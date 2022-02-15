Are Nick and Danielle Still Together After 'Love Is Blind'?

Amid the drama of the first episodes of season 2 of Love Is Blind—the love triangle that was Shaina, Shayne, and Natalie; the other love triangle of Jarrette, Mallory, and Iyanna—contestants Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl stood out for their low-key relationship and sweet connection. The two quickly bonded over similar childhoods and shared insecurities and got engaged at the end of the first episode, becoming the first couple to see each other in real life. "I’m ready to be married to him tomorrow," Danielle said in a confessional. "I am not going to let anything get in the way of this.”

Still, Danielle and Nick had to navigate some tricky relationship territory in the weeks between the pods and their wedding day. Days after their engagement, during their trip to Mexico, Nick returned from a couples' mixer to find Danielle upset; she explained she'd felt triggered by the situation. When Nick asked if she trusted him, Danielle replied, “I don’t trust anything right now."

With episodes one through five now available on Netflix, the big question remains: Did Danielle and Nick get married in the end of the season? Unfortunately, we won't know for sure for a little while. Netflix will release more episodes of Love Is Blind on February 18, but the finale—the episode where we'll find out who says "yes" at the altar, and who doesn't—isn't out until February 25, 2022.

Until then, Netflix and the Love Is Blind cast are remaining tight-lipped about what happened on Danielle and Nick's wedding day. But if you're wondering about the hints the two have dropped along the way—well, allow us to present our investigation.

Instagram

Let's start with social media. Danielle and Nick still follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign, right? Plus, they've both posted about their journey on Love Is Blind, albeit pretty sparingly, with Danielle captioning a video of her telling Nick about "Wine Danielle" in the pods: "who is ready to meet wine danielle?"

A post shared by danielle (@dnellruhl) A photo posted by on

Danielle later posted a candid Instagram about the Mexico episode, writing: "Navigating self-love and mental health is a journey, but I have been spending every single day working on continuing to grow. There are a lot of inaccurate assumptions as to why I had a panic attack in Mexico."

Nick, meanwhile, hasn't posted about Danielle specifically, but did post a photo with his dog with the caption: "Just sitting here waiting to see if he gets a mom out of all this."

Neither have commented on each other's Instagrams, but, as Women's Health notes, Nick isn't super active on Instagram anyway. Danielle is fairly active, commenting on some of the cast's Instagrams, as The Dipp points out...but she hasn't commented on Nick's. Hmm. In another not-so-good sign, Danielle wrote to a commenter: "idk if I'll be able to watch."

(Image credit: Instagram)

Venmo

Yeah, we're going deep here, guys. Women's Health looked at Danielle and Nick's Venmo history, and saw that they have paid each other for things—often a low-key tell that a reality TV couple remains in a relationship—but not since October of 2021, about six months ago. Love Is Blind season 2 is thought to have filmed in the spring of 2021, so if Danielle and Nick were Venmo-ing each other months later, that's a pretty good sign...but what about the last six months?

Trips

Okay, finally, some good news. Bustle noted that Danielle went back to Cancún, Mexico in January of 2022; a timestamped photo on Instagram of her zip-lining makes clear that it's not a photo from her 2021 trip with Nick.

A post shared by danielle (@dnellruhl) A photo posted by on

This reads as a more promising sign, because, if you recall, Danielle and Nick were in Cancún together less than a year before. Presumably, if you'd just broken up with someone, you wouldn't want to return quickly to a place where you'd fallen (more) in love. So, maybe they went together to reconnect as a married (or still engaged) couple? Here's hoping...!