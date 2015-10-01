Sarah Jessica Parker Pulled a Total Carrie Bradshaw at the Ballet

Last night, we had the oh-my-god-is-this-really-happening pleasure of attending the New York City Ballet's annual fall gala. And full disclosure, we did a double take as we sipped our Ruinart because Sarah Jessica Parker looked so much like her on-screen alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw, we felt compelled to ask, "Where's Stanny?"

From her unapologetically big bun to her smoky gray, embellished Zuhair Murad ball gown—topped off with a tiny sequin purse and sparkly SJP Collection T-strap sandals no less—it was full-on Bradshaw glam.

Just adding to our nostalgia was the fact that before Parker graced Lincoln Center, she was caught en route to the ballet in front of her Greenwich Village brownstone, which bears a striking resemblance to Bradshaw's fictional 245 East 73rd Street between Park and Madison residence.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Parker didn't just dress the part of belle of the ball, she truly *was*—considering that as vice chair of the NYCB board, she conceived the gala's "runway to ballet" initiative, which has commissioned fashion designers to bring their aesthetic to the stage since 2012.

This season, Murad, Oscar de la Renta's Peter Copping, Opening Ceremony's Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, ADEAM's Hanako Maeda, and Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida dreamed up magical creations for four world premiere ballets, as well as a stirring revival of Thou Swell by NYCB legend Peter Martins.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To channel your inner SJP and take in these awe-inspiring performances first hand, see NYCB's full schedule here.

Follow Marie Claire on Instagram for the latest celeb news, pretty pics, funny stuff, and an insider POV.