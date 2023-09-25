Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Each season of LIB has a couple whose time in the pods is (relatively) smooth sailing, and for season 5 of Love Is Blind, that's Taylor Rue and "Jared" JP Pierce. The two Houston locals make a quick connection when they begin dating through a pod wall, and soon they're exchanging adorably cringe pet names and going all in on their relationship. The pair became one of the three couples to leave the pods engaged, but time will tell whether they make it to the altar, as well as whether their possible marriage has stood strong for a year after filming.

What happens between Taylor and JP on 'Love is Blind' season 5?

In the tradition of drama-free couples like Lauren and Cameron and Brett and Tiffany, Taylor and JP received the meant-to-be edit in season 5's first four episodes. The kindergarten teacher and the firefighter easily bonded as they discusses their families, insecurities, and life goals. (In one sweet coincidence, JP attended the same school Taylor currently teaches at, back when he was a kid.) Their personalities were a good match, with Taylor being a bit more bubbly and talkative than quiet JP. Maybe the perfect example of how they complemented each other is the aforementioned pet names; after a conversation about what names either prefers, Taylor quickly starts calling JP "sugar butt," while JP goes with the more subdued "sugar." It's just cute enough to cut through the cringe, and it makes sense when the couple decides to go fully in on their budding relationship. By episode 2, they're the first couple to get engaged.

When they meet each other in person for the first time, things get surprisingly awkward. (Though, I firmly believe there's no way the LIB reveals can help but be at least a little mortifying.) After they hug and kiss and he does the whole down-on-one-knee thing, they sit down and discuss whether they're surprised about the way each other looks. (They also make a joke about Taylor's false eyelashes.) It also becomes clear that Taylor's doing most of the talking, as she fills some lengthy pauses. In a testimonial, Taylor admits that she did most of the talking in the pods, and it looks like they'll have a bit more work to do to become more natural together in person. Still, they both seem excited for the next step in their engagement.

However, the trailer for the next batch of episodes shows that there's trouble ahead for the couple. In one scene where the pair are sitting in bed in a room that looks like the Mexico hotel suites, they're shows having an argument about an unknown issue. JP says "it just presents as fake," and when an annoyed Taylor responds with "but you didn’t know what I looked like before," he adds, "but now I do!" Taylor's then seen crying in a new scene, wiping her tears as she says, "I feel frustrated."

Are Taylor and JP still together?

After three years and four seasons, it's quite hard to find clues on whether the Love Is Blind couples are still together. Taylor and JP do appear to at least be on good terms, as the two follow each other on Instagram. Their individual profiles offer no clues, as Taylor's focuses on aesthetic travel pics and celebrations with her close friends, while JP has barely posted pics over the past two years. (Two things you learn from a glimpse of JP's page: he's often shirtless, and he really likes the American flag.) Maybe the biggest clue is from the show's own teasers; though they've included clips of Lydia and Stacey all dolled up in white dresses on their wedding days, there hasn't been a clip of Taylor or JP in formalwear.