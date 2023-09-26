Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The fifth season of Love Is Blind has its fair share of love triangles, but Stacy Snyder and Ismael “Izzy” Zapata Jr. found each other in the end. The pair were one of the most easygoing pairs among the Love Is Blind season 5 cast, and Stacy stayed on Izzy's mind even as he explored connections with other women. Eventually, they left the pods as one of three engaged couples of the season, but will they make it through whatever serious issues pop up once they return to the real world? Read on for what we know about Stacy and Izzy's relationship so far.

What happens between Stacy and Izzy on 'Love is Blind' season 5?

Izzy, a 31-year-old sales professional from Houston, is a popular man when the pods are opened. Right from the start, he catches the attention of three women: geologist Lydia, lawyer Johnie, and 34-year-old pilates enthusiast Stacy. He soon realizes that he has stronger connections with Johnie and Stacy, and breaks things off with Lydia. It's not so easy to choose between the remaining two, though. While he's drawn to Stacy's confidence and their easy conversations, he and Johnie seem to have more of an emotional connection, and he even opens up to Johnie about his childhood as a Jehovah's Witness and his fear of rejection after his previous engagement. He's also both of the women's no. 1 pick, with Stacy even writing a poem about how giddy he makes her.

Though at one point Izzy says that Johnie is his no. 1, things shift when Johnie opens up about the things in her past that made her what she described as a "walking red flag," including dating someone with addiction and marrying someone she didn't really love. After she shares this, Izzy shuts down, and asks whether she thinks anyone could ever fill the role of her first love, who previously died of an overdose. Though Johnie answers that she is capable of being in love again, Izzy retreats into his head. Meanwhile, on his next date with Stacy, she gets vulnerable and opens up about how much she likes Izzy, admitting that it takes her a while to build trust, and that she's scared because she hasn't felt so much for a person in a long time. The emotional conversation takes their connection to the next level, and Izzy soon breaks up with Johnie to be with her.

In their next date after the breakup, Izzy and Stacy are excited to focus on each other. However, the mood shifts after Izzy describes his feelings for her as similar to finding a first love. When asks where Stacy's at with "the L-bomb," Stacy says that they're headed toward that direction, and she knows she'll be able to say it to him "when it's right." This gives Izzy pause, but Stacy also admits that she's just not good with sharing her emotions. Still, both of them are fully committed, and Izzy soon gets down on one knee, with her responding with an enthusiastic (straight-up yell of) "YES!" Their in-person proposal also goes smoothly, and they leave the pods engaged.

Are Stacy and Izzy still together?

The Love Is Blind crew has cracked down on social media spoilers over the past three years, so Stacy and Izzy's Instagrams share very little. The pair do follow each other's Instagram as of the show's premiere, and they've had some interactions on the platform. Per Insider, they liked each other's posts in early 2022 around the time season 5 was filmed, and later began consistently liking posts again this past summer. We'll have to keep an eye on any other clues over the next few weeks.