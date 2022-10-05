Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of romantic TV shows (opens in new tab) but have never immersed yourself in a good K-drama (opens in new tab), then you're missing out on some of the best love stories available to stream. There are great Korean dramas within every romance genre, from classic rom-coms to epic sagas to chill everyday love stories. Odds are, even engrossing action or thriller K-dramas will have at least one romantic subplot that will leave you swooning. (Squid Game was outside the norm in that category.)

For those who have several spare hours to sink into sweetest slow-burns and the sexiest chemistry, here are the best romance K-dramas available on Netflix, Viki, and more streamers. (If you have a little less time, we've also listed the best Korean romance movies (opens in new tab).)

Romantic Korean Melodramas

'Crash Landing on You'

Original run: December 2019–February 2020

Starring: Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin, Seo Ji-hye, and Kim Jung-hyun

The love story: A freak paragliding accident brings together a North Korean soldier and a South Korean heiress, in this ultimate tale of star-crossed lovers. (Also, the leads are now married in real life.)

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

Original run: June–August 2020

Starring: Seo Yea-ji, Kim Soo-hyun, Oh Jung-se, and Park Gyu-young

The love story: A caretaker (Kim) who looks after his autistic older brother (Oh) crosses paths with a children's book writer (Seo) whom he knew as a child. When the trio move back to their hometown, they all slowly heal from past traumas as the leads fall in love in this dark fairytale.

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'Descendants of the Sun'

Original run: February–April 2016

Starring: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Kim Ji-won, and Jin Goo

The love story: Taking place amidst a war, this drama follows the romance between Korean Special Forces Captain Yoo Si-jin (Song Joong-ki) and surgeon Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-ko).

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'It's Okay, That's Love'

Original run: July–September 2014

Starring: Gong Hyo-jin, Jo In-sung, Sung Dong-il, Lee Kwang-soo, and Do Kyung-soo (EXO's D.O.)

The love story: Bestselling author Jang Jae-yeol (Jo) lives with obsessive-compulsive disorder and trauma from his father's death. Ji Hae-soo (Gong) is a driven psychiatrist with a negative attitude about love. The pair are combative when they first meet, but they slowly begin to understand each other and attempt to heal each other's wounds.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

Romantic Korean Action or Thriller Dramas

'Happiness'

Original run: November–December 2021

Starring: Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik, and Jo Woo-jin

The love story: Two longtime friends and law-enforcement workers get fake-married to win an apartment in a housing lottery. While moving in, they soon discover that an airborne disease has begun turning their neighbors into zombies.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Flower of Evil'

Original run: July–September 2020

Starring: Moon Chae-won, Lee Joon-gi, Jang Hee-jin, and Seo Hyun-woo

The love story: A detective (Moon) who seems to have a perfect, devoted husband (Lee) discovers that he's actually living through an assumed identity and hiding a dark past.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'When the Camellia Blooms'

Original run: September–November 2019

Starring: Gong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Ji-seok, and Kim Kang-hoon

The love story: Single mother and bar owner Dong-baek (Gong) forms a friendship with police officer Yong-sik (Kang) who falls in love with her at first sight. Their romance is interspersed with a thrilling storyline, as Yong-sik investigates a serial killer who's targeting Dong-baek.

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'Come and Hug Me'

Original run: May–July 2018

Starring: Jin Ki-Joo, Jang Ki-yong, and Heo Joon-ho

The love story: Childhood first loves Na-moo and Nak-won are separated by tragedy when Na-moo's serial killer father kills Nak-won's entire family. Years later, they cross paths again as a detective and actress, with Na-moo vowing to protect his long-lost love.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

Romantic Fantasy K-Dramas

'Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)'

Original run: December 2016–January 2017

Starring: Kim Go-eun, Gong Yoo, Yoo In-na, and Lee Dong-wook

The love story: An immortal goblin (Gong) whose lived for 940 years finds his wife in a bubbly 19-year-old student (Kim). Though she's the only person who can help him die, her love slowly gives him a reason to live again. Meanwhile, a Grim Reaper (Lee) finds love with a mortal restaurant owner (Yoo).

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'My Love from the Star'

Original run: December 2013–February 2014

Starring: Jun Ji-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Yoo In-na, and Park Hae-jin

The love story: An alien (Kim) who was stranded on Earth during the Joseon Dynasty falls for his new next-door neighbor, a famous Hallyu actress (Jun), months before his long-awaited return to his own planet.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Legend of the Blue Sea'

Original run: November 2016–January 2017

Starring: Jun Ji-hyun and Lee Min-ho

The love story: This history-spanning romance follows the love between a mermaid and a con artist in the present-day, as well as the mermaid's ancestor and the son of a nobleman in the Joseon era.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

Romantic Historical K-Dramas

'The Red Sleeve'

Original run: November 2021–January 2022

Starring: Lee Se-young, Lee Jun-ho, and Kang Hoon

The love story: Based on a novel about real historical figures, this drama depicts the love story between the Crown Prince of Joseon and a strong-willed court lady.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Youth of May'

Original run: May–June 2021

Starring: Lee Do-hyun, Go Min-si, Lee Sang-yi, and Keum Sae-rok

The love story: A medical student and a nurse fall in love amidst the Gwangju Uprising of May 1980.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Love in the Moonlight'

Original run: May–June 2021

Starring: Lee Do-hyun, Go Min-si, Lee Sang-yi, and Keum Sae-rok

The love story: This coming-of-age romance follows the surprising relationship between a mischievous crown prince and a woman who disguises herself as a male relationship counselor.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

Romantic Workplace K-Dramas

'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?'

