This article contains spoilers for the entirety of Temptation Island season 2. The Netflix reality series Temptation Island—a reboot of the popular early 2000s series in which troubled couples spend time with available singles to pressure test their relationship—is the ultimate assessment of trust and commitment. So it makes sense that aesthetician Sydney McGregor initially arrived on the island with her then-boyfriend, live music event host Mikey Bivens (both 24), after infidelity threatened their foundation. But despite coming into the dating show with the expectation of coming out stronger together, Sydney immediately made a connection with 26-year-old product manager Xzavier Odom , whom she eventually left the island with hand-in-hand.

All nine episodes of Temptation Island season 2 hit streaming on April 10, so we're breaking down Sydney and Xzavier's journey on the show—and whether they might still be together.

Sydney originally came onto Temptation Island season 2 with her then-boyfriend Mikey. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened between Sydney and Xzavier on 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Sydney arrives on Temptation Island intending to mend her relationship with Mikey, which has been rocky since he cheated on Sydney in college. He was a self-proclaimed “ho” in college and wants to prove that his days of sleeping around are over, while Sydney wants to see him truly break his patterns rather than being all talk.

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Things get off to a difficult start when Mikey immediately flirts with the female temptors during their introduction. Sydney isn’t surprised when, later, he seems to give her the cold shoulder when they have to choose a suitor to spend their first date with. But it’s actually Sydney who forms a quick connection with one of the male contestants: She chooses Xzavier to go on a date with, and they connect over their North Carolina roots and the ability to have a deep conversation. Mikey, meanwhile, gets friendly with a few of the girls in the villa and dubs them the “three amigos,” but doesn’t seem to be interested in making things romantic with them just yet.

During the first bonfire—a ceremony where the couples see clips of what their significant other has been up to in the villas—Sydney sees Mikey make flirtatious comments to the “three amigos,” including joking that he might accidentally catch feelings for one of them. The frontrunner seems to be India, who tells him not to friend-zone himself by acting too goofy. The clip sends Sydney into a tailspin, leading her to storm out of the bonfire, crying. “Spots on a leopard don’t change,” she says, explaining that this type of behavior is nothing new for Mikey but not something she wants to keep putting up with.

When she gets back to the villa, she tells Xzavier that she’s done with Mikey; she was looking for clarity and got it at the first bonfire. Xzavier doubles down on his feelings and gives her a gift with a card that calls her “the prize,” which makes Sydney realize that she’s not asking for too much—she’s just asking for it from the wrong person.

Sydney and Mikey have a tense conversation. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Mikey’s bonfire includes clips of Sydney badmouthing his “three amigos” bit and getting closer to Xzavier, which makes him emotional. He cries and says he wants to punch Xzavier, and host Mark L. Walberg rightfully calls him out for trying to avoid talking about his feelings. Mikey admits that it’s really scary when you love someone, and he can feel Sydney slipping through his fingers. India is there for him when he gets back to the villa, noticing that he’s battling his emotions.

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Unfortunately for Mikey, Sydney’s feelings about him don’t change now that she’s interested in getting to know Xzavier better. He asks when her most joyful recent memory was, and she remembers a Galentine’s party she threw, which is notably not something she did with Mikey. She’s “on a high” from the conversations with Xzavier and visibly swoons when he dedicates a song to her during a group outing, later telling the confessional that everyone tells her she’s glowing. While they’re still friends at the time, she says she could see it becoming something more.

At the second bonfire, Mikey sees clips of Sydney moving on with Xzavier and has a markedly different response for Mark. “If that’s the guy for her, I commend her on that. If I’m not the guy for her, I have to understand that,” he says in front of the men. He wants her to live in her truth, though he wishes he were experiencing it with her. Though he kept it together at the bonfire ceremony, he later cries to the camera, saying he wants to respect the fact that she’s found someone, but is hurt that it’s only been a week and her love for him hasn’t gotten stronger.

Xzavier and Sydney on a date. (Image credit: Netflix)

Mike’s bonfire clips are of him and India, and Sydney is unbothered. She says she’s happy that he’s found a connection and leaves it at that. It helps that she’s fully moved on with Xzavier, whom she finally kisses in the sixth episode of the season. Mike sees development at the third bonfire, and, as expected, he breaks down, hung up on Sydney being at his sister’s wedding next to his mom two weeks ago, and that he thought they’d ride off into the sunset together after this experience. To make matters worse, the clips of Mikey that are shown to Sydney during the bonfire don’t faze her at all.

When the couples send each other videos near the end of the experiment, Sydney and Mikey have extremely different messages for their significant others. He pleads for her to reconsider their relationship, while she tells him that she’s putting herself first. She calls his video “too little too late,” and he says he didn’t want to come here and didn’t know what he was getting himself into.

By the end of the season, Sydney admits that she's fallen for Xzavier. (Image credit: Netflix)

Did Sydney and Xzavier leave 'Temptation Island' season 2 together?

By the time the final bonfire rolls around, it’s extremely apparent that Sydney won’t be leaving with Mikey, even though he begs her to. She points out that he has a lot of growing to do because this is the first real conversation they’ve ever had. Through tears, he says that he needs to leave the island alone, while Sydney reveals that she would like to leave with Xzavier, who accepts her proposal.

We'll have to see if Sydney and Xzavier made it work when the cameras stopped rolling. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Sydney and Xzavier still together after 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Sydney and Xzavier still follow each other on social media, and even though they haven’t posted any photos together and have been careful about public interactions, the fact that they follow each other is a good indication that their relationship might still be going strong. (For what it’s worth, the same can’t be said for Mikey: Sydney unfollowed him, meaning that ship has sailed for good.)

Neither Sydney nor Xzavier has publicly weighed in on the status of their relationship, but she did speak highly about him in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "When I first met Xzavier, it really felt like a friendship," she told the outlet. "And I didn’t look at him in terms of like...somebody I would possibly date, or anything like that." Still, she emphasized how much she was "shocked" by their connection. "I was blown away," the reality star said.

By the end of the show, Sydney admitted that she had "genuinely fallen in love with [Xzavier]," so we'll have to wait and see whether the pair shares updates soon.