Now that Love is Blind season 7 has come and gone with the release of its reunion on October 30, it's clearer than ever that the Netflix franchise is the ultimate guilty-pleasure reality TV show. Though some fans were hoping the Washington D.C.-set season would be less contentious than its predecessors (or maybe even similar to the breath of fresh air that was Love is Blind: UK), the season 7 cast provided more discourse than romance, with only one couple, Taylor and Garrett, making it out of the season married and scandal-free.

Despite offscreen controversies between couples and legal challenges, millions of viewers continue to tune in every season, so Love is Blind likely isn't going anywhere. Below, we're keeping track of everything we learn about Love is Blind season 8.

hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey enter the Love is Blind soundstage, in season 7.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who would likely return for the next installment, in Love is Blind season 7.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Has 'Love Is Blind' been renewed for season 8?

Netflix has yet to announce an official season 8 renewal. Considering how successful the show is—season 7 was among the streamer's Top 10 most-viewed shows during its run—we bet the show is coming back. The streamer may already have a new season filmed and ready to go, as is often the case before a new installment of the dating show is officially announced.

Taylor Krause and Garrett Hoseman raise their clasped hands after getting married, in episode 712 of Love Is Blind.

Taylor and Garrett celebrate post "I do"s on Love is Blind season 7.

(Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix)

When will 'Love Is Blind' season 8 come out?

Though Netflix hasn't officially announced a season 8 renewal yet, Love is Blind has become a twice-yearly mainstay of the streaming giant's non-scripted slate. (And that's without counting all the international versions.) For example, Love is Blind season 6 premiered on Valentine's Day 2024 before season 7 debuted in early October.

Judging by the typical early-spring, mid-fall release schedule, fans can likely expect Love is Blind season 8 to arrive sometime in February 2025.

A man kneels in front of a woman mid-proposal, as they stand on a red carpet in a decorated chamber, in 'Love is Blind' season 7

Leo proposes to Brittany on Love is Blind season 7.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where will 'Love Is Blind' season 8 be set?

While the setting of each Love is Blind season is kept tightly under wraps until a month or two before its release, there are already clues of which U.S. metro area is next, thanks to the production company Kinetic Connect's casting notices and eyewitness filming reports from across the country. For example, Axios Denver reported in March 2024 that several golden goblets were sighted in a popular local eatery, and Denver was included in a casting call Kinetic posted in March 2023. The Colorado capitol was mentioned in a call that included Washington, D.C. (where season 7 was set), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. Multiple Redditors have also claimed that the show was filming in Scottsdale, Arizona around September or October 2023, just months after Kinetic posted a casting notice for Phoenix—and if that production went anywhere, those episodes have yet to hit Netflix.

Recently, cities included in Love is Blind casting notices have been for Atlanta, Georgia (apparently getting a round two after being featured in season 1); Columbus, Ohio; Miami, Flordia; and the New England area on multiple occasions. Calls for Tampa, Florida, Detroit, Michigan, and Nashville, Tennessee have also gone out.

