For Perfect Match season 2—a.k.a. Netflix's chaotic dating show à la Bachelor in Paradise—the streaming giant has gathered another cast of alums from its massive slate of reality series. Among the many influencers, one face should be very familiar to Love Is Blind fans, since she just appeared in season 6 of the dating show in early 2024. She spawned the most famous catchphrase of the season by showing off her confidence while swearing to her date Jimmy Presnell that he would need an EpiPen to help with the shock after seeing how gorgeous she was in person.
Now in Perfect Match, she leads with her looks and personality, as she's connected with Harry Jowsey, one of the most infamous reality stars in Netflix history.
For anyone who somehow missed the latest season of Love Is Blind or may be wondering whether Vestal and Jowsey could make it in the real world, read on for what to know about the Perfect Match season 2 star.
Jessica Vestal is a single mom and influencer.
Vestal, 29, is an influencer and TV personality who rose to fame after appearing on Love Is Blind season 6. In her Instagram bio, she lists her profession as a "Comedian," and describes herself as "Autumn's mom, foster care advocate, [and] Crohn's disease survivor."
According to her bio for Love Is Blind, she previously worked as an executive assistant and is based near Charlotte, North Carolina. Since the show's premiere in February 2024, Vestal has worked with several brands including Metro by T-Mobile, L'Oreal Paris, and Ulta Beauty.
A post shared by Jessica Vestal (@jess.ves)
A photo posted by on
In addition to her fan-favorite "EpiPen" read on Love Is Blind, Vestal is best known for being a devoted single mom to her 11-year-old daughter Autumn.
The preteen regularly appears on her mother's Instagram and TikTok. In a recent post celebrating her daughter's 11th birthday, Jessica wrote of her daughter, "My purpose. My first love. My greatest accomplishment. The coolest, funniest, kindest girl in the whole world. She's 11 today and I could not be more proud to be her mom."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jessica Vestal has spoken about Harry Jowsey and called him her "comfort zone" while filming 'Perfect Match.'
Vestal makes a surprising connection once she arrives on Perfect Match, immediately hitting it off with Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey. The pair are set up on a date and couple up right after.
By the end of episode 6—the final episode to drop on the show's June 7 premiere—they're still going strong. However, they've already had one argument fueled by doubts about Jowsey's reputation (which, considering his loaded dating history, is fair). It seems possible that issue, which remains unsettled, will add more road bumps in the couple's pairing on the way to the Perfect Match season 2 finale on June 21.
Meanwhile, Vestal has spoken out in interviews since Perfect Match premiered about her relationship with Jowsey—and she seems to have only kind things to say. (Or she's saving any criticism for a possible reunion.)
Speaking with Business Insider, Vestal praised Jowsey for being her "comfort zone" while she was uncomfortable during the show. She also addressed his reputation, saying, "At that point in time, based on my experience with him, I had no reason not to believe what he was telling me."
"I would consider Harry a veteran in the reality TV space," she told the outlet. "There were a lot of situations I was really uncomfortable in, and Harry was my comfort zone. I found a lot of solace in his presence, and he would just tell me, 'Focus on me and us and not the chaos going on around us.'"
Are Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey from 'Perfect Match' still together?
While we'll have to wait until the finale to see whether Vestal and Jowsey make it as a couple—and learn whether they're still an item—one of the stars has publicly discussed their recent relationship status over the past few months. In April, Jowsey debuted his podcast Boyfriend Material by dishing on a recent secret relationship, which he was in during his stint on Dancing With the Stars last fall. Jowsey didn't reveal the person's name, the timing may align with the Perfect Match production schedule. Season 2 was filmed in August 2023, so the couple could have still been together once DWTS began in September.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Dakota Johnson Wants to Be Transparent—While Getting Dressed, at Least
The actress dressed entirely in sheer fabrics for a day in New York.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kate Middleton's Longtime Stylist Has a New Role
She's worked with the Princess of Wales since 2007.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Louis Continues His Witty Streak with Hilarious Advice for the England National Football Team
After sharing Louis’ words of wisdom, his dad Prince William told the squad to “take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
'Hit Man' Stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Costar?'
Watch the 'Hit Man' stars play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
A Complete Timeline of 'Perfect Match' Star Harry Jowsey's Complicated Dating History
We're breaking down the reality TV star's wild dating history.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
How 'Hit Man' Turns a Wild True Story Into a Blockbuster Rom-Com By Its Shocking Conclusion
The Netflix movie may be about a fake hitman, but it takes some shocking turns.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Everything to Know About 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Standout Alara Taneri
The 'Dated and Related' alum is one to watch on this season of the Netflix reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Paige DeSorbo Reflects on How She Went From Feeling "Very Lost" to Her Career Taking "a Turn"
The 'Summer House' star and entrepreneur opens up on the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk" about trusting your intuition.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
'Love Is Blind' Season 7: Everything We Know
Here's everything we know about the next season of the hit Netflix reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Where Is Miranda Derrick from 'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult' Now?
The dancer's family claims she's been in an alleged TikTok cult for years.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Where Are the Subjects of 'Dancing For the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult' Now?
Some dancers in the true crime docuseries are still in the alleged cult—and some have filed a lawsuit.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated