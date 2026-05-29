Season 2 of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder put young sleuth Pippa “Pip” Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) at the center of another investigation in her quaint English town of Little Kilton. But the BBC/Netflix series is based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling series of YA mysteries, meaning there is more source material to draw from—so there may be even more cases for Pip to solve.

Season 1 followed Pip as she dug into the murder of popular high-schooler Andie Bell for a school project—but also because her instincts (correctly) told her the cops had pinned her death on the wrong person. In season 2, Pip and her friends investigated the disappearance of Jamie Reynolds (Eden H. Davies), the brother of friend Connor (Jude Morgan-Collie), who went missing right before he was set to testify in the rape trial of Andie’s classmate, Max Hastings (Henry Ashton).

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Complete Series Paperback Boxed Set $32.59 at Bookshop

This last season of the detective series ended with Jamie found safe, but the events surrounding the search for him (and Max’s acquittal) leave Pip traumatized. That aftermath would surely follow her into the next chapter of her story—as would the anonymous threats she received at home and school.

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Curious what might come next for Pip, Ravi (Zain Iqbal), and the rest of their Little Kilton crew? Lucky for you, we’ve got some clues. Read on for everything we know about a potential season 3 of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

It seems likely that Pip (Emma Myers) will soon be on another case. (Image credit: Netflix)

Has 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' been renewed for season 3?

BBC and Netflix have not yet announced plans for a third season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. But considering that there’s still one more book in Jackson’s series to adapt (plus an additional novella, but that story’s a prequel), you don’t have to be a detective to think a renewal announcement could be forthcoming.

Delacorte Press 'As Good as Dead' by Holly Jackson $12.11 at Bookshop

Which 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' book would season 3 be based on?

Assuming the show continues to follow Jackson’s mystery books—season 1 was based on the 2019 novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and season 2 was adapted from 2020’s Good Girl, Bad Blood—season 3 would follow the trilogy’s 2021 conclusion, (ominously?) titled As Good As Dead.

Pip apologies to Ravi (Zain Iqbal) by the end of season 2 for distancing herself from their relationship by becoming too involved in her investigations. (Image credit: Netflix)

What would 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' season 3 be about?

According to a synopsis for As Good As Dead, Pip is about to head off to college but is still haunted by the events of her last investigation. By the end of season 2, we start to see as much, as she’s devastated by Stanley's death and feels guilty about the ways her sleuthing has hurt the people closest to her. Then there’s also the case of those anonymous threats she’s received: “Who will look for you when you’re the one who disappears?”

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“Soon the threats escalate, and Pip realizes that someone is following her in real life. When she starts to find connections between her stalker and a local serial killer caught six years ago, she wonders if maybe the wrong man is behind bars,” the synopsis reads. “Police refuse to act, so Pip has only one choice: find the suspect herself—or be the next victim. As the deadly game plays out, Pip discovers that everything in her small town is coming full circle...and if she doesn’t find the answers, this time she will be the one who disappears...”

With Max (Henry Ashton) acquitted, he very well may return in season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Which 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' cast members would return for season 3?

No casting announcements have been made as of yet, but you can’t have A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder without the titular girl, can you? It seems safe to assume that if the show returns, Emma Myers will be back as Pip, along with Zain Iqbal as her boyfriend and fellow investigator, Ravi Singh. Hopefully we’d see more of Pip’s bestie Cara Ward (Asha Banks), and her other pals Connor Reynolds (Jude Morgan-Collie) and Lauren Gibson (Yali Topol Margalith).

Because Max is now a free man following his acquittal—which arguably would not have happened if Jamie, a key eyewitness in the case, had not gone missing during the trial—it would not be surprising to see him continue in the show as well. There’s still plenty of bad blood (pun intended) between Pip and Max: Remember, she painted the word “rapist” on his front door, and he taunted her by saying, “You started this, Pip. It’s my turn next.”

Season 3 could adapt As Good As Dead by Holly Jackson. (Image credit: Netflix)

When will season 3 of 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' be released?

Without an official renewal, it'll be a while before we have any details regarding a premiere date. However, we can make some educated guesses based on when the first two seasons came out.

Season 1 debuted on the BBC in July 2024 and came out on Netflix a month later, in August. The season 2 renewal came around in November of that year, with the new episodes premiering in May 2026. That means it was a little less than two years between the first season’s arrival and its follow-up—and if that math holds, we’d be looking at cracking the case on season 3 in mid-2028.

TOPICS Netflix Thrillers