Spoilers for Perfect Match season 2, episodes 1-6 ahead. Finding love on reality television is a hard task in and of itself, but it's an even taller order for Perfect Match season 2 couple Harry Jowsey and Jessical Vestal. The former's reputation (and complicated dating history) precedes him. He says it best himself in episode 3 when he admits that he's "slept with pretty much every person on a Netflix reality show." Enter Jessica, who had a fan-favorite turn in the recent season 6 of Netflix's biggest reality hit, Love Is Blind, and whose season hadn't even arrived on Netflix when Perfect Match was filmed around summer 2023.
From what we've seen of Perfect Match season 2 so far, Vestal may be the woman to turn Harry from an infamous bachelor to a committed, therapy-going partner (at least, if you still believe in the Netflix dating series' ending). We won't know the couple's fate until the Perfect Match finale airs on June 21, but some clues were dropped about the couple's relationship status long before the show arrived on our screens. Read on to see what we could find of whether Harry and Jessica's romance made it outside of the Perfect Match villa.
What happened between Harry and Jessica on 'Perfect Match' season 2?
From the moment he entered the villa in Perfect Match's season 2 premiere, the biggest obstacle to Harry finding love would be his reputation. After all, he was the man who got between Perfect Match season 1 winners Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. (The truth in that statement can only be known by the three people in question, but Harry leans into his lady-killer identity in his intro, so we'll go with it.) Despite his past, he claims that therapy and self-help books have helped him embrace a new era of dating for long-term commitment and marriage. The shadows of doubt first crop up in his match with Too Hot to Handle alum Elys Hutchinson; when Harry tells her that he wishes she was more physically affectionate, Elys points out that she finds it hard to trust him because of his history (fair), he seems quite wounded and indignant in response (perhaps less fair?).
When they're set up on a date, Jessica and Harry quickly hit it off, and she is perfect for him within the Perfect Match bubble—in the sense that she's committed to giving him a chance without other people's opinions of him affecting her judgment. As a blank slate, she seems to lean into their connection, allowing Harry to try to be the more mature man, ready to date a single mom, like he says he is now. However, she's also not afraid to stand up for herself when he exhibits questionable behavior. There's the solid line she says when she learns Harry misrepresented his friendship with Elys: "I will not be in the graveyard of relationships that were ruined being associated with you."
Later, when Harry's "best friend" Dom makes a comment that doesn't bode well for how Harry was moving before filming—"Everyone's so genuine, why did you come here?" which, yikes—she refuses to drop it before they process her wariness. Harry becomes emotional in response, and Jessica apologizes, even saying the next morning that she was overthinking it. After they seem to work through the incident (either on or off-camera), they're one of the strongest couples in the house heading into the next batch of episodes.
Are Harry and Jessica still together after 'Perfect Match' season 2?
Unfortunately (or predictably, if you know the fate of Perfect Match season 1's batch of couples), it seems that Jessica and Harry's relationship does not last the test of time. The biggest clue comes from Harry himself, as he shared a piece of gossip in the premiere episode of his podcast Boyfriend Material. In the episode, Harry recalls his time competing on Dancing With the Stars in fall 2023 and admits that he had a secret relationship while he filmed the competition dance show.
At the time, DWTS fans had been widely speculating that Harry was dating his dance partner, 18-year-old professional dancer Rylee Arnold. (To be fair, the series has a history of relationships among its cast.) However, according to Harry, the rumors came between him and his then-girlfriend, whose identity he kept a secret, and contributed to their breakup. He didn't reveal his ex's name or any details about her on the podcast episode, but he did take a moment to tell her, "I miss you."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
It seems as though the two may have briefly dated after Perfect Match ceased filming and called it quits in the early fall of last year. According to TMZ, Harry and Jessica were spotted cozying up to one another and looking happy in love in Mexico last September. The photographs didn't surface until March of this year when reality TV fans learned of the Love Is Blind alum's identity once season 6 aired in early 2024, piecing together she was linked to another Netflix star. Considering when the photos were taken, the timeline would add up as to when they continued seeing each other and called things off.
So, did Harry spoil Perfect Match before it even hit streaming? In the literal sense, no—he and Jessica could have still gone the distance on the show. But it is difficult for a cast with such public-facing careers to stay hush-hush about their relationship status for nearly a year after filming. As for Jessica, she revealed at the time of Love Is Blind season 6's airing that she was single. So, it looks like Perfect Match once again spawned a memorable, but temporary, romance. (And hopefully, Jessica's daughter fast-forwards past Harry's blunt confessionals if she ever watches.)
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
What Would Lady Whistledown Say About a Naked Dress?
The cast of 'Bridgerton' stretches the "regencycore" definition at their latest premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is a Country Club Mom for Graduation
This isn't J.Lo's usual look.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Brad Pitt Knows Daughter Shiloh’s Recent Decision to Remove “Pitt” from Her Surname Represents “More Than a Name Change”: Sources
The May 27 legal filing reportedly left Pitt “devastated.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
'Hierarchy' Season 2: Everything We Know
Here's where the teen thriller could go in season 2 after that bloody post-credits scene.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Everything to Know About 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Bombshell Jessica Vestal
The single mom is looking for love amid a sea of red flags.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Hit Man' Stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Costar?'
Watch the 'Hit Man' stars play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
A Complete Timeline of 'Perfect Match' Star Harry Jowsey's Complicated Dating History
We're breaking down the reality TV star's wild dating history.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
How 'Hit Man' Turns a Wild True Story Into a Blockbuster Rom-Com By Its Shocking Conclusion
The Netflix movie may be about a fake hitman, but it takes some shocking turns.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Everything to Know About 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Standout Alara Taneri
The 'Dated and Related' alum is one to watch on this season of the Netflix reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Paige DeSorbo Reflects on How She Went From Feeling "Very Lost" to Her Career Taking "a Turn"
The 'Summer House' star and entrepreneur opens up on the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk" about trusting your intuition.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
'Love Is Blind' Season 7: Everything We Know
Here's everything we know about the next season of the hit Netflix reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published