Your Guide to the 'Temptation Island' Season 2 Cast, From the Couples to the Tempters
Netflix's chaotic, hit dating show is back to wreck—er, test more relationships.
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Last year, Netflix's Temptation Island joined Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum in the streaming giant's roster of psychological torture—I mean, can't-miss dating shows. The reality show's revival quickly topped the Netflix charts, as longtime host Mark L. Walberg returned to guide four shaky couples through "the ultimate test of temptation:" spend several weeks living in gender-separated houses with dozens of sexy singles, and see if your relationship can last. (Unsurprisingly, season 1's success rate wasn't great.)
Out on April 10, Temptation Island's second season follows four new couples with different levels of trust issues as they test whether grass is greener on the other side. Will this year's men approach the chaos of Brion and Grant? Will host Mark once again have us all in the feels? Below, read on for everything to know about the couples, tempters, and temptresses of Temptation Island season 2.
Who are the couples of 'Temptation Island' season 2?
Kaylee and Summit
Kaylee's Instagram: @kayleeenneedhamArticle continues below
Summit's Instagram: @summitwallace
Fashion influencer Kaylee, 24, and fitness coach Summit, 25, dated for a year before arriving on Temptation Island. The pair describe themselves as complete opposites; while Kaylee craves stability and commitment, spontaneous thrill-seeker Summit wants to be "very sure" before settling down. The couple didn't set any rules for themselves ahead of the experience, so they could take the time to figure out what they want out of a relationship.
Sydney and Mikey
Sydney's Instagram: @thesydneymorgan
Mikey's Instagram: @jussmikey
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24-year-olds Sydney and Mikey have been together for a year and a half, after the aesthetician and the live-event host met in college. Sydney is ready for Mikey, a self-described former "player," to grow up and have "emotionally uncomfortable" conversations. While Sydney's looking for Mikey to back up his words with actions, Mikey's afraid that she'll be the one to cheat. Her take? "I’m loyal, but I know my boundaries, so if something happens that breaks that trust, I won’t hesitate to move on."
Scarlett and Cole
Scarlett's Instagram: @scarlettbentley
Cole's Instagram: @colemueller8
Marketing whiz Scarlett, 29, and real-estate agent Cole, 27, have spent two years building a life together, from collaborating on projects to going on runs and hitting the gym. Their trust issues stem from Cole's habit of telling small lies to avoid confrontation. As they head into Temptation Island with strict rules ("Nothing physical with the singles. No cheating. Have fun but be respectful."), the pair hopes to strengthen their communication and repair that trust.
Shyanne and Jack
Shyanne's Instagram: @shyanne.blankenship
Jack's Instagram: @jackk.mason
Entrepreneurs Jack, 25, and Shyanne, 23, first got together in high school; five years later, Shyanne describes Jack as her "first great love and first big heartbreak." Though Shyanne forgave Jack after he cheated three years ago, the trust never seemed to be fully repaired—especially since Shyanne found out about the infidelity by snooping in his phone. The couple hopes to move on and be loyal to each other, but Shyanne admits that it'll be a "miracle" if they can make it past temptation.
Who are the men of 'Temptation Island' season 2?
Bradley
Age: 30
Occupation: Bartender
Fun Fact: "My biggest turn-on in a woman is emotional intelligence."
Instagram: @bradward_3
Braeden
Age: 25
Occupation: Sales associate
Fun Fact: "The wildest thing I’ve ever done is getting freaky in a fitting room."
Instagram: @braedenhollidayy
Clint
Age: 27
Occupation: Model / Influencer / Entrepreneur
Motto: "If a connection can be broken, it’s already loose…and I don’t mind being the one that proves it."
Instagram: @clintsmitty
Donny
Age: 28
Occupation: Actor / Model
Fun Fact: "I was recently named Mister Kentucky USA."
Instagram: @donny.aviles
Ethan
Age: 23
Occupation: Acrobat
Motto: "In my day-to-day life, I catch stares and smiles."
