Are 'Love is Blind' Season 7 Stars Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis Still Together?
The marketing director and account manager/military veteran have had the most blissful coupling thus far.
Spoilers for Love is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6 ahead. Season 7 of Netflix's flagship reality TV show Love is Blind ends its pod-dating segment with the maximum amount of couples that the show can handle. (We know this because one of its standout couples, Leo and Brittany, wasn't even followed for the rest of the season.) Among the six couples so far, Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis have mostly stuck to the background, thanks to being relatively drama-free in both the pods and the first days of their Mexico getaway.
However, longtime fans know that even the most calm couple can be seriously shaken once their relationship enters the real world. Below, read on for our breakdown of Ashley and Tyler's journey on Love is Blind season 7 so far and any clues of whether they're still together after the show.
What happened between Ashley and Tyler on 'Love is Blind' season 7?
Ashley, a 32-year-old marketing director, means business when she enters the pods. Her time on season 7 starts with her sharing her determination to have a lasting marriage, after seeing her mother go through two divorces. So, when she meets Tyler, a 34-year-old account manager and military veteran, she quickly gets into some get-to-know-you questions, and makes a note in his favor when she discovers he's a man who loves to cook. But what makes him stick out in her mind is when Tyler admits that he's nervous and that her voice calms him. Ashley appreciates that he's willing to be vulnerable and share how he feels. Later in the men's lounge, Tyler says that talking to Ashley feels like "bliss."
Tyler and Ashley seem to have one of the meant-to-be edits of the season (along with Taylor and Garrett). They're both the type to make breakfast for the rest of the rest of the group. He's okay with letting her go through his phone. They both ride horses, and they both want to go skydiving. They cry together through the pod wall when Tyler opens up about his childhood struggles; his mother, who was Serbian, struggled to put food on the table after she was disowned by her father for having children outside of her race. After that emotional moment, Tyler and Ashley quickly become boyfriend and girlfriend, and they keep bonding as their dates go well. They swap blankets, Tyler recites a prayer he wrote for them, and he says, "I love you," during a music-sharing date. (We don't get a lot of Ashley-specific moments besides her "mmm-hmm" in agreement, which is just a case of disappointing editing.)
By episode 3, it's both Tyler's birthday and the engagement date. (Though they may have moved up the proposal since neither of them is dressed up like the others.) Ashley's proposal speech is about Tyler wearing his heart on his sleeve, and her taking a leap of faith with him. Tyler, on bended knee, says that she makes him feel safer than ever before; he passes out on the floor after she says yes. It's like their pods got transported into an iconic rom-com, and the vibe continues when they're all smiles during the in-person reveal. Tyler also goes, "Damn!" after seeing Ashley, which is the reaction all these men should have.
Once Tyler and Ashley arrive in Mexico, the first conversation we see is about sex, which they didn't discuss much in the pods. Ashley had mentioned being celibate over the past couple of years, but she explains she hadn't liked having sex without a connection with the other person. She adds that the next time she has sex will be with someone she loves, and Tyler responds that he's on the same wavelength. So, once they get into the pool later and can't stop talking about how good each other looks, it's clear they also have physical attraction.
They spend the rest of their time in Mexico (as of episode 6) talking about how much they love each other and how sure they are that they're getting married and having a pod baby, but there's also one weird moment. It comes near the start of episode 6, when they sit down to eat the pasta they just handmade. Tyler says he's glad that he's experiencing Ashley at this point in her life, but then he adds that this is also a great point to meet him, cause "whew... she'd have hated him." He continues, "Just prepare. There'll be people like, 'He is not that nice.' Like, 'I wasn't nice to y'all. Y'all didn't give me a reason to be nice.'"
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
The rest of the conversation is very much about them protecting what they have and shutting out any haters or anyone who would call them "crazy." Ashley even says she will shut down her mom if she's negative about it. This could just be cherry-picking for red flags—Love is Blind fans have been burned before—but it's worth wondering just what Tyler could be afraid of coming out.
Are Ashley and Tyler still together after 'Love is Blind' season 7?
Since we are still in the middle of Love is Blind season 7, Ashley and Tyler are likely still keeping spoilers completely under wraps. They do follow each other on social media, but besides that, there aren't any hints that they've spent time together in the months before season 7's premiere.
Also, the previews for the rest of the season have been teasing some drama to come for the couple. The season 7 trailer includes a moment where Ashley says, "Two weeks before our wedding. This is something I should've known," before she appears to wipe away a tear in the same scene. We'll have to see in new episodes just what will come between Ashley and Tyler, and, come the October 23 finale, whether they can overcome it.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician
Her music catalog alone is worth an estimated $600 million.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have "Hit Their Stride" at Work and at Home
"It's as much a reflection on parenting priorities."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
'RHONY' Stars Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield Say the Engagement Count Is the New Body Count
Watch the fan-favorite Bravolebrities play a game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Stars of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Watch the fan-favorite Bravolebrities play a game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Stars Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson Still Together?
The sales exec and the electrician are among the D.C.-set installment's most unlikely pairings.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Heartstopper' Season 4: Everything We Know
We certainly haven't seen the last of Charlie and Nick's love story.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kim Kardashian Pens Essay Demanding Erik and Lyle Menendez Be Freed From Prison Amid the Release of 'Monsters'
"We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved," she wrote.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka Still Together?
Fans have a lot of thoughts about the former medical salesperson and football player.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause Still Together?
The quantum physicist and the clean-energy consultant have become one of season 7's fan-favorite couples.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Stars Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski Still Together?
Here's what we know about the art dealer and the esthetician's life after filming.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
The love-hungry singles in the latest installment of the Netflix reality hit hail from Washington, D.C.
By Quinci LeGardye Published