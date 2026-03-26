If you've been on the lookout for a new action flick led by fierce female leads, then Pretty Lethal should be your next watch. Prime Video's new thriller from the minds behind Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train stars five American ballerinas—Bones (Maddie Ziegler), Princess (Lana Condor), Grace (Avantika), Zoe (Iris Apatow), and Chloe (Millicent Simmonds)—who get stranded on the way to a life-changing competition in Budapest. When they check into a menacing inn run by Devora (Uma Thurman), the rivals have to use their high kicks and fierce dedication to fight their way out alive.

In honor of the movie's streaming release, Ziegler, Condor, Avantika, Apatow, and Simmonds sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? . With the help of an offscreen interpreter for Simmonds, the young stars got competitive as they guessed each other's first jobs, first concerts, hobbies, favorite childhood books, and food pet peeves. It soon became clear that weeks of filming (and a month of "ballet-fu" trending) helped the quintet get extremely close.

Avantika, Lana Condor, Maddie Ziegler, Millicent Simmonds, and Iris Apatow in Pretty Lethal. (Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Watch the full challenge above, then head to Prime Video to watch Pretty Lethal, streaming now.

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