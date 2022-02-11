Who is Mallory from 'Love is Blind' Season 2?
What we know about the Chicago native.
It's time to meet a new cast of singles ready to fall in love and get married...in a month. The second season of Netflix reality hit Love is Blind premiered a new season on Feb. 11, just in time for Super Bowl weekend (or Valentine's Day, I guess). The new season follows the same formula as season 1, with participants forming deep connections in pods and getting engaged before they even see each other. Mallory Zapata, one of the standout cast members of season two, is ready to build her life with someone she loves—and the communications manager has plenty of options. Here's what we know about the 32-year-old Chicago native.
She grew up on Chicago's South Side.
Mallory Zapata, 32, was born and raised in Chicago's South Side neighborhood. As she reveals on the show, she grew up in a "big, loud" cross-cultural family, with a Mexican father and a Polish mother, and three siblings. The communications manager also says that she loves running, dancing, and going to Chicago Bears football games.
In her testimonials, Mallory criticizes modern dating, where people "don't take the time to really think about marriage or having kids or values and goals. People nowadays, they avoid those conversations like the plague." Sounds like the mindset of the social experiment—choosing a life partner based on personality—is right up her alley.
She has a German Shepherd named Rosie.
On her Instagram, Mallory shares plenty of snapshots of her life, including appearances from her family and her German Shepard. She's been a fur mom to Rosie, "aka bunny aka baby aka any other cheesy name you can think of," since 2019.
She's a big sports fan.
Mallory shows plenty of love to her hometown sports teams, including the Bears, the Bulls, and the White Sox. Several of her posts are also scenic shots of Chicago, with her writing in one caption that she loves being a tourist in her own city.
Her parents have been married for 50 years.
Mallory has an epic relationship model in her parents, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. In a celebration post, she wrote, "I’ve seen how beautiful marriage can be but also how much hard work it takes to make it last."
Quinci LeGardye is a LA-based culture writer who covers TV, movies and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
