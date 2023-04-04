Season 4 of Love Is Blind has truly been wild, including some first-time storylines (a post-Mexico re-coupling!) and the most love triangles of the series so far. Though this season has already cemented its place in the record books, Netflix is adding a new first with the series' first-ever live reunion special! The cast of season 4 (opens in new tab) will answer all of the burning questions about their antics on the show, their "I do's" (or "I don't's") at the altar, and their life following the season in front of a live Netflix streaming audience.

Read on for everything you need to know to mark your calendars accordingly (for both the streaming special and in-person events!).

When will the season 4 reunion air?

The live reunion is set to air on Netflix on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, four days after the season 4 finale hits the streaming giant. This will be Netflix’s first live reunion special as the platform experiments more with live broadcasts, following Netflix’s first-ever live stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. For anyone who can't make the live event, "Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion" will also be available to stream on Netflix after it airs.

Is there a trailer for the reunion?

Netflix released a trailer featuring the season 4 couples (and the Lacheys) as they trade the show's signature gold goblets for gold tea sets (get it...cause the tea will be spilled...get it?). "Spoiler alert—there are no spoilers!" Vanessa says in the clip, before Nick confirms, "We actually have no idea what's going to go down at this reunion."

Who's returning for the season 4 reunion?

Netflix has confirmed that all five of this season's couples—Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell (opens in new tab), Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah (opens in new tab), Paul Peden and Micah Lussier (opens in new tab), Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds (opens in new tab), and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi (opens in new tab)—will join the reunion to answer all the burning questions about their time on the show, including their decisions at the altar, and what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling. And of course, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be hosting the whole affair.

However, one possible appearance is still to be determined, as the streamer is has not confirmed whether Irina Solomonova will attend. Seeing as she's part of some of the season's biggest storylines—and viewers have been spending tons of time discussing her and Micah's behavior in the pods—hopefully she'll be there to say her piece.

Will there be any events related to the reunion?

Yes! Netflix will build the hype around the reunion special with immersive events taking place in New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville. For viewers who are dying to know what the pod dating experience is like (but don't want that experience to be broadcasted to 230 million Netflix subscribers), fans will be able to enter a pod and form connections (love, friendship, or just brief moments of awkwardness) with each other. In true fan-event fashion, there will also be photo ops, giveaways, surprises, and appearances from past LIB cast members. Also, special in-person watch parties are scheduled for LA and Nashville. Check out dates and ticket info. (opens in new tab)