Original run: June–July 2018

Starring: Park Min-young, Park Seo-joon, and Lee Tae-hwan

The love story: Kim Mi-so is the perfect secretary for arrogant vice chairman Lee Young-joon. When she turns in her resignation, he does everything he can to keep her from quitting, but there may just be deeper feelings behind his reluctance to let her go.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Coffee Prince'

Original run: July–August 2007

Starring: Yoon Eun-hye, Gong Yoo, Chae Jung-an, and Lee Sun-kyun

The love story: A coffee conglomerate heir meets a tomboy who's the breadwinner for her family. Not realizing she's a woman, he hires her to pretend to be his gay lover to get out of blind dates. She later continues to hide her identity to get a job at his café, Coffee Prince.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Business Proposal'

Original run: February–April 2022

Starring: Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, Seol In-ah, and Kim Min-kyu

The love story: Company worker Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) agrees to sabotage a blind date for her rich best friend, but hijinks ensue when the date turns out to be Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-seop) the owner of her company. As Ha-ri dodges Tae-mu's proposal for a marriage of convenience, her BFF Young-seo (Seol In-ah) falls for Tae-mu's secretary Sung-hoon (Kim Min-kyu).

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'Her Private Life'

Original run: April–May 2019

Starring: Park Min-young, Kim Jae-wook, Ahn Bo-hyun, and Park Jin-joo

The love story: Sung Deok-mi (Park Min-young) works as an art gallery curator and hides her private life as an idol fangirl. When her new boss Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-wook) finds out her secret, he slowly becomes a fanboy of hers.

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'Touch Your Heart'

Original run: February–March 2019

Starring: Yoo In-na, Lee Dong-wook, Son Seong-yoon, and Lee Sang-woo

The love story: Disgraced actress Oh Yeon-seo (Yoo In-na) gets a chance to make her comeback in an upcoming legal drama. To get the part, she has to work as an assistant for workaholic lawyer Kwon Jung-rok (Lee Dong-wook). Eventually sparks fly between these total opposites (Yoo and Lee also played star-crossed lovers in Goblin).

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

Romantic Youth K-Dramas

'Boys Over Flowers'

Original run: January–March 2009

Starring: Ku Hye-sun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim So-eun, Kim Joon

The love story: This famous youth drama follows Geum Jan-di, a poor girl who attends a school for the wealthy and finds herself in the crosshairs of its most powerful clique, the F4.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'The Heirs'

Original run: October–December 2013

Starring: Park Shin-hye, Lee Min-ho, and Kim Woo-bin

The love story: Another classic rich guy, poor girl drama, The Heirs follows the romance between conglomerate heir Kim Tan (Lee) and part-time worker Eun-sang (Park).

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'True Beauty'

Original run: December 2020–February 2021

Starring: Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop, and Park Yoo-na

The love story: 18-year-old Ju-kyung (Moon) has been bullied and discriminated against for being ugly her whole life. After learning makeup techniques, she finds popularity at her new school and gets caught between two guys: hidden softie Seo-jun (Hwang) and ice-cold Su-ho (Cha).

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Love Alarm'

Original run: August 2019–March 2021

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram, and Song Kang

The love story: In an alternate reality where an app alerts people when someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them, high-schooler Jo-jo (Kim) gets caught between a popular guy (Song) and his kind-hearted best friend (Jung).

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok-joo'

Original run: November 2016–January 2017

Starring: Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Jae-yoon, and Kyung Soo-jin

The love story: A weightlifter (Lee Sung-kyung) chasing her Olympic dreams gets a crush on swimmer Joon-hyung's (Nam) older brother (Lee Jae-yoon). Though he's amused and goes along with her crush at first, Joon-hyung begins to like Kim Bok-joo as more than a friend.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Our Beloved Summer'

Original run: December 2021–January 2022

Starring: Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik, Kim Sung-cheol, and Roh Jeong-eui

The love story: In high school, brainiac Yeon-soo and slacker Ung fell for each other while starring in a documentary together. Now, ten years later, they're exes who haven't seen each other in years. What happens when they're brought together for a new "where are they now" doc?

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

Romantic Slice-of-Life Korean Dramas

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'

Original run: August–October 2021

Starring: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-yi

The love story: This small-town romance shows the bickering-turned-love between a city dentist (Shin) who moves to a seaside village, and a jack-of-all-trades (Kim) who does odd jobs for village elders.

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)

'Yumi's Cells'

Original run: September 2021–July 2022

Starring: Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Jinyoung (GOT7), Park Ji-hyun, and Lee Yu-bi

The love story: An office worker and aspiring writer (Kim) falls for a game developer, with her journey told through the animated cells powering her body.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Full House'

Original run: February–September 2004

Starring: Song Hye-kyo, Rain, Han Eun-jung, and Kim Sung-soo

The love story: Aspiring scriptwriter Ji-eun gets tricked and has her house sold from under her while she's away on vacation. Upon returning, she discovers that a famous actor she met on her trip, Young-jae, is the one who bought her house. Though they don't get along, they agree to live together and eventually enter a contract marriage.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'Fight For My Way'

Original run: May–July 2017

Starring: Kim Ji-won, Park Seo-joon, Song Ha-yoon, and Ahn Jae-hong

The love story: An aspiring announcer (Kim) and a rising MMA fighter (Park), who have been friends since school and lived as next-door neighbors throughout their twenties, slowly realize their mutual attraction. Meanwhile, their best friends who have been dating for six years find their relationship tested.

WATCH ON VIKI (opens in new tab)

'One Spring Night'

Original run: May–July 2017

Starring: Han Ji-min, Jung Hae-in, and Kim Jun-han

The love story: A librarian (Han) whose been dating a banker (Kim) for four years and a pharmacist and single dad (Jung) begin to see dating and relationships in a new light after meeting each other.

WATCH ON NETFLIX (opens in new tab)