This article contains spoilers for the entirety of Temptation Island season 2. In every season of a Netflix dating show, there's one couple that seems doomed from the start. On season 2 of Temptation Island, Shyanne Blankenship and Jack Mason are both the longest-running couple to arrive and one of the quickest to implode. (They and Sydney and Mikey are truly neck-and-neck.) After five years together, the entrepreneurs joined the reality series in hopes of moving on from a previous cheating incident. But spending time in a luxury paradise surrounded by temptation only tore the codependent couple apart.

Despite their rough time on the island, Shyanne and Jack's post-show relationship is a big question mark to viewers, and has left fans wondering whether they could have worked out after all. Below, read on for a breakdown of Shyanne and Jack's time on Temptation Island season 2, and whether they could have gotten back together after the show.

Jack and Shyanne prepare to separate and live in different villas. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Shyanne and Jack on 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Shyanne, 23, and Jack, 25, arrive on Temptation Island five years into their relationship; the Kansas City-based entrepreneurs met in college and became inseparable. But three years in, Shyanne found out that Jack had cheated by going through his phone and texting the woman, pretending to be him. Though they stayed together, Shyanne's lack of trust in him never fully came back. In the Temptation Island premiere, they say they're there to test Jack's loyalty, but Jack also admits that he's unsure whether they're actually meant to be together or if they're just too afraid of walking away.

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The pair initially have polar-opposite experiences in their respective villas. Jack immediately hits it off with 22-year-old Carter, who's into him and doesn't have any of the resentment that Shyanne still holds post-cheating. Meanwhile, Shyanne can't stop thinking about Jack, and she realizes she depends on him so much that she's unsure of how to prioritize herself as an individual anymore. The first bonfire is very rough, especially when Shyanne reveals that coming on to the show was Jack's idea.

It doesn't take long after that for Jack and Carter to get physical. Temptation Island's diabolical sound mixing makes another appearance; the pair turns off the lights in the confessional room, but you can still hear their lips smacking. At the next bonfire, Jack says that his time alone has made him realize how much judgment he's felt with Shyanne, and that their relationship seems "unfixable." It's not a wrong take, but it also seems like he doesn't consider at all that Shyanne goes to see him with Carter.

Mark comforts Shyanne after she sees Jack and Carter get physical. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The make-out clip (and their sharing a bed) leads to Shyanne's ultimate breakdown. After she gets her rage out, yelling that Jack's a "fucking loser" and a "bum" who'll never amount to anything, it seems like she turns a corner. That turn includes taking Preston, the only male tempter she's connected with so far (and a Squid Game: The Challenge alum), into the fuck tent—sorry, Temptation Haven—to make out and set off the alarm at the men's villa. Still, however toxic, a healing journey has begun.

For the rest of her time in the women's villa, Shyanne stays focused on Preston. They get more physical (including a moment in bed where she calls him "giant"), but he also helps her process the end of her five-year relationship. Throughout the last bonfires, Shyanne laughs off Jack's switch-up from Carter to Jesenia, and she doesn't send him a video message when given the chance. Host Mark L. Walberg also gets her to admit that she wants someone more ambitious and secure financially, so she can identify her needs in the next relationship.

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Meanwhile, Jack is doing a lot. One night, he takes Carter into the Temptation Haven, which feels inevitable. The next night, he takes a different girl, Jesenia. Carter lets him off the hook for this, though it essentially ends their romance, since he's supposed to be "living the single life" and finding himself. He spends the rest of the show getting to know Jesenia and seeming pretty chill about the bonfire clips of Shyanne and Preston. (Instead, Cole's the one to say "fuck this chick.") Though Jack says in a "perfect world" he and Shyanne could get back together, he seems like a single man at heart.

Jesenia and Jack make out during a confessional. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Shyanne and Jack leave 'Temptation Island' season 2 together?

To the surprise of no one, Shyanne and Jack officially break up at their final bonfire. They each get to say their piece at first: Jack tells her that he has always loved her but that he feels they were just "stuck." Shyanne goes in on him, explaining how betrayed she feels and how she knew deep down that the show would be the end of their relationship. She asks him to explain why he'd hurt her so blatantly, but instead of apologizing, he points out how they were unhappy and that they now both realize they don't need each other.

Despite the hurt, the now-exes are both able to acknowledge how much they've meant to each other, and that time will heal the pain. They both leave the island alone, and they even hint that they can return to a good place at some point. "Hopefully, whenever time does heal us, we can... I don't know," she says, at a loss for words. A crying Jack replies, "Once I grow and be the man that I saw you talking about that you want, you never know what can happen."

Shyanne and Jack talk it out at the final bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Shyanne and Jack still together after 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Shyanne and Jack seem to be on better terms than one would think after watching their time on Temptation Island. Not only do they still follow each other on Instagram, but they've also been making content together, including a jokey skit with Mikey and a shared post promoting the season. They could even be in business with each other; they seem to share a mysterious account called Baggy Dads, with no content but a bio reading "Work in progress" with needle-and-thread-emojis.

Most telling, their shared post includes a notable comment from Shyanne. "Keep your head up and show the world a side of you they didn’t get to see. No matter how things went I’ll have your back," she wrote.

Meanwhile, there's evidence of another man in Shyanne's life. Throughout 2024 and 2025, Shyanne appeared in several posts with Jackson Mahomes, the controversial brother of NFL quarterback (and Travis Kelce's teammate) Patrick Mahomes. These include an Instagram post from May 2024, in which Jack appears on the second slide, a TikTok from April 2025 with the caption "hard launch," and an Instagram post from September 2025 with the caption "happy w/ u." (There are reports of Jackson appearing on Shyanne's Instagram, but they all seem to have been archived or deleted.)

Neither Shyanne, Jack, nor Jackson has spoken out about their relationship status or history since the release of Temptation Island season 2. Complicating the timeline even more? According to Cosmopolitan, season 2 was filmed in August 2025, four months after that hard-launch caption. Hopefully a reunion is coming soon, because Shyanne and Jack have a lot of questions to answer.