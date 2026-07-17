Love Island USA may be over (aside from the reunion), but Netflix is extending this summer of reality TV. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the streaming giant's controversial dating show, has returned for a fourth season of partner-swapping chaos. From the producers of Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum recruits couples at a crossroads to test whether they're really meant for marriage by splitting them up to see if the grass would be greener with someone else. After two trial marriages—one with a new match and another with their original partner—each couple has to decide whether to get engaged or part ways.

Season 4 of the divisive reality show brings three couples to Sin City to work out issues ranging from broken boundaries to parental pushback to emotional barriers. (This installment also marks the first time a couple has been kicked off the show.) Below, read on for a primer on the stars of The Ultimatum season 4, ahead of the July 22nd finale.

Hayley and Blake

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Hayley's Instagram: @hayleydinae

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Blake's Instagram: @theblakerobertson

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Blake

26-year-old Capricorn Blake and 23-year-old Sagittarius Hayley fell for each other two years before joining the show, while Hayley was nannying Blake's stepbrothers. Practical Blake is ready to take the logical next step and start his ideal big family, but Hayley still wants Blake to open up more and meet her emotional needs.

Ashley and Killian

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ashley's Instagram: @ashleywilsonxoxo

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Killian's Instagram: @thekilliangrondin

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Ashley

26-year-old content creator Ashley and 29-year-old real estate agent Killian first met as teenagers on rival competitive cheer teams and then reunited by chance in Miami. After four years of living together and raising two dogs, Ashley's ready to start building a life with him. However, after a "family altercation" that compelled Ashley's dad to rescind his blessing, the couple has been concerned about having her family's full support.

Casey and David

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Casey's Instagram: @caseycdouglass

David's Instagram: @davidatkinson_1

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Casey

Over the five years they've been dating, 33-year-old basketball player David has given 34-year-old entrepreneur Casey three promise rings. In addition to "running out of finger space," Casey is ready for marriage, kids, and the kind of long-term partnership that she grew up seeing with her grandparents. However, David is still worried that even if he fully devotes himself to her, she may wake up one day and leave.

Monica and Luke

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Monica's Instagram: @monicapaynee

Luke's Instagram: @lukaswesselhoff

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Luke

33-year-old Luke and 28-year-old Monica may be five years into their relationship, but he's had a crush on her since they were kids living down the street from each other. They reunited when they both went home during the pandemic and have been together ever since. Though lover-boy Luke says they can get through anything together, Monica is an admitted "high maintenance girlie" who wants to have her career and finances in line before she ties the knot.

Jessica Grace and Edris

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Jessica Grace's Instagram: @jg_booker

Edris' Instagram: @escissorsman

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Jessica Grace

Former NBA dancer Jessica Grace, 35, has been ready to marry her boyfriend of two years, 38-year-old actuary Edris, for a while. She's also on a timeline, between wanting to have kids and her dad's declining health. Though Edris is on the same page about children, he told Tudum that he "wasn’t sure Jessica and I shared the same values around boundaries, respect, and emotional safety in a relationship."

Alex and Jebin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Alex's Instagram: @alexandriajohnsen

Jebin's Instagram: @jebinjohn

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Alex

Hairstylist Alex and hedge-fund manager Jebin, both 23, have spent the past six years together after meeting as co-workers at a Chicago grocery store. Alex is ready to move to the next step in their relationship, but Jebin faces unsupportive parents who are wary because Alex isn't of Indian descent. With The Ultimatum also marking his first time living outside of his parents' home, Jebin wonders if building a new life could mean losing his family in the process.