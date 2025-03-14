'Picture This' Stars Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The on-screen exes show how close they got while working on the Prime Video rom-com.
Getting over your ex is always easier said than done, but imagine how hard it'd be if your ex looked like Simone Ashley or Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prime Video's original rom-com Picture This is the latest edition to the "exes rekindling" sub-genre of romantic comedies, as Pia (Ashley) and Charlie (Fiennes Tiffin) are reunited as the maid-of-honor and best man for Pia's younger sister's wedding. When a fortune teller predicts Pia will meet her soulmate on one of her next five dates, she goes on some memorable blind set ups, but there's something about Charlie that she can't shake.
To celebrate the movie's streaming release, Ashley and Fiennes Tiffin sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a round of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. The pair showed off their natural chemistry while breezing through questions about their early jobs, go-to karaoke jams, and hidden talents. Fiennes Tiffin also took the opportunity to praise Ashley, who also served as executive producer on the flick, for creating a "fun, relaxed" atmosphere on set.
Watch the challenge above to get the scoop on the unexpected hidden talent they both want to learn, the gift Ashley gave the entire cast, and insight into Fiennes Tiffin's Justin Bieber-inspired early red-carpet looks. Then, head to Prime Video to catch Picture This.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Gigi Hadid’s Spring Reset Includes This Expensive-Looking, and Much Darker, Hair Color
The model showed off yet another hair change days after being spotted with silver strands.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Revives Brat Green With Gucci's Help
Courtesy of a daring plunge top.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Best Romances in TV History
These will-they-won't-theys had us hooked from season 1.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
The moving series features some of Korea's biggest stars, including K-pop icon IU.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Poorna Jagannathan Feels Luckier Than Ever
After tackling topics spanning grief, desire, and Islamophobia, the actress is ready to flex her action muscles in a dream-come-true role in Hulu's 'Deli Boys.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet Jeanie Buss, the Real-Life Basketball Boss Who Inspired Netflix's 'Running Point'
Her life and career bear a lot of resemblance to Kate Hudson's character Isla Gordon.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Running Point' Season 2: Everything We Know
The Gordon family rivalry is far from over!
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Cast of 'Running Point'
Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, and more lead Mindy Kaling's new sports comedy.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Keyla Monterroso Mejia Wants to Do More Than Make You Laugh
The actress has always thought of herself as a Hollywood outsider. But with a handful of big-deal projects that debut this year, she’s realizing the joke may be on her.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Best 'SNL' Hosts of All Time
They gave us the sketches, musical numbers, and the right amount of cowbell that we can't stop thinking about after 50 seasons.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published