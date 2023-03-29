During her time in the pods, Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds, a 27-year-old dental assistant on Love Is Blind season 4, was “really conflicted” about choosing Marshall Glaze, a 27-year-old marketing manager, or Josh Demas, a 31-year-old project engineer. Ultimately, Jackie chose Marshall, in large part because she felt that Josh didn't support her when she was struggling with her decision. "Marshall is just the better choice for me,” she said at the time in a confessional. “He is emotionally available. He’s able to handle my spiciness, my attitude. He knows how to basically make sure that I’m feeling good and solid."

The two got engaged and had a sweet first meeting post-pods, with Jackie joking with the rest of the Love Is Blind season 4 cast in Mexico that she and Marshall had quickly connected physically, as well. But after that, things got bumpy—and judging by the trailer for the rest of the season, it's about to get bumpier.

What happens between Marshall and Jackie on 'Love is Blind' season 4?

Jackie and Marshall seemed to have an instant connection in the pods, with Marshall later saying that Jackie was the only person he saw himself with throughout his time in the pods. Of course, part of the LIB process is speed-dating multiple people at once, and Jackie becomes torn between Marshall and project engineer Josh. When it becomes clear that Josh is also all in on Jackie, Marshall fights for her, clearly expressing his interest and the life he wants to build with her. Soon after, Jackie decides to commit to him as well.

The pair later get engaged, and they quickly hit it off when they meet in person and in Mexico. By the end of the Mexico trip, they appear solid and determined to make their relationship work in the real world.

But Jackie is worried about returning to real life and outside pressures throughout the trip, and during one of their Mexico dates, she admits to Marshall that though she recognizes that he is good for her, she's worried she will revert to her old ways and end up pushing him away. Later that night, Jackie breaks down and begins crying, saying that she has to "go back to that s---" at home, and she has "so many people to take care of." Marshall is comforting and supportive throughout the breakdown, and gives her space when she asks, before she opens up to him again. The couple have a good time for the rest of the vacation, though they do have conversations about what will happen to them in the real world, where Jackie is clear that she wants to be all in with Marshall.

Following the LIB premiere, Jackie revealed in an Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) interview that she was dealing with a lot back home that she couldn't ignore while on the show.

"My father, he's sick," she told the outlet. "He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid—my dad can't work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it's like I have another person to take care of."

"My life is not for someone who can't be up to par in supporting me, and just making sure that you understand my life and knowing that this is always going to be a part of me," she added. "That was an emotional moment for me because I didn't feel like, at that moment, Marshall was up to par and ready for all of the reality that I have back home."

Judging by the teasers (opens in new tab) of shows to come, the couple will have a rough time once they return to Seattle. One clip shows Jackie saying during a fight, "You didn’t wanna sit here and talk. You’re like, 'I’m leaving.'" Marshall replies, "What else am I supposed to do? Sit in my feelings and sleep next to someone who said I was not man enough for this?"

Josh also returns at some point, telling Jackie in one clip, "If you don’t feel like heart-to-heart, you’re really gonna marry him, pick me."

Are Jackie and Marshall still together?

Instagram hints have been sparse for this season's couples, but one notable clue for Jackie and Marshall is that they don't follow each other. Both of their Instagrams have few posts between the time of season 4's filming (around April and May 2022) and the show's premiere, though that could be the result of a recent scrub to remove any hints toward their relationship status. What we do know is that the teasers don't show them among the couples who make it to the altar.