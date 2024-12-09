Spoilers for The Ultimatum season 3 episodes 1-5 ahead. Dating reality TV shows ask a lot of their contestants, but perhaps none more than Netflix's The Ultimatum (though its sister series Love Is Blind is a close second). The divisive series puts couples through an ultimate test of commitment, where they "break up" and live through a trial marriage with a new partner to determine whether the original pair is ready to wed. In season 3, two couples decided to leave early in dramatic exits: Vanessa Hattaway and Dave Adams, and Chanel Watkins and Micah Hardeman.

Chanel and Micah's departure has left viewers especially curious about the couple, who received less screen time than the other pairs. Now fans wonder if Chanel, who issued the ultimatum, ever took the next step from girlfriend to wife. Read on for a breakdown of Chanel and Micah's brief time on The Ultimatum season 3, including whether they'll return for the season 3 reunion.

What happened between Chanel and Micah on 'The Ultimatum' season 3?

By the time they arrived on The Ultimatum season 3, 27-year-old Chanel and 28-year-old Micah had been dating for two-and-a-half years. They've been there for each other through the tough times, with Micah even recalling the days when she was a driver for Uber Eats and he would help her at work. They are so close that Micah even refers to Chanel as his wife, but that's not enough—as the ultimatum giver says she doesn’t want to "constantly be called his wife but then nothing ever comes from it."

However, Micah says that he doesn't think that it's the right time to get married, as Chanel just started her career in marketing and he doesn't want to derail her. He tells her, "You are going to be my wife," and that he wants the house, kids, and everything, but his hesitancy is all about the timing and whether they're truly ready. If Micah gets through the process and still doesn't have an answer for her, Chanel is prepared to leave.

After their temporary breakup, both Chanel and Micah jump into speed-dating the other cast members, but it's hard for them not to think of the other. Chanel does end up bonding with Dave, and commiserating over both being ultimatum givers struggling with the process. Meanwhile, Micah gets along with Mariah, who issued the ultimatum to her boyfriend, Caleb. During the Choice ceremony, Mariah and Micah share that they've built a friendship and believe they could challenge each other in their trial marriage.

The already emotional ceremony gets teary once Chanel and Dave choose each other. It's clear that they're only on a friendship level, and Dave and Micah have built a friendship since meeting on the show. Still, Micah's visibly uncomfortable. It appears that Micah has (maybe for the first time?) fully processed the situation, as he tells Dave to ensure that Chanel, his "best friend," is safe. Chanel and Micah wipe away tears, so it's not much of a surprise later that night, around 3 a.m., the show's apartment cameras capture both Micah and Chanel leaving their new places, with Chanel returning at eight in the morning.

Chanel and Micah don't get many aired scenes with their trial spouses Dave and Mariah. All we see during the big twist is that Micah and Mariah are noticeably awkward with each other, while Chanel and Dave are comfortable but Chanel's still much more focused on Micah. By the start of episode 4, Chanel and Micah have disappeared from the show. After Mariah and another cast member, Nick, find their apartments empty, title cards reveal, "Earlier in the day, Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel secretly met off camera. That evening, surveillance cameras captured them packing. Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel quickly departed, abruptly ending their experience."

Why did Chanel and Micah leave 'The Ultimatum' season 3?

Since The Ultimatum's season 3 premiere on December 4, neither Micah nor Chanel have spoken out about their swift exit from the series. However, there has been somewhat of an update.

Chris Coelen, the CEO of the show's production company Kinetic Connect, revealed in an interview with Variety that the two couples' departure went differently than seen on the show. Per Coelen, Micah left the production without speaking to anyone, and afterward, the producers talked to Dave, Vanessa, and Chanel about whether or not they wanted to leave the show.

Fans have also speculated that Micah and Chanel could have decided they didn't want to go through the reality series' emotional rollercoaster.

Though they haven't shared official statements, Micah and Chanel offered a powerful message to those wondering about their relationship status post-filming. On the day of the show's premiere, the pair posted several pics from a joint photoshoot in a shared Instagram post, which is now the only post on either of their profiles.

Are Chanel and Micah still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 3?

Judging by their IG post, it seems safe to say that Chanel and Micah are still going strong. As for whether they ended up getting married, fans will have to wait for the pair themselves to reveal whether they took the next step in their relationship post-filming.

It doesn't seem like they'll share an update in the season 3 reunion, though. In his interview with Variety, Coelen confirmed that Chanel and Micah did not attend the reunion taping, which has already occurred.