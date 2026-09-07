Lili Reinhart Recreates Rom-Com History in Kate Hudson's Dreamy 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Butter Yellow Gown

The Riverdale star shared an Instagram post with the caption, "you probably think this song is about you...paying homage to Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." In the accompanying photos, Reinhart can be seen wearing a perfect dupe for Hudson's unforgettable How to Lose a Guy in 10 Daysbutter yellow or lemon silk gown.
Reinhart's stylist, Ib Abdel Nasser, discussed the incredible tribute in an interview with ELLE magazine. Nasser shared that the actress is wearing a '00s Caché replica of the original Carolina Herrera gown, which was created specifically for the film in partnership with costume designer Karen Patch.
Reinhart's dress was accessorized with ZYDO Italy diamond earrings.
Nasser further told the outlet, "Lili will be paying homage to the leading ladies of the Golden Age of rom-coms and romance films throughout the press tour, and we wanted to start off with something super iconic for Brazil since they're some of the most passionate and dedicated fans!"
Fans of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will likely be envious of Reinhart's ability to recreate a low-key historical moment from rom-com history.
ICONIC Moments in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days! | Paramount Movies - YouTube