckline that revealed a layer of vintage-inspired floral prints, which trailed down into the side panel of the dress.

Stone finished the look with a diamond pendant necklace, simple gold earrings, and chunky rings, all from the ethical fine jewelry brand VRAI.

Emma Stone attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a peek-a-boo style gown from The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following day, while attending the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Stone adhered to a neutral color palette once again. This time, she swapped her gown for a Louis Vuitton suit set designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. (Stone is a Louis Vuitton ambassador and often wears Ghesquière's designs on the red carpet.)

While her trousers were kept simple, her tuxedo-inspired coat made a bold statement with a contrasting black-and-white design and a front-facing zipper. Stone completed her look with black pointed-toe heels and a simple pair of studs, once again from VRAI. Her go-to stylist, Petra Flannery, shared details about the entire outfit on Instagram .

Emma Stone at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon wearing a black-and-white suit designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Stone's pre-Oscars wardrobe is full of neutrals, she has also experimented with pops of color. At the Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, the La La Land actress chose a blush pink archival Givenchy gown. The gorgeous piece, designed with a plunging neckline and woven detailing throughout the midsection, is from Givenchy's Spring 2003 couture collection.

Emma Stone attends the Directors Guild of America awards in a blush pink archival Givenchy gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking ahead, it appears as though the Oscars will be a big night for Stone. On her way to potentially win the Best Actress trophy for her role in Poor Things, Stone already won a Golden Globe. The film, which Stone produced, has racked up 11 nominations, including Best Picture.