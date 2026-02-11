Spoilers for the first six episodes of Love is Blind season 10 ahead. One of the beautiful things about Netflix ’s Love Is Blind is that it forces the reality dating show contestants to confront what they actually want in their partner—not just what they think they want. Ohio’s Jordan Faeth is season 10’s most prudent example of this, as he develops strong feelings for single mom Amber Morrison , but had previously told producers that having kids was a dealbreaker for him. While Jordan seems to have thrown out this requirement to partner with Amber in the season’s first batch of episodes, we’ll see if those previously held expectations rear their head later this season. In the meantime, here’s a breakdown of Amber and Jordan’s connection on Love Is Blind season 10, and whether they’re still together after filming.

Jordan on a date in the pods in Love Is Blind season 10. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

What happens in the pods between Amber and Jordan on 'Love is Blind' season 10?

Account executive Jordan and registered nurse Amber (both 34-years-old) initially bond in the pods over being foodies with goofy senses of humor. He quickly identifies cooking as one of his favorite hobbies, while Amber discloses early on that she’s the mother of a 7-year-old daughter, Emma. At first, Jordan is nervous about Amber being a mom; in a confessional, he recalls he told producers that having children was a dealbreaker in a future partner, though he’s now rethinking that stance. To make things more complicated, she tells him that she’s very selective about who meets her daughter; dating her isn’t a shoo-in to meeting Emma, and a previous boyfriend never got the honor.

Amber’s daughter leads to significant conversations early. Amber asks whether he’s nervous about bringing two people into his life, and he’s honest when he says yes. But getting to know Amber has eased his mind, he says. He’s also relaxed by the fact that Amber and her daughter have a good relationship with the child’s father, meaning Jordan wouldn’t be expected to take on all fatherly duties immediately.

Jordan and Amber also bond over feeling like outcasts. Jordan says that many people think he’s “an oaf” and had teachers who called him stupid, while Amber reveals that she was bullied in school and felt judged about having a child without being married. “It would be nice to have somebody to be weird with,” Jordan says. Amber agrees, though her insecurities occasionally get in the way of believing their compatibility (like when she can’t accept Jordan’s compliment about her “charming” voice).

The duo talks a lot about their careers: Amber likes her job, but hopes to pursue something more artistic, while Jordan feels he hasn’t found his professional path. “Cooking is my love language,” he says, and he later bakes her homemade chocolate chip cookies as a display of his affection. Soon enough, they’re exchanging love notes, calling each other “the most beautiful person that I’ve never seen.”

Jordan and Amber get engaged relatively early in the season. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Do Amber and Jordan get engaged on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

By the end of the second episode, Jordan is down on one knee and, thankfully, Amber says yes. Before the reveal, both Jordan and Amber reiterate that they aren’t worried about the other’s appearance. (However, we need to talk about how many of these comments end up being ableist, like when Jordan states he’d love her even if she only had one leg.) At the reveal, he’s quick to say she’s stunning, but Amber isn’t overtly gushing with excitement over Jordan’s appearance. She finally says he’s handsome, but her demeanor conveys some slight disappointment—or at least reservations. As they spend time together, she opens up more, and in the confessional, she compliments his smile and eyes that “really light up whenever he talks.” Amber also ranks this moment pretty high, calling it the second-best moment in her life, just behind giving birth to Emma. Before they part, he gives her the handwritten letter that he wrote and recited in the pods as a keepsake for Amber.

By the time the couple is in Cabo in the fifth and sixth episodes, Amber and Jordan seem to be gelling. She calls their time together “one of the most incredible experiences I’ve had in my life,” feeling excited by how much they laugh together. They sleep together, and while they don’t necessarily kiss and tell, they do joke about doing it while Jordan had his CPAP machine on—leaning even more into their fun-loving personalities.

Amber and Jordan quickly bond while on vacation together in Cabo. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

The reality show's stretch of episodes on vacation is always an interesting test for couples, as the contestants finally see some of the other people they connected with in the pods. But for Jordan and Amber, their attention is focused on each other—Jordan even breaks away from the other guys to spend more time with his fiancée. When the girls are alone, Amber continues complimenting Jordan, saying he’s the most genuinely nice guy she’s been with, which has changed her mind about men in general. Other couples, like Emma Betsinger and Mike Gibney , also notice Jordan and Amber’s easy connection and deem them one of the season’s most solid matches. Hopefully that continues when the second batch of episodes is released on February 18.

We'll have to see if the pair can sustain their vacation bliss the rest of the season. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Are Amber and Jordan from 'Love Is Blind' season 10 still together?

Netflix is notorious for its airtight NDAs, so there’s not much information out there to determine whether Jordan and Amber’s emotional connection stood the test of time. Instagram isn’t anything to go off, either. Even though Amber and Jordan follow each other at the time of this writing, past seasons have proven that doesn’t necessarily mean they are still together romantically. Unfortunately, for now, we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold over the next few weeks of the reality hit.