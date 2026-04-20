Fans of dating shows like Netflix's Temptation Island know that the season isn't fully over until fans get the final word on which couples (if any) survived past filming. Season 2 of the chaotic reality series arrived on the streaming giant on April 10, 2026; in the days since, the online fandom has been buzzing with rumors of what the cast has been up to and which romances may have fizzled out over the past several months. While shows like Love Is Blind typically answer fans' pleas for a reunion within a week of the finale, Temptation Island's viewers have been left to wait (and petition for host Mark L. Walberg to return to our screens).

Finally, after 10 days—practically a month in reality-drama time—Temptation Island season 2 has a confirmed reunion on the way. Below, read on for everything to know about the upcoming special, including which of the former (and current?) couples will be in attendance.

Kaylee and Summit reunite at their final bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When does the 'Temptation Island' season 2 reunion come out?

Per Tudum, the two-part Temptation Island season 2 reunion hosted by The Viall Files will be a two-part release. Part 1 will come out on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, followed by Part 2 two days later on Friday, April 24, 2026.

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The special pre-recorded episodes will drop each day at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on YouTube, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Sydney and Mikey talk at their final bonfire. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for the 'Temptation Island' season 2 reunion?

Yes! The Viall Files (and Age of Attraction) hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy dropped the official trailer for the Temptation Island season 2 reunion just days before the release. The short clip is backed with hints at the upcoming drama: both Sydney and Jack appear to shed some tears; Natalie Joy mentions a mysterious DM; and it looks like Summit walks off set at one point. We'll have to wait so see just how much new information is shared that the Vialls needed two parts to hash it all out.

Temptation Island S2 Reunion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Which cast members will attend the 'Temptation Island' season 2 reunion?

Based on the above trailer, all four of the main Temptation Island season 2 couples—Kaylee and Summit, Scarlett and Cole, Sydney and Mikey, and Shyanne and Jack—attended the reunion's taping. (Last year, the season 1 reunion only had three couples out of four, so this year's special is already more comprehensive.)

It's currently unknown whether any of the Tempters and Temptresses will appear in the two-part reunion, but a couple have already gotten their time on The Viall Files. Xzavier was a guest on the April 14 episode, while Carter and Jesenia appeared on the April 16 installment.

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Host Mark L. Walberg comforts Shyanne at a bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Who got stayed together in the 'Temptation Island' season 2 finale?

A quick recap if needed: Temptation Island doesn't have a great track record of saving relationships. Kaylee and Summit were the only couple to leave the island together; in addition to continuing their romance, the pair had plans to move in together and get a dog. Another pair left the island together, though not an original couple: Sydney broke up with Mikey and chose to leave with her new connection, Xzavier.

Of course, it's been a long time since season 2 was filmed, and the finale may not have been the end of the remaining original couples' love stories. (At least, if you look at season 1 couples.) Notably, Shyanne and Jack's social media activity in the days since season 2's release have fans wondering if they could have patched things up. Hopefully the reunion will clear up all of our burning questions (or at least hold us over until season 3).