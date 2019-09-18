There are good movies and there are bad movies, but there are also movies that don't get the credit that they deserve. Each year, Hollywood is inundated with the hundreds of movies being released—so much so that we often don't get the opportunity to talk about the hidden gems that are being overshadowed in the hype of the blockbusters and films that are excruciatingly boring but will somehow still be nominated during award season (shade, but no shade).

But that ends today. Finally, we're giving the should-be sleeper hits the roses that they deserve while we still can, including everything to kitschy rom-coms to inspirational biographical dramas. Below, some of the most underrated but most deserving films of all time.

Empire Records (1995)

This movie opened to terrible reviews but has since become a cult classic, so if you haven't seen it, consider this your wake-up call. Centering around one epic day at a record store (#RexManningDay), each character brings something different to the table and storyline—including incredible catch phrases those who are cool still recite in everyday conversation. (At least, that's what I tell myself.) (My name isn't f*cking Warren.)

All I Wanna Do (1998)

This movie somehow flew under everyone's radar. Bring up this movie and you'll generally get stares and "huh?" and confusion. But listen, it's the best. Set in the '60s at an all-girls boarding school, Odette (Gaby Hoffman) is a bitter new student who forms friendships with three other ladies, including Verena (Kristen Dunst). After the school announces it's going co-ed, friendships are tested as they fight to save a school from the invasion of penises, while also helping each other achieve each other's goals—including losing one's virginity. (Ironic, I know.) Bonus: See Vincent Kartheiser in all his teen glory, you know, before becoming Pete Campbell in Mad Men.



That Thing You Do (1996)

Written, directed, and starring Tom Hanks, this fantastic, fantastic, fantastic film (yes, I had to say it three times) follows a band as they are propelled to stardom in the '60s. Honestly, not really sure how this didn't gain any momentum until much after it debuted, considering all the amazing reviews (93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and the fact that the character Lenny was written and exists and has the funniest lines, ("Oh, I'm not here with these fellas. I've got a pig in competition over at the livestock pavilion, and I am going to win that blue ribbon!"), but whatever. Watch it. Buy it. Love it.



Better Off Dead… (1985)

Quotable lines abound ("I WANT MY TWO DOLLARS", "Gee, I'm real sorry your mom blew up, Ricky", etc.) in this dark comedy about a teen (John Cusack) who has everything going against him—parents who don't care, a girlfriend (ahem, ex) who dumps him, and a little brother who is way cooler than he is. Before he can make the ultimate self-sacrifice (I TOLD YOU IT WAS DARK) he keeps getting distracted by a scary 30-year-old sounding paper boy and a skiing contest against the school bully. You know, the usual.



Max (2002)

Another John Cusack film, this time with a weird and new (other adjectives welcome) take on Hitler and his relationship with a Munich art dealer. No, I'm for real. John Cusack plays Max Rothman, a Jewish art dealer, and Noah Taylor plays a young Adolf Hitler. Spielberg was in fact approached about the movie, but passed—saying that while the film was well written, he felt uncomfortable with possibly insulting the memory of Holocaust survivors. Watch and be the judge.



In a World (2013)

Written and starring Lake Bell, this true sleeper is one of those films you can watch over and over and never get sick of. The story stars Lake Bell as a vocal coach who competes against her own legendary voice actor father—as well as the current biggest voice actor in the game—to get a huge gig voicing the trailer for a big budget movie. Huge comedy hitters including Rob Corddry, Demetri Martin, Tig Notaro, Fred Melamed, Ken Marino, and Nick Offerman round out the cast, while a cameo by Eva Longoria is just the best. You'll adore it—we'd bet on it.

Sunshine (2007)

The sun is dying, and earth will too, as a result. After a team of astronauts are sent to revive the sun and fail, a new team is sent seven years later as humankind's last hope. As one YouTube commenter states, "a movie that is equal to Interstellar and Gravity and still few people have heard of it." This changes now.

Near Dark (1987)



A horror film centering on a farmer's son who ends up traveling with a group of vampires (heh) after a the woman he's trying to seduce turns him in, the film was directed and written by Kathryn Bigelow (yes, the first and only female director to win an Oscar), the film is an 80s thriller take on a modern-day Western.



Big Fan (2009)

This moving and poignant film is one you have to see. Featuring Patton Oswalt as a superfan who gets brutally beaten when he approaches his favorite player to say hello (ugh, my heart), the story hinges on the idea of being so supportive of someone who did something so terrible to you. Emotional, heart-wrenching, and a sleeper—it's just hard to watch and even harder to look away.



Chef (2014)

If you haven't seen this film yet, I'm not really sure what you're waiting for. The story is about a chef who wants to cook, well, good food—and thus, opens a food truck. Everything about this flick is funny, heart-warming, and all things good. And the fact that it stars Bobby Cannavale, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Vergara, Robert Downey Jr., Amy Sedaris—you get the gist—is just marinade on the carne asada. (That's a Chef joke.)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

You may have read the revenge epic as a teenager in high school, but Alexandre Dumas didn't exactly do his main character much justice in the 1844 original novel—Edmond Dantes is fine as hell! Played by Jim Caviezel, innocent sailor Dantes becomes the center of a complex government conspiracy and finds himself imprisoned in the Château d'If. Years later, he re-emerges in upper-crust French society as the Count of Monte Cristo, a mysterious billionaire with a serious chip on his soldier. Guy Pearce, James Frain, and a baby-faced Henry Cavil also star in the adaptation.

Just Wright (2010)

There's one thing you need to know about Queen Latifah: If she's going to be falling in love onscreen, she's probably going to be doing so with a very, very attractive man (see Last Holiday with LL Cool J or the Fox musical Star with Benjamin Bratt and Lance Gross). Just Wright is no exception. In the 2010 romantic comedy, our Queen plays a down-on-her-luck physical therapist who gets her big break when a famous NBA player (Common, looking like a snack) injures his PCL. The film is sweet and sexy all at once, and it will probably spark your interest in basketball. At the very least, it will make you reconsider your hard stance against dating athletes. Go team!

I Am Not an Easy Man (2018)

Ever thought about what the world would be like if the patriarchy wasn't a thing? Like, if women were the arbiters of power in society, and men were the ones facing discrimination and getting catcalled on their way to the train station? Well, if Netflix's I Am Not an Easy Man, that's exactly the case. A confirmed bachelor and sleazeball gets the shock of his life when he awakens from a head injury to find that he's suddenly being oppressed by the women in his life. In this new reality, misandry is actually a real thing, and I gotta say...it's pretty hilarious.

Mississippi Masala (1991)

Denzel has looked good pretty much forever, but he was arguably at his hottest in the underrated romantic drama Mississippi Masala. The low-key film explored the connection between an interracial couple in the deep south, from their steamy romantic getaways to the drama that unfolds when the news about their secret relationship becomes fodder for the local gossip mill. Released in 1991, Mississippi Masala was already lightyears ahead of the recent push for onscreen representation and diversity, starring a black man and a brown woman as leads with legitimate character development as well as their own fully developed storylines. Oh, and did I mention that Denzel looked really good in this movie? Because he totally did.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Based on the memoir of the same name, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is the true story of how a Malawian teenager named William Kamkwamba invented a wind-powered electric water pump to help his small village survive a severe drought. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange, The Lion King) and Maxwell Simba in his debut role, this film is a definite tear-jerker that will inspire to get off your couch and go do something with your life.



