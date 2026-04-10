Last year, Netflix's Temptation Island joined Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum in the streaming giant's roster of psychological torture—I mean, can't-miss dating shows. The reality show's revival quickly topped the Netflix charts, as longtime host Mark L. Walberg returned to guide four shaky couples through "the ultimate test of temptation:" spend several weeks living in gender-separated houses with dozens of sexy singles, and see if your relationship can last. (Unsurprisingly, season 1's success rate wasn't great.)

Out on April 10, Temptation Island's second season follows four new couples with different levels of trust issues as they test whether grass is greener on the other side. Will this year's men approach the chaos of Brion and Grant? Will host Mark once again have us all in the feels? Below, read on for everything to know about the couples, tempters, and temptresses of Temptation Island season 2.

Who are the couples of 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Kaylee and Summit

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Kaylee's Instagram: @kayleeenneedham

Article continues below

Summit's Instagram: @summitwallace

Fashion influencer Kaylee, 24, and fitness coach Summit, 25, dated for a year before arriving on Temptation Island. The pair describe themselves as complete opposites; while Kaylee craves stability and commitment, spontaneous thrill-seeker Summit wants to be "very sure" before settling down. The couple didn't set any rules for themselves ahead of the experience, so they could take the time to figure out what they want out of a relationship.

Sydney and Mikey

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Sydney's Instagram: @thesydneymorgan

Mikey's Instagram: @jussmikey

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

24-year-olds Sydney and Mikey have been together for a year and a half, after the aesthetician and the live-event host met in college. Sydney is ready for Mikey, a self-described former "player," to grow up and have "emotionally uncomfortable" conversations. While Sydney's looking for Mikey to back up his words with actions, Mikey's afraid that she'll be the one to cheat. Her take? "I’m loyal, but I know my boundaries, so if something happens that breaks that trust, I won’t hesitate to move on."

Scarlett and Cole

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Scarlett's Instagram: @scarlettbentley

Cole's Instagram: @colemueller8

Marketing whiz Scarlett, 29, and real-estate agent Cole, 27, have spent two years building a life together, from collaborating on projects to going on runs and hitting the gym. Their trust issues stem from Cole's habit of telling small lies to avoid confrontation. As they head into Temptation Island with strict rules ("Nothing physical with the singles. No cheating. Have fun but be respectful."), the pair hopes to strengthen their communication and repair that trust.

Shyanne and Jack

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Shyanne's Instagram: @shyanne.blankenship

Jack's Instagram: @jackk.mason

Entrepreneurs Jack, 25, and Shyanne, 23, first got together in high school; five years later, Shyanne describes Jack as her "first great love and first big heartbreak." Though Shyanne forgave Jack after he cheated three years ago, the trust never seemed to be fully repaired—especially since Shyanne found out about the infidelity by snooping in his phone. The couple hopes to move on and be loyal to each other, but Shyanne admits that it'll be a "miracle" if they can make it past temptation.

Who are the men of 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Bradley

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Bartender

Fun Fact: "My biggest turn-on in a woman is emotional intelligence."

Instagram: @bradward_3

Braeden

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 25

Occupation: Sales associate

Fun Fact: "The wildest thing I’ve ever done is getting freaky in a fitting room."

Instagram: @braedenhollidayy

Clint

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Model / Influencer / Entrepreneur

Motto: "If a connection can be broken, it’s already loose…and I don’t mind being the one that proves it."

Instagram: @clintsmitty

Donny

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Actor / Model

Fun Fact: "I was recently named Mister Kentucky USA."

Instagram: @donny.aviles

Ethan

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 23

Occupation: Acrobat

Motto: "In my day-to-day life, I catch stares and smiles."

Instagram: @mac.cirque

Kai

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Software company CEO

Fun Fact: "I used to play video games professionally, but girls didn’t think that was cool, so I quit."

Instagram: @kaistone808

Kris

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Personal trainer

Motto: "I’m more about connection than just attention. If there’s chemistry, I lean into it. If there’s not, I’m not forcing anything."

Instagram: @kristelhami

Malik

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Artist

Fun Fact: "My biggest turn-on is good eye contact and my biggest turn-off is bad hygiene."

Instagram: @malik_quisenberry

Peter

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Consultant

Motto: "I’m naturally charismatic and easy to talk to, so people tend to gravitate toward me. I don’t go out of my way to tempt anyone, but my personality and confidence definitely get attention."

Instagram: @petercipriano1

Preston

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Sportstech entrepreneur

Motto: "I’ve never let a goalie stop me from scoring. Honestly, if I can take your girl, I’m doing you a favor."

Instagram: @prestonviltz

Xzavier

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Product manager

Fun Fact: "My biggest turn-on is a great smile and laugh, and I appreciate someone with good music taste. A major turn-off for me is someone who is unkind to others or takes themselves too seriously."

Instagram: @xzavierodom25

Zach

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 25

Occupation: Medical marketing

Motto: "If I had a warning label, it would say, 'Warning: I bite.'"

Instagram: @zacharyguzman

Who are the women of 'Temptation Island' season 2?

Carter

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 23

Occupation: Bartender / Bottle service

Motto: "I’m here to have fun, flirt a little, and enjoy every second…and if I happen to find a real connection (or two or three), I’m definitely not mad at it."

Instagram: @cartererin19

Christelle

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Property management

Motto: "I am Haitian American and can be spicy but super sweet!"

Instagram: @itshaitianbarbie

India

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 24

Occupation: Consultant

Motto: "My personality and physical attributes are very tempting on their own—everything about me speaks for itself. It’s usually hard for people to resist me without me having to do too much."

Instagram: @indiaakelly

Jesenia

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Content creator

Motto: "I’m not going in with the intention of breaking anyone up…I’m just focused on being myself and making genuine connections."

Instagram: @seniaax3

Julianne

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Marketing / Model

Motto: "It's usually easy for me to get a guy I want, but I’m not usually the one chasing."

Instagram: @julianne_herring

Kennedi

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 25

Occupation: Flight attendant

Motto: "I really just want to get the most out of life and not take everything so seriously."

Instagram: @kmc.kbull

Lexy

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Nightlife / Content creator

Motto: "The world starts to reward you when you leave behind people, places, and things that no longer serve your best interest."

Instagram: @lexy.puhlick

Lulu

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 24

Occupation: Model / Private jet flight attendant / Influencer

Motto: "Naturally, I do fit the role of temptress because I’m so sexy and a Playboy Bunny, but I’m actually a lover girl."

Instagram: @theluluwilliams

Maya

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 24

Occupation: Digital creator

Motto: "I’m someone who speaks my truth and goes after what I want, so heads up, I’m not afraid to keep it real."

Instagram: @mayaallegra02

Sindi

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Bartender

Motto: "Sometimes I don’t even notice when I’m flirting."

Instagram: @sindiceta

Sydney

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 25

Occupation: Endodontic assistant

Motto: "All the couples came to the island for some reason or another. They chose to be here, so I think they should stand on business."

Instagram: @sydneywwilliamss

Tiffany

(Image credit: Sara Mally/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Director of Marketing / Photographer

Fun Fact: "As a Leo, I’m a magnet for attention. I’m also a Libra rising, which makes me a huge flirt."

Instagram: @tiffanyyoconnor