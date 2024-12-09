Women Make Up One-Third of the Best Director Nominees at the 2025 Golden Globes
Coralie Fargeat and Payal Kapadia were recognized for their work on 'The Substance' and 'All We Imagine as Light.'
Many years when award season rolls around, we find ourselves eye-rolling at how few women received recognition for their work as filmmakers. Thankfully, the 2025 Golden Globe nominations featured pleasant surprises in that category.
During the 2025 Golden Globe nominations, announced on Monday, December 9, French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat and Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia garnered noms for their work on The Substance and All We Imagine as Light, respectively, meaning that women were one-third of the nominations in the Best Director category.
They're nominated alongside Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, and Brady Corbet for The Brutalist. (Best Director is one of the few categories at the Golden Globes that does not differentiate by Musical/Comedy or Drama.)
Fargeat and Kapadia's nominations were unexpected. Their spots were predicted to go to two Hollywood titans behind major blockbusters: Jon Chu for Wicked and Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part Two.
The Substance premiered at Cannes in May, instantly generating buzz, and winning Best Screenplay. However, it was a bit of a wild card pick for the Globes; the film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley is a feminist horror film tackling beauty standards, and awards voters typically overlook the horror genre.
All We Imagine as Light, meanwhile, continues the Globes' trend of recognizing international films across categories. Kapadia's drama, which follows three nurses and friends in Mumbai, also premiered at Cannes and won the prestigious Grand Prix award, becoming the first Indian movie to do so.
Both The Substance and All We Imagine as Light received additional nominations. The Substance will also compete for Best Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy, and Fargeat picked up a nod for Best Screenplay. The film's stars, Moore and Qualley, are nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor and Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor in the Musical/Comedy category, respectively.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
All We Imagine as Light, a production hailing from India and France, is also up for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.
Fargeat and Kapadia's recognition follows last year's Globes which also saw two women nominated for Best Director: Greta Gerwig for Barbie and Celine Song for Past Lives. 2023, however, felt like a step back with its male-dominated nominees. (2022 awarded Best Director to Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog. Campion was nominated along with Maggie Gyllenhaal; 2021 was another major year with three women nominated (including Regina King, Emerald Fennell, and Chloé Zhao, who took home the trophy).
The 2025 Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 5, with Nikki Glaser hosting. The awards ceremony will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, and music, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over eight years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.
-
No One's Holiday Party Outfit Is Spicier Than Hailey Bieber's
She even ditched a layer between events.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Statement Capes Will Be One of 2025’s Biggest Trends
There's a reason superheroes wear them to save the world.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Katie Holmes Calls Out "Dangerous" Rumor Daughter Suri Has a Trust Fund From Tom Cruise
"I don't want a target on my child's back."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Black Doves:' Your Guide to the Netflix Thriller Series
Everyone is going to be talking about this new Netflix thriller series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
How Lena Waithe Is Taking Her Power Back From the Entertainment Industry
The producer, writer, and actor speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Even After 20 Years, We Can’t Stop Thinking About Natalie Portman’s Pink Wig in 'Closer'
Christine Blundell, the star’s hair and makeup artist on the project, reflects on the bubblegum bob and its legacy as the film celebrates its 20th anniversary.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
'The Madness' Ending Explained: A Complete Breakdown of the Netflix Thriller Series' Twisted Yet Hopeful Conclusion
Netflix's new miniseries stars Colman Domingo as a man framed for a gruesome murder.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
The 27 Best Biopics About Musicians of All Time
We're still stunned by these performances—many of which took home Oscars.
By Nicole Briese Published
-
Part of 'Wicked’s Magic? Its Cinematographer, Alice Brooks
The ‘Wicked’ director of photography had an extensive process for creating an Oz like movie audiences have never seen before.
By Esther Zuckerman Published
-
The True Story Behind 'The Empress': What to Know About Empress Elisabeth of Austria
The beloved Austrian royal gets the prestige period drama treatment.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
'Cross' Season 2: Everything We Know
The Prime Video series starring Aldis Hodge was greenlit for more episodes before season 1 even premiered.
By Quinci LeGardye Published