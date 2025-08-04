We Asked Romance Novelist Bolu Babalola to Share Her Favorite Books About a Second Chance at Love
The ‘Sweet Heat’ author knows there’s something special—and sensual—about rekindling with a former flame.
In this author-curated rendition, Bolu Babalola —screenwriter, pop culture journalist, and bestselling author of 2022’s Honey and Spice—shares her favorite romance books, specifically those about finding a second chance at love, the subject of her upcoming novel, Sweet Heat.
Author Bolu Babalola is a self-described “romcomoisseur.” Meaning, she’s seen just about every rom-com film under the sun and understands what stories—be it enemies-to-lovers or fake relationships—make audiences swoon.
But for her forthcoming book Sweet Heat, the British-Nigerian writer explored one of her most adored tropes: second-chance romance.
“I love second-chance romances because grace—a key component of love, I feel—is folded in; we are forced to excavate ourselves and the aspects of our growth (or lack of) and question if love can grow with us,” Babalola tells Marie Claire. “It's a beautiful thing to explore.”
So, for her new book, publishing September 2, she revisited the characters from her debut novel, Honey and Spice; now, Malakai and Kiki are exes forced to reconnect at their best friends’ wedding. Babalola explains that she “wanted to see how their love would bloom” by continuing their story.
“Malakai and Kiki met when they were in university, and whilst I absolutely believed their love was real and strong, it was also born in the bubble of university,” she says. “I love the characters so much and wanted to test their love in the outside world when real-life struggles and dynamics and growth would interact with it.”
Here, Babolala curates a list of her favorite books that also feature second-chance romances, from a classic by Jane Austen to a recent hit by Emily Henry.
“This sexy, sweet story revolves around Michelle and Gabe, childhood best friends whose close relationship fractured when Gabe moved away, leaving Michelle heartbroken. Now, as adults, their paths cross again when Michelle is hired to help with the N.Y.C. expansion of Gabe's gym. Both characters carry past hurts and unresolved feelings from their previous relationship, which they must confront as they work together closely. Sparks fly, tensions rise, and hearts pound. It's a steamy read that also pulls at the heartstrings.”
“Listen, whenever Kennedy Ryan releases a new book, I am sat! This is a moving tale of love, loss, and resilience, whilst also managing to be grown and sexy and warm. It explores the journey of exes (married with children!) Yasmen and Josiah, rebuilding themselves after heartbreak.
I love this book because it's a truly grounded love story whilst being achingly romantic. Josiah and Yas discover themselves again and heal, and allow each other grace through true tragedy. Have I mentioned it's sexy? Because it is sexy. It celebrates second chances that are embraced with wisdom and learning, family bonds, and healing. This is about a gritty, sexy, sturdy love that grows and transforms through life's seasons.”
“Emily Henry's Happy Place gives us a double whammy rom-com treat. It's a second-chance romance, forced proximity, and fake-dating rom-com. As somebody who once wrote a fake-dating/friends-to-lovers rom-com (cough, Honey and Spice!) I am a big fan of the hybrid rom-com. Happy Place is a warm tale of exes pretending to still be together at a friends’s getaway. There's a quirky, funny gang you want to be part of, alcohol-fuelled confessions, and buckets of romantic tension. It's a love story about friendship and re-discovery and tells us that love always needs honesty at its heart.”
“This is one of my favorite novels of all time, and though it isn't technically thought of as a second-chance romance, I believe it is in the best way possible. We follow Dex and Emma in a 20-year will-they-won’t-they saga that mixes heartbreak with hilarity, their friendship blossoming from an awkward (but somehow lovely) non-one-night stand. From messy student days to adult mishaps, they orbit each other, their connection pulling them to collide and confront truths about themselves and their relationship. It's about growing up, growing up with someone, love revealing itself in increments till it's undeniable. Whether it has a happy ending is up for debate, but in my mind, the happiness is that the love existed and that they experienced it—that their love happened.”
“Perhaps one of the earliest second-chance romances! A formative text, by my all-time rom-com fave, my girl Jane Austen. Anne Elliot, a quietly brilliant heroine, allows herself to be convinced to let her taciturn but dashing sailor, Captain Wentworth, go. Eight years later, he’s back—richer, maybe a little grumpier, and still dreamy. Throw in meddling relatives, awkward reunions, and strategic letter-writing, and you’ve got Austen proving love can survive bad advice and worse parties.
It's sweet, and I love how strong Anne's conviction grows with her love; love empowers her! This is a second-chance story about forgiveness, grace, and being brave enough to listen to your heart.”
“Love Island fans, assemble here! Londoners Temi and Wale seem to have a perfect relationship, then disaster ensues. They break up, and Wale does what anyone would surely do after a devastating split: go on a reality TV show called Love Villa. Temi, a writer, tries to heal herself by working on a novel, but this seems to be going disastrously, so she takes up a celeb autobiography ghostwriting job to pay her bills…only she finds out too late that the celeb in question is her ex. A fun second-chance romance that homes in on the importance of emotional honesty.”
“My literary soul-sister, Tia Williams! This book swept me up! The novel follows Eva Mercy, a successful author, who reconnects with her teenage sweetheart, Shane Hall, also a writer, after a chance encounter at a literary event. Their reunion is set against the backdrop of a steamy Brooklyn Summer, and within it, they confront the hurt and trauma that came from their separation, whilst getting to know each other again. Eva is a sparky heroine, a single mother with a troubled past and a strong heart, and Shane proves worthy of her, committed to growth, smart, warm, and kind.
I love how it's clear that though these characters are strangers as adults; they know each other's cores fundamentally, they understand what matters. What's hotter than being known? I loved this sexy N.Y.C. romance. This book is so sensual, so emotionally taut, full of love and healing, so funny. and shows how love can evolve and take a new, brighter form as we do, too.”
Sweet Heat by Bolu Babalola will be published on September 2.
