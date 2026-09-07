Lili Reinhart Recreates Rom-Com History in Kate Hudson's Dreamy 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Butter Yellow Gown

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Lili Reinhart pays tribute to Kate Hudson&#039;s yellow dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days while promoting The Love Hypothesis, she is a woman with blonde hair
(Image credit: Instagram/@lilireinhart)
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Following the stunning press tour for Forbidden Fruits, Lili Reinhart is back promoting romantic comedy The Love Hypothesis. As she's starring as a rom-com heroine, it's only appropriate that Reinhart is paying tribute to the iconic characters that have inspired her, starting with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days's Andie Anderson, portrayed by Kate Hudson.

The Riverdale star shared an Instagram post with the caption, "you probably think this song is about you...paying homage to Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." In the accompanying photos, Reinhart can be seen wearing a perfect dupe for Hudson's unforgettable How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days butter yellow or lemon silk gown.

Reinhart's stylist, Ib Abdel Nasser, discussed the incredible tribute in an interview with ELLE magazine. Nasser shared that the actress is wearing a '00s Caché replica of the original Carolina Herrera gown, which was created specifically for the film in partnership with costume designer Karen Patch.

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Lili Reinhart pays tribute to Kate Hudson&#039;s yellow dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days while promoting The Love Hypothesis, she is a woman with blonde hair

Lili Reinhart pays tribute to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

(Image credit: Instagram/@lilireinhart)

Lili Reinhart pays tribute to Kate Hudson&#039;s yellow dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days while promoting The Love Hypothesis, she is a woman with blonde hair

Lili Reinhart poses in a '00s Caché replica of the original Carolina Herrera gown.

(Image credit: Instagram/@lilireinhart)

Reinhart's dress was accessorized with ZYDO Italy diamond earrings.

Nasser further told the outlet, "Lili will be paying homage to the leading ladies of the Golden Age of rom-coms and romance films throughout the press tour, and we wanted to start off with something super iconic for Brazil since they're some of the most passionate and dedicated fans!"

Lili Reinhart pays tribute to Kate Hudson&#039;s yellow dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days while promoting The Love Hypothesis, she is a woman with blonde hair

Lili Reinhart recreates Kate Hudson's iconic rom-com moment.

(Image credit: Instagram/@lilireinhart)

Lili Reinhart pays tribute to Kate Hudson&#039;s yellow dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days while promoting The Love Hypothesis, she is a woman with blonde hair

Lili Reinhart is embracing rom-com dressing.

(Image credit: Instagram/@lilireinhart)

Fans of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will likely be envious of Reinhart's ability to recreate a low-key historical moment from rom-com history.

ICONIC Moments in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days! | Paramount Movies - YouTube ICONIC Moments in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days! | Paramount Movies - YouTube
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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.