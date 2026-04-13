Four couples in rocky relationships and a dozen tempters—what could go wrong? On Temptation Island, this threat of seduction could be the ingredient that makes the questioning couples double down on their existing relationship, or the very thing that makes them realize what else is out there.

First debuting to controversy on FOX in 2001, Temptation Island found a new home on Netflix, where two new seasons have aired since 2025. As always, Netflix doesn’t reveal actual viewership numbers, but with its cornering of the unscripted dating series market, it's fair for fans to wonder whether the hit will be back for a third installment. Read on for everything we know about Temptation Island season 3.

Temptation Island season 2 couple Jack Mason and Shyanne Blankenship. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is 'Temptation Island' renewed for season 3?

At this time, Netflix hasn’t made any announcements about the future of Temptation Island. That said, as the reality show just premiered on April 10, 2026, the streamer may wait a few weeks to gauge interest before deciding whether to greenlight more episodes. For context, Netflix greenlit its second season (season 10 overall in the franchise) on April 17, 2025, about a month after the streamer's first season premiered on March 25, 2025.

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There is a good sign, though: Casting calls have already gone out for season 3, so producers may be quietly gearing up for more. Hopefully we'll hear more in the coming weeks.

When would 'Temptation Island' season 3 come out?

Reality TV is typically low lift in terms of production and editing, and Netflix seems to be on a yearly cadence for Temptation Island. If the streamer decides to move forward with another installment, we’d expect it to arrive around spring 2027, in line with the previous two seasons.

Host Mark L. Walberg has hosted Temptation Island since it first premiered in the early 2000s. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who would be in the 'Temptation Island' season 3 cast?

The main cast usually turns over each season—although Netflix's reality dating ecosystem often encourages cross-pollination, meaning we could see familiar faces popping up as temptresses and tempters in a future season 3. (For instance, season 1 tempters/temptresses Olivia Rae, Cody Wright, and Alex Zamora all later popped up on season 3 of Netflix’s Perfect Match.)

We’d expect the one constant of the series to be host Mark L. Walberg, who has hosted Temptation Island since its inception in 2001.

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We'll likely see an entirely new roster of couples and tempters in season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

What would 'Temptation Island' season 3 be about?

It’s unlikely that there would be a shift in the concept of the show in season 3, so we can expect a new batch of couples-on-the-rocks hoping to test their partner’s fidelity and their overall compatibility by stepping into the den of temptation. Seasons 1 and 2 were both filmed in the same luxury locales in Kailua-Kona , a community on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island, so you can probably also expect to return to paradise for more vacation inspiration and, well, trouble in said paradise.

As we find out more about the reality hit's return, we'll be sure to update this story.