Are 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Stars Chanel Watkins and Micah Hardeman Still Together?
Fans are curious if the pair is still going strong after abruptly leaving the Netflix dating series.
Spoilers for The Ultimatum season 3 episodes 1-5 ahead. Dating reality TV shows ask a lot of their contestants, but perhaps none more than Netflix's The Ultimatum (though its sister series Love Is Blind is a close second). The divisive series puts couples through an ultimate test of commitment, where they "break up" and live through a trial marriage with a new partner to determine whether the original pair is ready to wed. In season 3, two couples decided to leave early in dramatic exits: Vanessa Hattaway and Dave Adams, and Chanel Watkins and Micah Hardeman.
Chanel and Micah's departure has left viewers especially curious about the couple, who received less screen time than the other pairs. Now fans wonder if Chanel, who issued the ultimatum, ever took the next step from girlfriend to wife. Read on for a breakdown of Chanel and Micah's brief time on The Ultimatum season 3, including whether they'll return for the season 3 reunion.
What happened between Chanel and Micah on 'The Ultimatum' season 3?
By the time they arrived on The Ultimatum season 3, 27-year-old Chanel and 28-year-old Micah had been dating for two-and-a-half years. They've been there for each other through the tough times, with Micah even recalling the days when she was a driver for Uber Eats and he would help her at work. They are so close that Micah even refers to Chanel as his wife, but that's not enough—as the ultimatum giver says she doesn’t want to "constantly be called his wife but then nothing ever comes from it."
However, Micah says that he doesn't think that it's the right time to get married, as Chanel just started her career in marketing and he doesn't want to derail her. He tells her, "You are going to be my wife," and that he wants the house, kids, and everything, but his hesitancy is all about the timing and whether they're truly ready. If Micah gets through the process and still doesn't have an answer for her, Chanel is prepared to leave.
After their temporary breakup, both Chanel and Micah jump into speed-dating the other cast members, but it's hard for them not to think of the other. Chanel does end up bonding with Dave, and commiserating over both being ultimatum givers struggling with the process. Meanwhile, Micah gets along with Mariah, who issued the ultimatum to her boyfriend, Caleb. During the Choice ceremony, Mariah and Micah share that they've built a friendship and believe they could challenge each other in their trial marriage.
The already emotional ceremony gets teary once Chanel and Dave choose each other. It's clear that they're only on a friendship level, and Dave and Micah have built a friendship since meeting on the show. Still, Micah's visibly uncomfortable. It appears that Micah has (maybe for the first time?) fully processed the situation, as he tells Dave to ensure that Chanel, his "best friend," is safe. Chanel and Micah wipe away tears, so it's not much of a surprise later that night, around 3 a.m., the show's apartment cameras capture both Micah and Chanel leaving their new places, with Chanel returning at eight in the morning.
Chanel and Micah don't get many aired scenes with their trial spouses Dave and Mariah. All we see during the big twist is that Micah and Mariah are noticeably awkward with each other, while Chanel and Dave are comfortable but Chanel's still much more focused on Micah. By the start of episode 4, Chanel and Micah have disappeared from the show. After Mariah and another cast member, Nick, find their apartments empty, title cards reveal, "Earlier in the day, Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel secretly met off camera. That evening, surveillance cameras captured them packing. Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel quickly departed, abruptly ending their experience."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Why did Chanel and Micah leave 'The Ultimatum' season 3?
Since The Ultimatum's season 3 premiere on December 4, neither Micah nor Chanel have spoken out about their swift exit from the series. However, there has been somewhat of an update.
Chris Coelen, the CEO of the show's production company Kinetic Connect, revealed in an interview with Variety that the two couples' departure went differently than seen on the show. Per Coelen, Micah left the production without speaking to anyone, and afterward, the producers talked to Dave, Vanessa, and Chanel about whether or not they wanted to leave the show.
Fans have also speculated that Micah and Chanel could have decided they didn't want to go through the reality series' emotional rollercoaster.
Though they haven't shared official statements, Micah and Chanel offered a powerful message to those wondering about their relationship status post-filming. On the day of the show's premiere, the pair posted several pics from a joint photoshoot in a shared Instagram post, which is now the only post on either of their profiles.
A post shared by CHANEL W. (@theeerealchanel)
A photo posted by on
Are Chanel and Micah still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 3?
Judging by their IG post, it seems safe to say that Chanel and Micah are still going strong. As for whether they ended up getting married, fans will have to wait for the pair themselves to reveal whether they took the next step in their relationship post-filming.
It doesn't seem like they'll share an update in the season 3 reunion, though. In his interview with Variety, Coelen confirmed that Chanel and Micah did not attend the reunion taping, which has already occurred.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain Find Themselves in Another Controversy Amid Notre Dame No-Show
The king and queen's lack of attendance was described as "a real shame."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
30 Fashion and Beauty Gifts I’d Be Happy to Unwrap This Year
Hint, hint.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Kate Middleton's Family Played a "Pivotal" Role in the Royal Family's Most "Traumatic Year"
Princess Kate's parents have reportedly been "very welcomed into the royal fold."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Black Doves:' Your Guide to the Netflix Thriller Series
Everyone is going to be talking about this new Netflix thriller series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Stars Sandy Gallagher and Nick Tramontin Still Together?
They're by far the most controversial couple on season 3.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Stars Vanessa Hattaway and Dave Adams Still Together?
The influencer and the copywriter are among the most-talked-about on this season of the Netflix hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet Gracie Lawrence, Who Plays Kacey in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3
The actress-slash-musician opens up about her new role in the Max comedy as the group's new suitemate.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
How Lena Waithe Is Taking Her Power Back From the Entertainment Industry
The producer, writer, and actor speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'The Ultimatum' Season 3
The divisive Netflix hit is back to ask a new set of couples whether they'll marry or move on.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Best Christmas TV Specials to Watch in 2024
Here's when to watch every festive, red-hot performance airing throughout December.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Where Are the Stars of Netflix's 'The Later Daters' Now?
Plus, which cast member got engaged after filming!
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated