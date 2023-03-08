We have barely recovered from Love Is Blind season 3 (opens in new tab) (let alone After the Altar and Perfect Match (opens in new tab)) but it's already time to meet a new group of people before they enter the pods. The fourth season of Netflix's reality-hit-slash-social-experiment lands on the streamer on March 24, as 30 singles from the Seattle, Washington metropolitan area begin their own search for love. Read on to meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 4.
Amber, 34
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Instagram: @a.wilder4 (opens in new tab)
Looking For: an "intelligent and confident" guy with a nice smile who can be her "travel buddy" during her layovers for work
Turnoffs: anyone who is "messy and selfish"
April, 29
Occupation: Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Instagram: @aprlking (opens in new tab)
Why she joined LIB: She doesn’t "want to look back and regret" her choices when it comes to finding her match.
Looking For: an "older, successful and tall" guy with excellent manners who doesn’t mind that she’s "annoying"
Ava, 32
Occupation: Communications Specialist
Instagram: @avavanjenson (opens in new tab)
Dating Pet Peeve: not flossing
Why She Joined LIB: to "secure a guy who is all in" after settling in a previous relationship
Bill, 33
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Instagram: None
Why He Joined LIB: for a chance to go deeper than “surface-level relationships” in the real world
Bliss, 33
Occupation: Senior Program Manager
Instagram: @blisspoureetezadi (opens in new tab)
Looking For: "someone that loves me for who I am and not for how I look"
Worst Habit: "hitting the snooze button a thousand times"
Brandie, 39
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Instagram: @brandiebowman_ (opens in new tab)
Looking For: someone who values "honesty" and can appreciate her selflessness
Hobbies: expert at meditation
Brett, 36
Occupation: Design Director
Instagram: @the.brettbrown (opens in new tab)
Looking For: “successful, independent, and strong women”
Best Quality as a Partner: being a "good listener"
Chelsea, 31
Occupation: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Instagram: @the.chelseagriffin (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a "charismatic, charming momma’s boy" she can grow old with; someone who's "passionate about life and what he does"
Worst Habit: tardiness
Chris, 32
Occupation: Technical Recruiter
Instagram: @christo4clemens (opens in new tab)
Looking For: his "smart, funny and athletic" soulmate
Conner, 28
Occupation: Operations Manager
Instagram: @jcfremmerlid (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a "family oriented" woman who "loves God" and prioritizes "physical touch and communication"
Irina, 26
Occupation: Business Owner
Instagram: @irina_solo (opens in new tab)
Ideal Partner: someone "driven, creative, and passionate; her "best friend to do life with"
Worst Habit: interrupting people when they're speaking
Jack, 30
Occupation: Software Sales
Instagram: @jackbonner25 (opens in new tab)
Looking For: "someone who would be a great mom;" a "nurturing, loyal and genuine" partner who’s not "too full of themselves"
Jackelina, 27
Occupation: Certified Dental Assistant
Instagram: @jackelinabonds (opens in new tab)
Dating Pet Peeve: "someone who thinks they’re better than me"
Jimmy, 29
Occupation: Technical Product Manager
Instagram: @jpforde13 (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: In the past, he's been too "quick to judge others’ actions" and too focused on physical appearances.
Josh, 31
Occupation: Project Engineer
Instagram: @jdemas (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a "down-to-earth" partner who takes the "time to listen" and hopefully isn’t turned off by his competitive nature
Josh "JP"
Occupation: Plant Operations Director
Instagram: @jp_schultz (opens in new tab)
Turnoffs: being "unwilling to communicate" and/or "immature"
Juan, 30
Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer
Instagram: @johnsonj20 (opens in new tab)
Looking For: someone "trustworthy, caring, and smart;" the "right woman that’s the full package"
Kacia, 31
Occupation: Family Support Specialist
Instagram: @kacia.marie (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a "tall, dark and handsome" man who knows what he wants and can give her a sense of "security" when things get tough
Kendra, 33
Occupation: Social Worker
Instagram: @kennpatrick (opens in new tab)
Dating Pet Peeve: "unreliable men" who "need to be prompted to say how they are feeling"
Looking For: a "thoughtful" mate who will pay attention to "things that matter to me even if they aren’t a priority to him"
Kwame, 33
Occupation: Sales Development Manager
Instagram: @ayokwam (opens in new tab)
Why He Joined LIB: He's over the "meet up, try it out, fail and try again" cycle of modern dating.
Marshall, 27
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Instagram: @marshallglaze (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a "deep mental and emotional connection;" someone who's both "family-oriented" and "very ambitious"
Worst Habit: "perfectionism"
Micah, 27
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Instagram: @micah.lussier (opens in new tab)
Usual Type: "smart and career-oriented" guys who like to have fun
Worst Habit: "romanticizing" guys
Molly, 32
Occupation: Marriage & Family Therapist
Instagram: @thatmolls (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a "successful frat guy" to sweep her (and her beloved dog) off her feet
Monica, 31
Occupation: Elementary School Teacher
Instagram: @monica_not_lewinsky__ (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a husband who can make her feel "safe and accepted" and also make her laugh
Dating Pet Peeves: bad etiquette and loud talkers
Paul, 29
Occupation: Environmental Scientist
Instagram: @paulpeden (opens in new tab)
Ideal Partner: a “nurturing” and “granola” type of woman
Worst Habit: "getting bored" too easily and chasing things "that are bad for me"
Quincy, 36
Occupation: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Instagram: @qrush_sutton (opens in new tab)
Ideal Partner: a "balanced, motivated and caring" woman with whom he can create his own traditions in the future
Turnoffs: "cocky girls" and "attention-seeking" behavior
Ryland, 29
Occupation: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Instagram: @rylandlongoni (opens in new tab)
Dating Pet Peeve: how everything feels "very casual" when it comes to relationships nowadays
Looking For: a "teammate" who can whip up "good food and lovin'"
Tiffany, 37
Occupation: Client Lead Recruiter
Instagram: @tcpenny (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a partner who takes initiative and comes up with "random and unique dates" for them to enjoy
Turnoffs: men who "crave a lot of time and attention"
Wendi, 28
Occupation: Aerospace Engineer
Instagram: @wendi.kong (opens in new tab)
Looking For: a partner who exudes "compassion, commitment and energy"
Zack, 31
Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney
Instagram: @zackgoytowski (opens in new tab)
Looking For: an intellectual connection with a "type A, introverted and bookish" person who can match his "driven" personality
Worst Habits: his "high standards" and habit of "arguing for fun"
