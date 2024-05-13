Lady Whistledown may have it on good authority that Bridgerton fan-favorites Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's friendship has hit a rough patch—especially going into season 3 of the Netflix series—but stars Claudia Jessie and Nicola Coughlan are still besties. In case you're not caught up on the Regency-era megahit (spoilers ahead!), longtime friends Penelope and Eloise had a massive fight at the end of season 2, after the latter discovered that the former was none other than the gossip columnist. Going into season 3, part 1's release on May 16, the TV besties are still on the outs, which becomes even more devastating once you see how close the real-life women behind them have gotten since Bridgerton first premiered in 2020.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated return to the Ton, we sat down with the acting duo to test how much they've gotten to know each other so much over the past four years, with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? No surprise, they breezed through the questions and even shouted out some answers before hearing all of the options, recalling each other's stories of former jobs, beloved pets, and childhood crushes. (The answer to the last one? Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Rabbit. Feel free to guess who chose which.)

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) in Bridgerton season 2. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix )

Watch the full challenge, above, then tune into Netflix to catch Bridgerton season 3, part 1 releases on Thursday, May 16. Part 2 will arrive on June 13.