Instagram: @mac.cirque
Kai
Age: 29
Occupation: Software company CEO
Fun Fact: "I used to play video games professionally, but girls didn’t think that was cool, so I quit."
Instagram: @kaistone808
Kris
Age: 28
Occupation: Personal trainer
Motto: "I’m more about connection than just attention. If there’s chemistry, I lean into it. If there’s not, I’m not forcing anything."
Instagram: @kristelhami
Malik
Age: 28
Occupation: Artist
Fun Fact: "My biggest turn-on is good eye contact and my biggest turn-off is bad hygiene."
Instagram: @malik_quisenberry
Peter
Age: 29
Occupation: Consultant
Motto: "I’m naturally charismatic and easy to talk to, so people tend to gravitate toward me. I don’t go out of my way to tempt anyone, but my personality and confidence definitely get attention."
Instagram: @petercipriano1
Preston
Age: 26
Occupation: Sportstech entrepreneur
Motto: "I’ve never let a goalie stop me from scoring. Honestly, if I can take your girl, I’m doing you a favor."
Instagram: @prestonviltz
Xzavier
Age: 26
Occupation: Product manager
Fun Fact: "My biggest turn-on is a great smile and laugh, and I appreciate someone with good music taste. A major turn-off for me is someone who is unkind to others or takes themselves too seriously."
Instagram: @xzavierodom25
Zach
Age: 25
Occupation: Medical marketing
Motto: "If I had a warning label, it would say, 'Warning: I bite.'"
Instagram: @zacharyguzman
Who are the women of 'Temptation Island' season 2?
Carter
Age: 23
Occupation: Bartender / Bottle service
Motto: "I’m here to have fun, flirt a little, and enjoy every second…and if I happen to find a real connection (or two or three), I’m definitely not mad at it."
Instagram: @cartererin19
Christelle
Age: 26
Occupation: Property management
Motto: "I am Haitian American and can be spicy but super sweet!"
Instagram: @itshaitianbarbie
India
Age: 24
Occupation: Consultant
Motto: "My personality and physical attributes are very tempting on their own—everything about me speaks for itself. It’s usually hard for people to resist me without me having to do too much."
Instagram: @indiaakelly
Jesenia
Age: 28
Occupation: Content creator
Motto: "I’m not going in with the intention of breaking anyone up…I’m just focused on being myself and making genuine connections."
Instagram: @seniaax3
Julianne
Age: 26
Occupation: Marketing / Model
Motto: "It's usually easy for me to get a guy I want, but I’m not usually the one chasing."
Instagram: @julianne_herring
Kennedi
Age: 25
Occupation: Flight attendant
Motto: "I really just want to get the most out of life and not take everything so seriously."
Instagram: @kmc.kbull
Lexy
Age: 29
Occupation: Nightlife / Content creator
Motto: "The world starts to reward you when you leave behind people, places, and things that no longer serve your best interest."
Instagram: @lexy.puhlick
Lulu
Age: 24
Occupation: Model / Private jet flight attendant / Influencer
Motto: "Naturally, I do fit the role of temptress because I’m so sexy and a Playboy Bunny, but I’m actually a lover girl."
Instagram: @theluluwilliams
Maya
Age: 24
Occupation: Digital creator
Motto: "I’m someone who speaks my truth and goes after what I want, so heads up, I’m not afraid to keep it real."
Instagram: @mayaallegra02
Sindi
Age: 27
Occupation: Bartender
Motto: "Sometimes I don’t even notice when I’m flirting."
Instagram: @sindiceta
Sydney
Age: 25
Occupation: Endodontic assistant
Motto: "All the couples came to the island for some reason or another. They chose to be here, so I think they should stand on business."
Instagram: @sydneywwilliamss
Tiffany
Age: 28
Occupation: Director of Marketing / Photographer
Fun Fact: "As a Leo, I’m a magnet for attention. I’m also a Libra rising, which makes me a huge flirt."
Instagram: @tiffanyyoconnor
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.