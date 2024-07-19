Spoilers for episodes 1-4 of Too Hot to Handle season 6 ahead. An early couple on a dating show faces a very tricky situation: They ensure their spotlight on the show by becoming the biggest targets. At the start of season 6 of the hit Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle, Brianna Balram and Demari Davis are the couple with the quickest connection out of the entire cast—and the strongest bone to pick with the show's robot host Lana, as their nascent romance is tested over and over in just the first few days. Still, in the case of a couple that's starting so strong, is there a chance that adversity will make the heart grow stronger? Read on for everything we know about Bri and Demari's relationship so far, including any clues as to whether they made it outside of the villa.

What happened between Bri and Demari on 'Too Hot to Handle' season 6?

As soon as they step foot in the THTH villa, model Bri and stockbroker Demari jump straight onto each other's radars. The Atlanta-based firecracker immediately pulls Demari for a chat and declares him her type, but once this season's new, trouble-making robot Bad Lana declares that rule-breaks won't be fined, Bri also keeps her options open for possible connections with other guys. London boy Chris makes his move, with him and Bri sharing a secret kiss in the bathroom, but Demari's still her number one. So, she grabs him for a beach chat and they also share a kiss.

Demari reacts to one of Lana's many surprises in Too Hot to Handle season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Unfortunately, Bri's forward ways make her a target for Lana. Bri and Kent-based Charlie are declared the biggest threat to season 6's $250,000 prize pot and banished from the villa. They are not eliminated, though. Instead, they have to spend 24 hours in a windowless bunker counting paper clips. Bri's thoughts are only on Demari during this time, as she's bummed and pissed that he could be moving on with someone else, thinking she's gone forever. Demari does share a brief flirty suntan-lotion moment with new/returning face Flavia, a season 4 alum, but Bri gets the chance to monitor from a distance, in exchange for $5,000 from the prize fund. She later spends another $5,000 to learn that Flavia did not choose Demari for a date, leaving her free to reconnect with him when she gets out of Lana jail.

Upon her return, Bri apologizes to Demari for being "selfish" and kissing Chris, while Demari says he understands since it was the first day. They agree to keep getting to know each other and they're both on cloud nine. Bri's even on her best behavior now that she fears the possibility of being banished.

However, that doesn't mean that Lana's done with them. In episode 4, Lana brings in two "grenades" as new guests—one of which, Colombia native Valentina, chooses Demari for a date. If that wasn't enough, Lana also decides to send Bri into banishment again(!) to test "does out of sight mean out of mind."

Demari enjoys his date with Valentina in Too Hot to Handle season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Of course, Valentina is gorgeous and Demari is gobsmacked when he sees her. Their date goes well, with Demari saying that the newcomer is "on paper" everything he would want. When he's given the option to continue the date for 30 more minutes or let Bri out of banishment, Demari decides to extend the date. And within that period, he and Valentina share a kiss.

Demari gets a second chance to either bring Bri back after the date time's up, or to keep her in banishment for another 12 hours. Thankfully, he decides to release her, but that leaves Demari with a lot of explaining to do when he arrives back at the villa with Valentina and Bri's already waiting there for him. Bri also overhears Valentina and Demari chatting with the boys and discussing "spending money" before he can speak with her, so by the time they have a private chat, Bri is furious. We'll have to wait until the next episodes drop on July 26 to see whether this is the end of Bri and Demari's time together.

From left: Bri, Demari, Gianna, and Kylisha in Too Hot to Handle season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Bri and Demari still together after 'Too Hot to Handle' season 6?

As usual, newly minted Netflix stars Bri and Demari are making it hard for fans to find any spoilers on their social media. As of season 6's premiere, the pair do follow each other on Instagram and have liked some of each other's posts, so they appear to at least be on good terms. It also seems like they were both in L.A. around the same time earlier this summer, though that could have been for general influencer business rather than meeting up with each other. We'll see if more news comes out in the next couple of weeks.