Emma Stone's Oscars Campaign Is Full of Award-Worthy Gowns

Her latest? A peek-a-boo floral column dress by The Row.

Emma Stone wearing a strapless black gown with a foldover neckline revealing a floral print
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Melony Forcier
By Melony Forcier
published

The 2024 Oscars are just around the corner. Whimsical style muse and Best Actress nominee Emma Stone is approaching the prestigious season in the best way possible: with a compelling mix of archival and modern red carpet looks.

While attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, the Poor Things star reached for a sleek design from The Row. The strapless black gown featured a foldover neckline that revealed a layer of vintage-inspired floral prints, which trailed down into the side panel of the dress.

Stone finished the look with a diamond pendant necklace, simple gold earrings, and chunky rings, all from the ethical fine jewelry brand VRAI.

Emma Stone wearing a strapless black gown with a foldover neckline revealing a floral print

Emma Stone attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a peek-a-boo style gown from The Row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The following day, while attending the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Stone adhered to a neutral color palette once again. This time, she swapped her gown for a Louis Vuitton suit set designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. (Stone is a Louis Vuitton ambassador and often wears Ghesquière's designs on the red carpet.)

While her trousers were kept simple, her tuxedo-inspired coat made a bold statement with a contrasting black-and-white design and a front-facing zipper. Stone completed her look with black pointed-toe heels and a simple pair of studs, once again from VRAI. Her go-to stylist, Petra Flannery, shared details about the entire outfit on Instagram.

Emma Stone wearing a black and white suit for the Oscars Luncheon

Emma Stone at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon wearing a black-and-white suit designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Stone's pre-Oscars wardrobe is full of neutrals, she has also experimented with pops of color. At the Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, the La La Land actress chose a blush pink archival Givenchy gown. The gorgeous piece, designed with a plunging neckline and woven detailing throughout the midsection, is from Givenchy's Spring 2003 couture collection.

Emma Stone wearing a pink woven vintage Givenchy gown with silver square toe heels

 Emma Stone attends the Directors Guild of America awards in a blush pink archival Givenchy gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking ahead, it appears as though the Oscars will be a big night for Stone. On her way to potentially win the Best Actress trophy for her role in Poor Things, Stone already won a Golden Globe. The film, which Stone produced, has racked up 11 nominations, including Best Picture.

Melony Forcier
Melony Forcier
Freelance Fashion Writer

Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