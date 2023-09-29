Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For the past few seasons of Love Is Blind, some of the most surprising developments have been from couples who didn't make it through the traditional proposal-Mexico-cohabitation-altar. (See the post-altar breakup between Raven and SK and the surprising reunion of Bliss and Zack). In season 5, Johnie Maraist and Christopher Fox were a couple whose initial connection didn't withstand the love triangles of the pods, with Johnie choosing instead to explore her connection to Izzy Zapata. However, Johnie and Chris ended up reconnecting when the cameras weren't rolling, and by episode 7, they're officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Did this relationship last the test of time? (Or at least the year between season 5's filming and premiere.) Read on for what we know about Johnie and Chris's relationship.

What happens between Johnie and Chris on 'Love is Blind' season 5?

Lawyer Johnie and project manager Chris made a quick and easy connection in the pods, and they even share some sentimental moments as Chris opens up about his past. However, while Chris seemed solely committed to Johnie, she was also interested in sales professional Izzy, whom she admits is her no. 1 in the pods. After some consideration, Johnie ends things with Chris to explore her connection with Izzy. Chris is devastated, but he respects her decision. However, things shift when Johnie opens up about the things in her past that made her what she described as a "walking red flag," including dating someone with addiction and marrying someone she didn't really love. After she shares this, Izzy begins having second thoughts, and he eventually breaks things off with Johnie and gets engaged to entrepreneur Stacy.

After things end with Izzy, Johnie felt increasingly worried that she might have let go of someone who genuinely cared about her. She decided to re-enter the pods with Chris to try to restart their connection, and while Chris was open to the thought, he also admitted that it felt horrible to be the second choice. Also, following Chris and Johnie re-entering the pods, Izzy and Chris ended up comparing notes about their conversations with Johnie, and Izzy especially felt that she was telling the two men different things. In the end, Chris felt too conflicted, and decided not to propose to Johnie as they both left the pods heartbroken.

Fast-forward to the pod-people reunion party in Houston, and a lot has happened off camera. While everyone else was off in Mexico and moving in together, Johnie and Chris met in person at the airport and soon began dating. At the party, Johnie reveals that they're officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Her mom even met Chris, and Johnie explains through happy-emotional tears that the elder said within the first five minutes that Chris was the best guy Johnie ever dated. Johnie seems to just want to let bygones be bygones and move on from all the pod drama, but unfortunately, Stacy and Izzy don't agree. While Stacy is still pissed at Johnie for talking bad behind her back when they were both interested in Izzy, Izzy brings back up the mixed messages Johnie told both Chris and Izzy, and says that it's concerning that she's now with Izzy. Johnie leaves her conversation with Izzy in tears, after he says everyone thinks she's "sketchy as f--k." The last we see of Johnie is her crying and being comforted by Chris following the fight with Izzy, but more drama may be in store for the new couple, as the party is set to continue in next week's episodes.

Are Johnie and Chris still together?

Even though they didn't follow the traditional LIB process, Johnie and Chris seem to be following the same rules as the rest of the cast when it comes to social media. The pair currently do not follow each other on Instagram, and they aren't any interactions to be found on their respective profiles. However, Chris did open up about their reunion in a Today interview, explaining that he chose to reconnect with Johnie because he had "fallen in love" with her.

"When you finally meet somebody that you have that kind of emotional bond with, that you’ve fallen in love with, you don’t just mess that up because of something outside of your control," he told the outlet. "Everybody’s there trying to find their person and, unfortunately, she thought that another option was better. But you don’t want to miss an opportunity to find our forever."