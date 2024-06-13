Spoilers for Perfect Match season 2, episodes 1-6 ahead. Finding love on reality television is a hard task in and of itself, but it's an even taller order for Perfect Match season 2 couple Harry Jowsey and Jessical Vestal. The former's reputation (and complicated dating history) precedes him. He says it best himself in episode 3 when he admits that he's "slept with pretty much every person on a Netflix reality show." Enter Jessica, who had a fan-favorite turn in the recent season 6 of Netflix's biggest reality hit, Love Is Blind, and whose season hadn't even arrived on Netflix when Perfect Match was filmed around summer 2023.

From what we've seen of Perfect Match season 2 so far, Vestal may be the woman to turn Harry from an infamous bachelor to a committed, therapy-going partner (at least, if you still believe in the Netflix dating series' ending). We won't know the couple's fate until the Perfect Match finale airs on June 21, but some clues were dropped about the couple's relationship status long before the show arrived on our screens. Read on to see what we could find of whether Harry and Jessica's romance made it outside of the Perfect Match villa.

Harry and Jessica enter the villa after their date on Perfect Match season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Harry and Jessica on 'Perfect Match' season 2?

From the moment he entered the villa in Perfect Match's season 2 premiere, the biggest obstacle to Harry finding love would be his reputation. After all, he was the man who got between Perfect Match season 1 winners Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. (The truth in that statement can only be known by the three people in question, but Harry leans into his lady-killer identity in his intro, so we'll go with it.) Despite his past, he claims that therapy and self-help books have helped him embrace a new era of dating for long-term commitment and marriage. The shadows of doubt first crop up in his match with Too Hot to Handle alum Elys Hutchinson; when Harry tells her that he wishes she was more physically affectionate, Elys points out that she finds it hard to trust him because of his history (fair), he seems quite wounded and indignant in response (perhaps less fair?).

Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey embracing on Perfect Match season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When they're set up on a date, Jessica and Harry quickly hit it off, and she is perfect for him within the Perfect Match bubble—in the sense that she's committed to giving him a chance without other people's opinions of him affecting her judgment. As a blank slate, she seems to lean into their connection, allowing Harry to try to be the more mature man, ready to date a single mom, like he says he is now. However, she's also not afraid to stand up for herself when he exhibits questionable behavior. There's the solid line she says when she learns Harry misrepresented his friendship with Elys: "I will not be in the graveyard of relationships that were ruined being associated with you."

Later, when Harry's "best friend" Dom makes a comment that doesn't bode well for how Harry was moving before filming—"Everyone's so genuine, why did you come here?" which, yikes—she refuses to drop it before they process her wariness. Harry becomes emotional in response, and Jessica apologizes, even saying the next morning that she was overthinking it. After they seem to work through the incident (either on or off-camera), they're one of the strongest couples in the house heading into the next batch of episodes.

Are Harry and Jessica still together after 'Perfect Match' season 2?

Unfortunately (or predictably, if you know the fate of Perfect Match season 1's batch of couples), it seems that Jessica and Harry's relationship does not last the test of time. The biggest clue comes from Harry himself, as he shared a piece of gossip in the premiere episode of his podcast Boyfriend Material. In the episode, Harry recalls his time competing on Dancing With the Stars in fall 2023 and admits that he had a secret relationship while he filmed the competition dance show.

At the time, DWTS fans had been widely speculating that Harry was dating his dance partner, 18-year-old professional dancer Rylee Arnold . (To be fair, the series has a history of relationships among its cast .) However, according to Harry, the rumors came between him and his then-girlfriend, whose identity he kept a secret, and contributed to their breakup. He didn't reveal his ex's name or any details about her on the podcast episode, but he did take a moment to tell her, "I miss you."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jessica and Harry during a truth-bomb compatibility challenge, on Perfect Match season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It seems as though the two may have briefly dated after Perfect Match ceased filming and called it quits in the early fall of last year. According to TMZ, Harry and Jessica were spotted cozying up to one another and looking happy in love in Mexico last September. The photographs didn't surface until March of this year when reality TV fans learned of the Love Is Blind alum's identity once season 6 aired in early 2024, piecing together she was linked to another Netflix star. Considering when the photos were taken, the timeline would add up as to when they continued seeing each other and called things off.

So, did Harry spoil Perfect Match before it even hit streaming? In the literal sense, no—he and Jessica could have still gone the distance on the show. But it is difficult for a cast with such public-facing careers to stay hush-hush about their relationship status for nearly a year after filming. As for Jessica, she revealed at the time of Love Is Blind season 6's airing that she was single. So, it looks like Perfect Match once again spawned a memorable, but temporary, romance. (And hopefully, Jessica's daughter fast-forwards past Harry's blunt confessionals if she ever watches.)