Lady Whistledown may have it on good authority that Bridgerton fan-favorites Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's friendship has hit a rough patch—especially going into season 3 of the Netflix series—but stars Claudia Jessie and Nicola Coughlan are still besties. In case you're not caught up on the Regency-era megahit (spoilers ahead!), longtime friends Penelope and Eloise had a massive fight at the end of season 2, after the latter discovered that the former was none other than the gossip columnist. Going into season 3, part 1's release on May 16, the TV besties are still on the outs, which becomes even more devastating once you see how close the real-life women behind them have gotten since Bridgerton first premiered in 2020.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated return to the Ton, we sat down with the acting duo to test how much they've gotten to know each other so much over the past four years, with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? No surprise, they breezed through the questions and even shouted out some answers before hearing all of the options, recalling each other's stories of former jobs, beloved pets, and childhood crushes. (The answer to the last one? Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Rabbit. Feel free to guess who chose which.)
Watch the full challenge, above, then tune into Netflix to catch Bridgerton season 3, part 1 releases on Thursday, May 16. Part 2 will arrive on June 13.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
-
Will 'Bodkin' Get a Season 2? Here's Everything We Know So Far
The hit Netflix series follows true-crime podcasters solving an Irish mystery.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Hailey Bieber “Didn’t Want to Rush” Having a Baby Too Quickly After Getting Married to Husband Justin Bieber
There was a reason why the mom-to-be opted to wait a bit before expanding her family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Addresses Whether His and Blake Lively’s Fourth Child Is Namechecked on Friend Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’
Swift has a habit of name-dropping Reynolds and Lively’s kids in her songs—and the couple still haven’t confirmed the name or the gender of baby No. 4.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Cast of 'Drive-Away Dolls' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Watch the cast of 'Drive-Away Dolls' bond over their deepest fears and 'Bridesmaids.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Cast of 'Lisa Frankenstein' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, the stars of the horror-comedy, dish on their days as child actors.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Cast of 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The stars of the Netflix teen drama dished on all their favs from Harry Styles to Timothée Chalamet.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Cast of 'Gen V' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The stars of Prime Video's 'The Boys' spinoff dish on their real-life superpowers and butt tattoos.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Golda Rosheuvel on Bringing Queen Charlotte's History to the Screen
The actress dished on Charlotte and George's epic love story, the sisterhood between 'Bridgerton's matriarchs, and why 'Queen Charlotte' reminds her of 'Succession.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Read an Excerpt From Sarah MacLean's 'Heartbreaker'
The latest entry in MacLean's 'Hell's Belles' universe is a delightfully feminist twist on Regency-era romance romps.
By Sarah MacLean Published
-
Bridgerton's Hair and Makeup Designer Reveals the Beauty Products Fit for Royalty
Erika Ökvist takes us behind the scenes of the Netflix hit.
By Faith Cummings Published
-
What's 'Bridgerton' Without the Sex?
Season 2 of the Netflix show betrays its romance roots by barely acknowledging or indulging women’s sexual desires that the genre is celebrated for.
By Kathleen Walsh Published