Getting over your ex is always easier said than done, but imagine how hard it'd be if your ex looked like Simone Ashley or Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prime Video's original rom-com Picture This is the latest edition to the "exes rekindling" sub-genre of romantic comedies, as Pia (Ashley) and Charlie (Fiennes Tiffin) are reunited as the maid-of-honor and best man for Pia's younger sister's wedding. When a fortune teller predicts Pia will meet her soulmate on one of her next five dates, she goes on some memorable blind set ups, but there's something about Charlie that she can't shake.

To celebrate the movie's streaming release, Ashley and Fiennes Tiffin sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a round of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. The pair showed off their natural chemistry while breezing through questions about their early jobs, go-to karaoke jams, and hidden talents. Fiennes Tiffin also took the opportunity to praise Ashley, who also served as executive producer on the flick, for creating a "fun, relaxed" atmosphere on set.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Charlie and Simone Ashley as Pia in 'Picture This'

Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Pia (Simone Ashley) in Picture This.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Watch the challenge above to get the scoop on the unexpected hidden talent they both want to learn, the gift Ashley gave the entire cast, and insight into Fiennes Tiffin's Justin Bieber-inspired early red-carpet looks. Then, head to Prime Video to catch Picture This.

