Spoilers for all episodes of Temptation Island season 2 ahead. On Netflix’s reboot of the popular reality series Temptation Island, couples at odds with one another spend time apart (and in the company of tempters of the opposite sex) to decide once and for all whether they’re meant to be together. For fashion account executive Kaylee Needham and fitness coach Summit Wallace, the series was an opportunity to test whether their opposing personalities were compatible, or if the differences were too big to bridge.

Though Summit battled his commitment issues for the entirety of the series, he makes a grand gesture in the finale by not just asking Kaylee to leave the island with him, but to also move in with him and get a dog together. All nine episodes of the series are now streaming, so read on to get a recap of Kaylee and Summit’s journey on Temptation Island season 2, whether they might still be together, and whether they ever got that dog.

Kaylee and Summit part ways in the Temptation Island season 2 premiere. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Kaylee and Summit on 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Kaylee, 24, and Summit, 25, arrived on Temptation Island when their one-year, on-again-off-again relationship hit its breaking point. Self-proclaimed opposites, the couple agreed that their incompatibilities were more front and center than their similarities. Kaylee told Tudum, “Summit and I are like fire and rain,” while Summit added, “Sometimes that difference is what makes things exciting. Other times, it drives us completely insane.” Still, they reveal in their intro that they said “I love you” to one another very quickly; they want to test whether their immediate obsession with each other is a sign of infatuation or true love.

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But their differences are only the tip of the iceberg—Summit admits that he’s also afraid of commitment, as this is only his second serious relationship. He and Kaylee had a cycle of breaking up and making up, and he hopes that Temptation Island will finally allow them to see things clearly.

When the experiment begins, their time apart allows both of them to voice the things that have bothered them about one another. For Kaylee, Summit’s outgoing personality can sometimes come off as flirtatious, while Kaylee’s “glass half empty” mentality was off-putting to Summit at times. Kaylee’s reflections also lead to a larger realization: Summit has occasionally made offhand comments about her body and personality that have left her feeling like she’s not enough.

Kaylee watches footage of Summit at a bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Both parties remain loyal to each other even while making other connections—Kaylee with Zach and Kris, and Summit with Julianne—though the first "bonfire" implies that Kaylee is taking this more seriously than Summit. The gathering, in which the cast members see video clips of their partners’ actions in the opposite villa, reveals Summit flirting and getting handsy with some of the women in the men’s villa, and Kaylee feels like the men’s villa is less respectful of boundaries than that of the girls. Summit, meanwhile, sees tape of Kaylee voicing her feelings of inadequacy, and he owns up to contributing to her feeling that way.

While host Mark L. Walberg encourages both Kaylee and Summit to dissect their emotions, Summit continues to flirt with various girls in the villa. After losing in a game of Never Have I Ever, he pretends to kiss Jesenia but swerves at the last second to go for fellow coupled contestant Mikey instead. That scene is shown at the next bonfire, which leads Kaylee to believe that he’s not thinking of her during his experience and is not digging deep enough to work through their issues. Summit sees a clip of Kaylee questioning whether the prospective father of her children would “treat her like shit,” and he feels frustrated that he doesn’t understand how he’s making her feel so unsupported.

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The couple feels like they’re largely running in place through the third bonfire, as Kaylee continues to harp on her experience of feeling “worthless” in the relationship, while Summit is still struggling with his commitment issues. Prior to the final bonfire, they send each other videos, which is their first contact since arriving on Temptation Island. Summit conveys his sadness about her not appreciating or having pride in the man he is; Kaylee says she needs to see more from him in order for them to move forward together.

Summit and Julianne chat during a date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Kaylee and Summit leave 'Temptation Island' season 2 together?

As the rare example that the show’s forced separation could actually work in mending a relationship, Kaylee and Summit recommitted to one another in the finale of Temptation Island season 2, and left the island together as a couple. Even more impressive, Summit makes a big gesture to prove that he’s ready to commit by presenting Kaylee with a dog collar and a key, symbolizing that he wants to get a dog with her and move in together after filming ends.

Kaylee and Summit reunite at the final bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Kaylee and Summit still together after 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Based on Instagram, it seems like Summit splits his time between N.Y.C. and Costa Rica, while Kaylee is firmly planted in the Big Apple, which might indicate a break-up post-Temptation Island. While the couple still follows each other on social media, there’s no sign of a dog or any shared memories on their profiles— although Summit’s mom did comment on Kaylee’s grid announcement about her participation in the show. Still, with Summit’s multi-location life and a page filled with his (seemingly solo) adventures, we’ll have to wait until their press tour and/or a reunion to see if this couple weathered the test of time.