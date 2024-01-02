Jordan Peele Says His Top-Secret Fourth Movie Could Be His 'Favorite' Project Yet

Alerting all cinephiles, new Jordan Peele news has dropped. Ever since the former Key & Peele star released his Oscar-winning horror satire Get Out (and inspired a new trend within the genre), Peele's movies have been instant-adds to every film buff's watchlist. Fans have been eagerly awaiting his follow-up to 2022's Nope, and according to the filmmaker himself, his fourth project may be his best so far.

Peele recently appeared on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, where host O'Brien did all of us a solid and asked the director about his upcoming film. The movie was first announced in March 2023 and was even slated for a Christmas Day 2024 release. Though last summer's Hollywood strikes delayed progress on the film, Peele assured that he has high expectations about the new project.

"Obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be," Peele said, per Variety. "I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right."

Due to the delays, the Untitled Fourth Jordan Peele Movie has been pushed from its 2024 release slot, along with another film from Peele's production studio, Monkeypaw. Filming on Peele's upcoming movie is expected to begin later this year but there hasn't been any news yet about casting. (Peele's known for being fairly secretive about his movies; audiences had no clue what to expect for Get Out, Us, or Nope until the first trailer dropped.)

All we do know currently is there's a very high chance the movie will be another thriller or horror film that turns an uncomfortable mirror on a particular aspect of living in the 21st century. Peele had previously teased that he had four "social thrillers" planned after Get Out, and in an Associated Press interview in 2022, Peele confirmed that he isn't planning on switching to a new genre any time soon.

"I feel like I’m off to the races," he said. "I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me. I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended."