The 21 Best Spanish Shows on Netflix

If you haven't checked out any of Netflix's international offerings, you haven't been getting your subscription's worth. The streaming giant has built an impressive catalog of TV series from all over the globe, with several Spanish, French, and Korean hits entering the U.S. Top 10 over the past few years.

Netflix's Spanish shows are must-tries for any telenovela fan, and include both classics of the genre and new additions that subvert some beloved tropes. For anyone who wasn't introduced their first Spanish-language show in a high school classroom, there are several Spanish shows on Netflix that will remind you of your all-time favorites, from Gossip Girl to Sex and the City to Ted Lasso. Ahead, the Spanish-language shows on Netflix to check out immediately.

'Money Heist'

One of Netflix's most popular international titles, this story of masked robbers who set out to steal €2.4 billion from the Royal Mint of Spain won fans over with its high-octane thrills and the compelling backstories behind the code-named characters.

'Narcos'

Told mostly in English with Spanish dialogue, this popular crime drama chronicles the rise of the cocaine trade in late-'80s Colombia, following both the kingpins leading the industry, including Pablo Escobar, and law enforcement trying to take them down. It also spawned a companion series centered on the Mexican war on drugs.

'Elite'

In this haves-and-have-nots teen drama reminiscent of Gossip Girl, three working class students receive scholarships to an elite Spanish private school, Las Encinas. Unlike Gossip Girl, the clashes between the wealthy and working class leads to murder, with the first season framing all of the students as possible suspects.

'Cable Girls'

This historical drama, which is also the first Spanish show produced by Netflix, follows four female employees of a telecommunications company in 1920s Madrid. Over five seasons, Alba, Ángeles, Carlota, and Marga deal with the challenges facing working women, as well as political issues of the period.

'Rebelde'

Netflix has remade the beloved '00s telenovela, set at the prestigious Elite Way School on the outskirts of Mexico City. In this series, a new group of six young musicians have to deal with a secret organization called The Lodge, who do whatever they can to run their dreams off track.

'The House of Flowers'

This Mexican dark comedy follows the wealthy and dysfunctional de la Mora family, who owns a prestigious flower shop and a struggling cabaret, both called the House of Flowers. Known as the "millennial telenovela," the show explores many of the hypocrisies within modern Mexican society, while also featuring several LGBTQ+ characters and storylines.

'Who Killed Sara?'

Last year's surprise hit follows Alex, who lived happily as a young man until his sister Sara was killed and a rich family manipulated him into taking the fall. When he's released after 18 years in prison, Alex is hell-bent on using his tech and explosives expertise to find out who killed Sara and take down his rich former friends.

'High Seas'

This Agatha Christie-style post-WWII mystery sees a group of Spanish aristocrats and crew members on a luxury cruise get entangled in a murder mystery.

'Valeria'

This Spanish dramedy is a must-watch for Sex and the City fans. The titular Valeria, a writer working on her first novel, and her friends Lola, who's dating a married man, Carmen, who has an office crush, and Nerea (Teresa Riott), who's closeted and living with her parents, have the type of enduring friendship and sexual entanglements that SATC fans would love.

'Monarca'

Ana María has lived away from her family and its shady tequila and hotel empire for twenty years. When her father is murdered soon after she returns to Mexico, the estranged daughter decides to stay, enraging her brothers Joaquín and Andrés. All three fall on different sides of several conflicts—whether or not to clean up the business, whether to share ownership—while also trying to keep their family lives together among the chaos.

'Dark Desire'

This erotic thriller follows a married college professor who has a one-night stand with a younger man, while thinking her husband is cheating on her. Eventually the young man starts involving himself in her life, as she discovers their night together may not have been as coincidental as it seemed.

'The Cook of Castamar'

This period drama goes all the way back to 1720s Madrid, adapting the novel of the same name by Fernando J. Muñez. After developing agoraphobia following the death of her father, Clara becomes a cook for the widowed Duke of Castamar, who has just returned to society after his pregnant wife's death. The two eventually begin a swoon-worthy love story.

'I Am Georgina'

This reality docuseries follows the glamorous life of businesswoman Georgina Rodriguez, who's also the longtime partner of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

'Velvet'

This period romance set in the fashion world of 1950s Spain sees a working seamstress fall in love with the heir to a fashion empire.

'La Reina del Sur'

Longtime telenovela queen Kate del Castillo stars as Teresa, a young woman who goes on to become a ruthless drug trafficker known as "La Mexicana." The original 2011 season was so popular it spawned both a U.S. remake (USA Network's Queen of the South), and a 2019 renewal, where Teresa is dragged back into the world she thought she left.

'Club de Cuervos'

Before Ted Lasso, there was this Mexican dramedy about billionaire Mexican siblings feuding over their family-owned soccer team after their father's death. While a bit edgier than the other beloved soccer show, Club de Cuervos also has a balance of laugh-out-loud comedy and heart-wrenching drama, as well as a passionate fanbase.

'The Queen of Flow'

This drama, set in the reggaeton music industry in Medellin, Colombia, follows Yeimy, a talented singer-songwriter whose youthful dreams are dashed when she's set up and jailed for for attempting to smuggle drugs into the U.S. Two decades later, she returns to Medellin for revenge and a new chance at stardom.

'Sky Rojo'

This Spanish thriller follows three exotic dancers from different walks of life who are forced into prostitution. After trying and failing to kill their club-owner-turned pimp, the women go on the run, evading their oppressors before eventually hunting them down.

'Control Z'

This high school mystery centers on Sofía, a loner who lost her father at a very young age. When a hacker starts spilling the dirty secrets of everyone at her school, Sofía sets out to stop the hacker before something catastrophic happens.

'Ingobernable'

This drama starts with Mexico's First Lady Emilia Urquiza (another role perfected by Kate Del Castillo) leaving her husband, the President. When he's murdered soon after, Emilia is framed and has to work with new allies to save herself and the country.

'Toy Boy'

Male stripper Hugo has served seven years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. He's up against a rich and powerful family, trying to prove that Hugo's ex was the one who killed her husband and framed him. With even his rising star lawyer doubting him, Hugo has only his best friends and fellow strippers on his side (and yes, there are some flashbacks of their shows).

'Taco Chronicles'

This mouth-watering docuseries goes deep on the taco, showing the history and different preparation methods of six styles of tacos, from al pastor to guisado (stews). Helping Taco Chronicles stand out from other food shows is its narration, where different actors personify the type of taco featured in each episode.

