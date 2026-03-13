Fans of Colleen Hoover novels know that it's best to grab a box of tissues before watching the big-screen adaptation of her 2022 book Reminders of Him. The tearjerker centers on Kenna (played by Maika Monroe), a woman newly released from prison after a car crash that killed her boyfriend, Scotty (Rudy Pankow). Unable to reunite with the daughter she had behind bars, the only person willing to give Kenna a chance is Ledger (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner who was Scotty's best friend.

Given that devastating plot of the romantic drama, you wouldn't expect to describe the actors leading Reminders of Him as "goofy." But when Marie Claire sat down with Monroe and Withers for a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?, the two stars had a much more carefree chemistry than the emotional romance they portrayed onscreen.

Kenna (Maika Monroe) and Ledger (Tyriq Withers) can't fight their building attraction in Reminders of Him. (Image credit: Michelle Faye/Universal Pictures)

In honor of the film's March 13 release, Monroe and Withers tested their friendship by guessing each other's favorite foods, guilty pleasures, most-used vocal stims, and most-iconic declarations of love. Though we provided multiple-choice options, the self-proclaimed besties didn't need them, as they had already gotten extremely close on set. After chatting with them, we wish we could hang out with the pair every day (especially if it means we'd get to hear more of Withers's impressions).

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Watch the full challenge above, then head to your local theater to catch Reminders of Him.