'Love is Blind' Season 8: Everything We Know
The reality show has become a Netflix staple.
Now that Love is Blind season 7 has come and gone with the release of its reunion on October 30, it's clearer than ever that the Netflix franchise is the ultimate guilty-pleasure reality TV show. Though some fans were hoping the Washington D.C.-set season would be less contentious than its predecessors (or maybe even similar to the breath of fresh air that was Love is Blind: UK), the season 7 cast provided more discourse than romance, with only one couple, Taylor and Garrett, making it out of the season married and scandal-free.
Despite offscreen controversies between couples and legal challenges, millions of viewers continue to tune in every season, so Love is Blind likely isn't going anywhere. Below, we're keeping track of everything we learn about Love is Blind season 8.
Has 'Love Is Blind' been renewed for season 8?
Netflix has yet to announce an official season 8 renewal. Considering how successful the show is—season 7 was among the streamer's Top 10 most-viewed shows during its run—we bet the show is coming back. The streamer may already have a new season filmed and ready to go, as is often the case before a new installment of the dating show is officially announced.
When will 'Love Is Blind' season 8 come out?
Though Netflix hasn't officially announced a season 8 renewal yet, Love is Blind has become a twice-yearly mainstay of the streaming giant's non-scripted slate. (And that's without counting all the international versions.) For example, Love is Blind season 6 premiered on Valentine's Day 2024 before season 7 debuted in early October.
Judging by the typical early-spring, mid-fall release schedule, fans can likely expect Love is Blind season 8 to arrive sometime in February 2025.
Where will 'Love Is Blind' season 8 be set?
While the setting of each Love is Blind season is kept tightly under wraps until a month or two before its release, there are already clues of which U.S. metro area is next, thanks to the production company Kinetic Connect's casting notices and eyewitness filming reports from across the country. For example, Axios Denver reported in March 2024 that several golden goblets were sighted in a popular local eatery, and Denver was included in a casting call Kinetic posted in March 2023. The Colorado capitol was mentioned in a call that included Washington, D.C. (where season 7 was set), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. Multiple Redditors have also claimed that the show was filming in Scottsdale, Arizona around September or October 2023, just months after Kinetic posted a casting notice for Phoenix—and if that production went anywhere, those episodes have yet to hit Netflix.
Recently, cities included in Love is Blind casting notices have been for Atlanta, Georgia (apparently getting a round two after being featured in season 1); Columbus, Ohio; Miami, Flordia; and the New England area on multiple occasions. Calls for Tampa, Florida, Detroit, Michigan, and Nashville, Tennessee have also gone out.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Country Home Is Haunted
"No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kelsea Ballerini’s Patterns Tour Glam Hides a Nod to Her New Album
'Marie Claire' got an exclusive look backstage with makeup artist and hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
How Princess of Elisabeth of Belgium Dresses Like a Future Queen—and Harvard Student
The Duchess of Brabant will become the first female monarch of Belgium.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Ending, Explained: Breaking Down Who Killed Sazz
Learn who killed Sazz Pataki, and who's the victim of season 5's murder mystery.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Territory' Season 2: Everything We Know
Here's what we know about the future of the binge-worthy series about a family of cattle ranchers.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Cast of 'Territory': Who Plays Who in the Australian Netflix Series
The intense drama follows a cattle-ranching dynasty with a slice of land the size of Belgium.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
When Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Reunion Coming Out? What to Know About the Release Date and Time
Here's when to tune in to the special episode.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Sasheer Zamata Manifested Her Witchy Role in 'Agatha All Along'
The 'SNL' alum opens up about playing the resident potions witch Jennifer Kale on the Disney+ hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the 'Shrinking' Cast: Who Plays Who in the Apple TV+ Series
The series centers on three hilarious therapists, played by Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, and Harrison Ford.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4: Everything We Know
We're on the case of whether or not Mickey Haller and co. are coming back to Netflix.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Woman of the Hour' Real-Life Story: Who Is the True Crime Movie Based On?
You'll be surprised by what's fact and what's fiction in the new Netflix movie directed by Anna Kendrick.
By Sadie Bell Published