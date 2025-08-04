When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Bolu Babalola —screenwriter, pop culture journalist, and bestselling author of 2022’s Honey and Spice —shares her favorite romance books , specifically those about finding a second chance at love, the subject of her upcoming novel, Sweet Heat .

Author Bolu Babalola is a self-described “romcomoisseur.” Meaning, she’s seen just about every rom-com film under the sun and understands what stories—be it enemies-to-lovers or fake relationships—make audiences swoon.

But for her forthcoming book Sweet Heat, the British-Nigerian writer explored one of her most adored tropes: second-chance romance.

“I love second-chance romances because grace—a key component of love, I feel—is folded in; we are forced to excavate ourselves and the aspects of our growth (or lack of) and question if love can grow with us,” Babalola tells Marie Claire. “It's a beautiful thing to explore.”

So, for her new book, publishing September 2, she revisited the characters from her debut novel, Honey and Spice; now, Malakai and Kiki are exes forced to reconnect at their best friends’ wedding. Babalola explains that she “wanted to see how their love would bloom” by continuing their story.

“Malakai and Kiki met when they were in university, and whilst I absolutely believed their love was real and strong, it was also born in the bubble of university,” she says. “I love the characters so much and wanted to test their love in the outside world when real-life struggles and dynamics and growth would interact with it.”

Here, Babolala curates a list of her favorite books that also feature second-chance romances, from a classic by Jane Austen to a recent hit by Emily Henry .