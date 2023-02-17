Netflix's latest dating show Perfect Match brings together several of the streamers' reality alums for a chaotic new dating competition, and, as it turns out, there are some former flames among the cast. Among the singles entering the villa on night one are Joey Sasso, the winner of The Circle's first season, and Kariselle Snow, best known as the panda from Sexy Beasts. The former bartender and pageant queen (whose first reality show was actually MTV’s Are You The One? Season 8, featuring an all sexually-fluid cast) had a lot of history between them before they were cast on Perfect Match, so they quickly become one of the most interesting pairs as they try to give their connection another chance.

Read on for everything we know about what happened between Kariselle and Joey before Perfect Match season 1, their journey on the show, and whether they're dating post-filming.

The pair first interacted after Joey was revealed as a cast member of The Circle. Joey said in Episode 1 of Perfect Match that Kariselle DMed him and that he was immediately attracted to her. She then traveled to LA and they had fun together, but per Joey, he wasn't ready to be in a relationship. They didn't speak for a few months, per Kariselle, but he later reconnected with her. They tried dating, but she says that the "commitment thing" was too much for him, and they parted ways.

That second time they tried to date seems to be sometime in the first half of 2021, per Instagram. Joey included a pic of himself in Kariselle with an emotional caption from July 2021, where he thanked his friends and loved ones who supported him while he was getting sober. There's also a shot of the pair kissing in his 2021 yearly recap video. The duo had seemingly parted ways by the time Perfect Match began filming in early 2022.

What happened between Joey and Kariselle on 'Perfect Match'?

Both Kariselle and Joey were thrown for a loop when they saw each other among the first contestants entered the Perfect Match villa. (Joey maybe got twice the effect because he'd also had a history with Francesca Farago.) The pair talked over their history, with Kariselle seeming reluctant to give him another chance, but she also wondered whether their reunion on the show may have been fate. Joey admitted that he still adores her, and she agreed to be his match.

The happy reunion meets some turmoil the very next day, during the show's first "compatability challenge." During the game, Joey admits that he's still hung up on his previous ex who he'd broken up with about four years ago. In addition to being embarrassed by having water dumped on her head, Kariselle became angry and asked him why he would try to enter a relationship with her if he hadn't let go of the past. Later that night, she tells Francesca that she's "very open" to getting to know someone new if she's put on a date.

Of course, Kariselle's set up on a date with Chase DeMoor the next day, and it goes very well, with the pair even walking back into the villa hand-in-hand and kissing later that night. Even though he becomes upset and sees them kissing, Joey doesn't intrude and leaves the cards on Kariselle's table, saying that if she doesn't choose him he's going home. This upsets her, as she wonders why he would be okay seeing her with someone else, but despite the tiff, she ends up choosing to re-match with Joey. From then, they began making more positive moves in their relationship (and rated each other a perfect 10 during the anonymous kissing challenge), and they've been matched ever since.

Are Joey and Kariselle still together after 'Perfect Match'?

As of Feb. 16, there are little to no clues to the pair's relationship status on social media. They don't even follow each other on Instagram—but that may just be the Perfect Match production team hedging their bets against some super-sleuth fans. We'll still keep an eye out for hints as the show gets closer to its Feb. 28 finale.