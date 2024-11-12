The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is coming back, marking the return of Netflix's most divisive dating reality show. (Yes, even more than Love is Blind.) Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum gathers longtime couples on the verge of breaking up and puts them through a brutal test of compatibility. Each of the pairs—consisting of one member who's ready for a lifelong commitment and another who's on the fence—"breaks up" and enters into a trial marriage with someone new, before returning to their original partner and determining whether the match can really last a lifetime, or whether it's time to move on.

Each season of The Ultimatum so far (including its spinoffs The Ultimatum: Queer Love and The Ultimatum: South Africa) has given reality fans plenty to talk about, and season 3 looks like it could be the messiest of them all. Read on for everything we know about The Ultimatum season 3 so far.

When does 'The Ultimatum' season 3 come out?

Netflix has confirmed that the first five episodes of The Ultimatum will premiere on the streamer on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The following episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday until the season finale on December 18, 2024, according to Tudum.

Here's the full release schedule:

Episodes 1–5: Wednesday, Decemeber 4, 2024

Episodes 6–8: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Episodes 9–10: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Is there a trailer for 'The Ultimatum' season 3?

Netflix dropped the official trailer for The Ultimatum season 3 on November 11, teasing all the upcoming drama as six couples test their relationships. As with previous seasons, it looks like the trial marriages leave most cast members wondering "if grass is greener on the other side," before they return to their original partners. In one dramatic moment, one man tells his trial wife in the car, "It's hard to watch the person that I love with somebody else," and gets emotional as she replies, "Love is not enough."

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the cast of 'The Ultimatum' season 3?

According to Tudum, the six couples who star in The Ultimatum season 3—Zaina and J.R., Nick and Sandy, Mariah and Caleb, Aria and Scotty, Chanel and Micah, and Dave and Vanessa—face issues ranging from wide age gaps (Nick, 38, and Sandy, 27), "professional sacrifices" (Aria, 25, and Scotty, 30), and past relationships affecting their current dating decisions (J.R., 33, and Zaina, 32). This season also includes an even split among the ultimatum givers and receivers, with three men and three women issuing the final chance to their significant others.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey greet The Ultimatum season 1 cast. (Image credit: Netflix)

Has 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' been renewed for season 2?

Much like with its sister show Love is Blind, The Ultimatum viewers already have more than one upcoming season on the horizon. When Netflix renewed The Ultimatum for season 3 back in May 2024, the streaming giant also greenlit a second season of the spinoff The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which will consist of 10 episodes following queer couples in Miami. News on the forthcoming season is yet to come, but in the words of Them, "huge news for queers who love mess."