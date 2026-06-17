No one loves a romance novel quite like Prime Video. Over the last few years, the streamer's been on a roll—pouncing on the buzzy titles scrolling across your #BookTok FYP and snapping up their adaptation rights.

In the last five years alone, the platform has released series adaptations of Jenny Han's sun-drenched The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, Elle Kennedy's over-10-year-old hockey romance series Off Campus, and Carley Fortune's splashy Every Summer After novel, re-titled Every Year After. There are a handful of best-sellers on Prime Video's book-to-screen docket, from this September's STEM romance The Love Hypothesis to the long-awaited Fourth Wing series—but fans of Irish novels and love triangles have another to look forward to: The Boys of Tommen.

Author Chloe Walsh's The Boys of Tommen series delighted readers with six novels' worth of steamy romance, charming athlete tropes, and top-tier yearning—which means excitement's at a fever pitch to see all those details come to life on the screen. Read on for everything we know about The Boys of Tommen TV series adaptation so far.

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What is 'Boys of Tommen' about?

Written by Irish author Chloe Walsh, The Boys of Tommen series follows a team of rugby players at the elite school Tommen College in County Cork, Ireland, as each athlete navigates love, rugby, and growing up. With six books already released and at least a few more forthcoming, each coming-of-age sports romance explores the relationship between one of the players and their love interest.

"It’s just an unbelievable constellation of characters, but it’s also got such a specificity for place and the time," Prime Video's International Content Chief, Nicole Clemens, told Deadline in February 2026, when the adaptation was announced.

Though originally published in 2018, the series experienced something of a renaissance online in recent years—like its older American-hockey-playing brother, Off Campus. Fans have praised the books for how they explore heavy emotional topics, including addiction, abuse, and trauma. The renewed interest stirred enough buzz to catch the eye of Prime Video, which announced the series adaptation via an Instagram post in February 2026.

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What 'Boys of Tommen' books are being adapted in season 1 of the TV series?

Prime Video has announced that the first season of the show will feature eight episodes that explore the first two books in the Boys of Tommen series, Binding 13 and Keeping 13. The duology focuses on the forbidden love story of star rugby player Johnny Kavanagh and shy new girl Shannon Lynch. "Both teenagers are hiding secrets; Johnny, a potentially career-ending injury, and Shannon, a troubled and violent home life," the show's logline describes. "Through their secret and highly charged connection, the two teens from opposite worlds battle against the odds and find a way to save each other."

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Though future seasons have yet to be confirmed, should they be greenlit, viewers can expect them to follow the subsequent books: Saving 6, Redeeming 6, Taming 7, and Releasing 10.

Bloom Books 'Binding 13' by Chloe Walsh $14.99 at Bookshop

Who is involved behind the scenes of the 'Boys of Tommen' TV show?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder alum, Poppy Cogan, takes the helm as the show's lead writer and executive producer. She shares the latter title with author Chloe Walsh.

Prime Video's International Content Chief Nicole Clemens teased that "Poppy's scripts capture the intensity of Johnny and Shannon's powerful romance and dive into the rich constellation of characters to explore the themes of mental health, bullying, and resilience with the same authenticity that fans love in Chloe's books."

Also behind the series are the production houses Drama Republic (One Day), Temple Hill (Twilight), and wiip (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Irish filmmaker Brendan Canty—known for directing Hozier's "Take Me To Church" music video—is also attached to direct.

A first-look photo of the Boys of Tommen cast (from left): Nancy Surridge (Shannon Lynch), Conor Sanchez (Johnny Kavanagh), Sophie McGibbon (Aoife Molloy), and James O'Donoghue (Joey Lynch). (Image credit: Christian Tierney/Prime)

Who has been cast in the 'Boys of Tommen' TV show?

We already know our first class of Tommen College coeds! In late May, Prime Video announced Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez will lead the first season as Shannon and Johnny. While Sánchez already has a few acting credits under his belt—including Power & Glory, One Night, and Invertigo—Boys of Tommen will be Surridge's breakout role.

James O'Donoghue and Sophie McGibbon were also cast as Joey Lynch and Aoife Molloy, the romantic leads of the third and fourth Boys of Tommen books. McGibbon will appear later this year alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones as Miss Grey in the forthcoming Sense & Sensibility movie adaptation. O'Donoghue, meanwhile, can be seen in Fair City and A Witch's Tale.

“We searched far and wide, receiving over 3,000 casting suggestions from across the U.K. and Ireland, but from the moment Nancy, Conor, James and Sophie walked into the room, it was clear we’d found something beyond special," director Brendan Canty said in a statement via a Prime Video press release. "Each of them brings the spirit and emotional depth this story demands, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Chloe’s world to the screen with this extraordinary young cast.”

The first season will follow Shannon and Johnny's love story, with Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez bringing the book characters to life. (Image credit: Christian Tierney/Prime)

When will the 'Boys of Tommen' TV series be released?

Though the series got the green light from Prime Video earlier this year, it'll still be a while before our screens transport us to Cork. With the casting of the leads complete, we can assume that the show may be ready to move into production later in 2026. If that's the case and filming goes smoothly, it's possible we could see episodes in late 2027 or early 2028.

Fingers crossed we get more information soon; we'll keep this story updated as more details become available.