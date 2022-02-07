'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2: Everything We Know

Following in the footsteps of hit Korean drama Squid Game, the Netflix series All of Us Are Dead has hit the number one spot on the Netflix charts—becoming the second-ever K-drama to do so. The show has found fans around the globe, and after that ending, everyone's wondering whether the Hyosan survivors will return. So, is All of Us Are Dead getting a second season? Here's everything we know.

How did All of Us Are Dead season 1 end?

Though most of the students of Hyosan High didn't make it out alive, the season 1 finale saw many of our faves surviving the bombing of Hyosan. On-jo, Su-hyeok, Hae-ri, Mi-jin, Dae-su, and Hyo-Ryeong get admitted into the quarantine camp, while super-zombie Nam-ra runs off when her cravings for flesh get stronger. Months later, the group, led by On-jo, reunite with the former class president, who has found a group of other evolved zombies . The series ends with Nam-ra heading off to join her new group, as the students look on in shock (and a smile from her boyfriend Su-hyeok).

Will there be a season 2 of All of Us Are Dead?

Netflix has stayed mum on the status of the K-drama hit. However, since it did just premiere on January 28, it may take a while for the show to get the official nod. After all, though Squid Game season 2 has been all but confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and Netflix execs, it still hasn't gotten an official renewal. All of Us Are Dead season 2 may get a similar drawn-out period before any announcement is made.

What could All of Us Are Dead season 2 be about?

The cast remaining at the end of season 1 are pretty much in limbo. Though normal life continues for most of South Korea, former Hyosan residents are ordered to stay in quarantine, since the government doesn't know enough about the virus to ensure they're safe from infection. There are also probably still zombies on the lose, since the group was attacked by zombies in the neighboring town Yangdong.

We did get a hint of what Nam-ra's storyline could be going forward, as she leads a group of evolved zombies. They'll probably come toe to toe with the military, who have a literal scorched earth policy when it comes to dealing with zombies, evolved or regular. Wherever the story takes Nam-ra, the rest of the students will probably be on her side, making sure that their friend stays alive.

What have the cast and crew said about season 2?

Director Lee Jae-kyoo told The Korea Herald that the series was made with several plot points that could be expanded into a second season, especially the evolved zombies like Nam-Ra and Gwi-nam.

“Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies -- immune and immortal. If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity‘s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season,” he said.

Lee also said that he hoped the show's audience would also reflect on the social issues brought up in the zombie thriller, including teen bullying and wealth inequality.

“The origin of zombie virus was introduced in the series as an attempt to highlight the people who take responsibility and those who do not when an event, such as school violence, occurs. Though it is another zombie action thriller, I thought the series provides the viewers with a chance to think about what kind of people they are,” he added.