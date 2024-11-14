Are Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple Still Together After 'The Golden Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What to Know
The latest stars of Bachelor Nation found love in a dramatic season finale.
Spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette finale ahead. The first-ever season of ABC's The Golden Bachelorette has ended, wrapping up Joan Vassos's heartwarming search for a second chance at true love. (Or at least, more heartwarming and less messy than the more notorious seasons of The Bachelor franchise.) Arriving just a few weeks after the dramatic conclusion of season 21 of The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelorette followed Joan, a 61-year-old school administrator from Maryland who first made waves as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor. Once it was her turn to lead the reality TV show, Joan took the task of dating 24 men very seriously, hoping to find love again after experiencing the loss of her late husband of 32 years.
After nine weeks of respectful, adorable dating, Joan eventually narrowed down her suitors to two charming seniors: Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert. (Yes, those are their legal names.) Ultimately, Joan went with her heart and chose Chock, a 61-year-old insurance executive from Kansas, as her winner and fiancé. So where are Joan and Chock now, and will their relationship outlast Golden Bachelor alum Gerry and Teresa's three-month marriage? Read on for a breakdown of The Golden Bachelorette finale.
What happened between Joan and Chock on 'The Golden Bachelorette?'
By the Golden Bachelorette finale, both Chock and Guy, a 66-year-old emergency room doctor in Reno, Nevada, are head-over-heels in love with Joan. Chock proved his commitment to the process earlier in the season when he left The Golden Bachelorette midseason following his mother’s death and still came back. However, fans and other cast members claimed that Chock seemed a bit possessive of Joan, with third-place contestant Pascal Ibgui calling Chock a "stalker" in a post-elimination interview with Glamour.
Meanwhile, Guy remained mostly under the radar due to his lack of screen time in the first season, before he showed that he was all-in and dropped the big "falling for you" bomb during the pair's hometown date. There has been fan speculation throughout the season that Guy's scenes may have been reduced due to his controversial past; in mid-October, USA Today reported that Guy's ex-wife filed for a temporary restraining order in October 2021, claiming that he physically threatened her.
When it came to the final days in Bora Bora, Joan made a quick and no-nonsense decision. Chock is the first of the two men to meet Joan's kids, and after he gets their approval, Chock sits Joan down and tells her he wants to marry her and get a place in N.Y.C. with her. The next day, while Guy gets ready to meet her kids, Joan reveals that she woke up that morning and realized she was in love with Chock. Rather than making Guy go through the motions, she visits him in his room and breaks things off, freeing Guy from the embarrassment of being turned down mid-proposal. When they talk at the live finale, Joan tells Guy that it came down to timing and that she also had strong feelings for him.
And with that, Chock heads into his beachside proposal uncontested. Before he gets down on one knee (on a noticeably windy day), Joan tells him that she could picture a future with him early on, adding, "We are living proof that no matter what life throws at you, that there is still hope, even at our age. I waited till this moment in this amazing location to tell you that I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I want to wake up next to you in the morning, and I want to kiss you when I go to bed at night." With that, he proposed, she said yes, and he got the Golden Final Rose.
Are Joan and Chock still together after 'The Golden Bachelorette?'
On the live Golden Bachelorette finale, Joan and Chock confirmed they are still going strong. Though they didn't elaborate on their long-term plans in the special (beyond a likely-sponsored mention of a family trip to Disney World), the pair revealed to Us Weekly that they're going to celebrate their engagement with a huge bash in L.A., which Chock described as "a coming-out party as a couple." The pair will then move to New York, while also spending time in their hometowns in Maryland and Kansas.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"This first year, obviously, we have to kind of figure out life," Joan told the outlet. "We know that we’re gonna spend time in Maryland and in Kansas, but then we have this really fun plan because both of us have always dreamed—and we’re finally at this weird stage in life for making this dream come true—that we live in a big city, and, specifically, we’ve always wanted to live in New York. So Chock surprised me and said, ‘I want us to go find a place.'"
Joan continued, "We both love the energy in the city and love that there’s always something to do. We just wanna go out and walk and experience life—go to fun restaurants and [experience the] culture. We both have friends there. We’re gonna be there during the holidays, which is the best time ever in New York City. I think it’s just a really different life than either one of us have ever lived."
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
The Key 2025 Coat Trends
From breezy capes to winter-proof parkas and windbreakers
By Emma Childs Published
-
A Glimpse Into Your Project 2025 Future
The controversial conservative agenda received plenty of airtime during election season. But what would happen if it came to pass?
By Abigail Libers Published
-
King Charles Is "Much Happier" After Taking The Throne, Royal Friend Claims
Charles in charge, indeed.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meet the 'Bad Sisters' Cast: Who Plays Who in the Apple TV+ Series
The Apple TV+ hit created and led by Sharon Horgan also features 'Harry Potter' and 'Game of Thrones' alum.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Breaking Down What to Remember Before Watching 'Bad Sisters' Season 2—Including How JP Died
If you need a refresher on who killed JP and how his murder was covered up in the Apple TV+ hit, we've got you.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Lukita Maxwell Is the Emotional Anchor of 'Shrinking' Season 2
The rising star discusses playing grieving teenager Alice on the Apple TV+ dramedy and acting alongside Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'The Ultimatum' Season 3: Everything We Know
The 'Love Is Blind' sister show follows six couples through a brutal test of commitment.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'The Penguin' Season 2: Everything We Know
The hit DC show's stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti are both ready to return for more episodes.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Best TV Shows to Watch If You Love Food
From high-stakes cooking competitions to dramas set in the world of restaurants.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
The Network Procedural Is Back—and Telling Stories That Matter
'Elsbeth,' 'High Potential,' and 'Matlock' have ushered in a new era of can’t-miss TV, committed to centering female stories.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
What Happened to JJ in 'Outer Banks' Season 4: Breaking Down Who Killed Him and Actor Rudy Pankow's Departure
One of the original Pogues has left the hit Netflix series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published