With XO, Kitty currently in renewal limbo and Heated Rivalry season 2 nearly a year away, fans are hoping Prime Video's new show, Off Season, can fill the romance-shaped gap in their TV schedules. Based on the Off-Campus book series by Elle Kennedy, the series brings the drama of college and the sexual tension of hockey together, and to say fans are already obsessed would be an understatement.

In case you're unfamiliar, Off Season is a beloved romance series comprised of five books—The Deal, The Mistake, The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy. Each book focuses on a different couple at Briar U, with the leading men all playing on the school's hockey team. Some stories are more interconnected than others, and though Off Campus has already been renewed for season 2, co-showrunner Louisa Levy has confirmed that the show won't follow the exact timeline of the books, which means fans could get glimpses at their favorite series couples in season 1.

The Briar U team, including Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Garrett (Belmont Cameli), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), and Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks), in Off Campus. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime)

This means it's especially important that you get to know the Off Campus cast and their characters ASAP. Otherwise, you might miss the beginning of a new romance. Here's your guide to who's who in Off Campus, with a hint about what fans can expect from future seasons.

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Ella Bright as Hannah Wells

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime)

Hannah Wells is a music major at Briar University who finds herself in a classic rom-com fake-dating scenario after she strikes a bargain with star hockey player, Garrett Graham. He promises to pretend to date her to help her catch the eye of her real crush, Justin, as long as she tutors him. But what begins as a simple exchange becomes complicated when the two actually start to catch feelings.

Ella Bright, 19, might be new to American audiences, but she's been appearing on stages and screens in the U.K. for years. She broke out in 2020 with the lead role in Malory Towers, a British TV show, which ran for five years. She also previously appeared as a Young Kate Middleton on The Crown, but Off Campus will be her first major U.S. role.

Ella Bright's Instagram: @ellabright__

Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime)

Garrett Graham is a junior at Briar University, captain of the hockey team, and star forward—but his dreams of playing in a professional league are in serious jeopardy due to his failing grades. To get his GPA up and remain on the team, he agrees to pretend to date Hannah in exchange for tutoring. What could go wrong?

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Belmont Cameli, 28, is, according to his Instagram, a “Poet. Vigilante. Meatball Connoisseur.” He's also an actor and no stranger to romance adaptations. He starred as Eli in Netflix's Along for the Ride, but is best known for playing Jamie Spano in the criminally underrated Saved by the Bell reboot.

Belmont Cameli's Instagram: @belmontcameli

Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime)

In the original book, Hannah has a major crush on Justin, a football player. For the show, Justin is getting a bit of a makeover. He's no longer a jock, but a musician and lead singer in his college rock band, which makes him the artsy opposite of Garrett.

Josh Heuston, 29, is an Australian actor who has appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, Heartbreak High, and is currently in HBO Max's Dune: Prophecy series. He might not get the girl in Off Campus, but Heuston might soon get his chance. He's one of the actors rumored to be circling the role of Xaden in Prime Video's Fourth Wing TV show.

Josh Heuston's Instagram: @jheuston

Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime)

Allie Hayes is Hannah's ride-or-die. She's fun, smart, and also happens to be the daughter of a former hockey player. Who would have guessed it? Though she mainly supports Hannah's journey in The Deal, book three of the Off Campus series, The Score, gives Allie her own love story—with Garrett's teammate Dean Di Laurentis.

Mika Abdalla is a 25-year-old actress from Texas, best known for her leading role in Netflix's children's series, Project MC². She also appeared in season 1 of The Pitt and Suits LA.

Mika Abdalla's Instagram: @mike.abdalla

Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Dean is, you guessed it, yet another stud from the Briar U hockey team. Charming and rich, Dean has a reputation as a playboy. He's also been aged up for the show and will be a senior in season 1—leading fans to speculate that his romance with Allie will feature in season 1 or he'll be the star of season 2.

Fans of college TV dramas might recognize Stephen Kalyn, 28, from a guest spot on Prime Video's Cruel Intentions reboot, or his recurring role on Gen V. In addition to being an actor, Kalyn is a lifelong hockey player, so he knows what he's doing on the ice.

Stephen Kalyn's Instagram: @stephenkalyn

Antonio Cipriano as John Logan

(Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

John Logan, A.K.A. Logan, is Garrett's best friend and teammate. He's easy-going and sweet, but that doesn't mean he can't harbor a crush for his BFF's fake girlfriend. Things get even more complicated for Logan in book two, The Mistake, in which his complicated home life is revealed. Oh, and he has to figure all this out while navigating a relationship with Grace Ivers?

Antonio Cipriano is a man of many talents. At 25, he's already appeared on Broadway in 2019's Jagged Little Pill and on multiple television shows, including National Treasure: Edge of History and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. It also looks like he'll be among the leads of Off Campus season 2, as the show just announced it cast India Fowler as Grace.

Antonio Cipriano's Instagram: @antoniocipriano_

Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker

(Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Rounding out the Briar U hockey friend group is John Tucker, A.K.A. Tucker. Though he's been aged down for the TV show, Tucker is still very much a core member of the team, and not just because he's the resident chef. In the books, Tucker takes center stage in book 4, The Goal, when he falls for Sabrina James, Dean's academic rival. Based on reports, Sabrina does not appear in season 1 of Off Season, so fans should look forward to seeing their love story play out in later seasons.

If you watched any TV in the last two years, odds are you'll recognize Jalen Thomas Brooks. The actor, 24, currently plays nurse Mateo on HBO's hit medical drama, The Pitt. Before that, Brooks appeared on shows like Walker and Animal Kingdom.

Jalen Thomas Brooks's Instagram: @jalenthomasbrooks

Steve Howey as Phil Graham

(Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Phil Graham, Garrett's father, is a former hockey player who wants his son to continue his legacy at all costs. In the books, Phil is both verbally and physically abusive, which, to put it lightly, puts a lot of strain on his relationship with his son.

Steve Howey has been a staple of American television for over two decades, starting with his breakout role in Reba, continuing on Shameless, and, most recently, on High Potential.

Steve Howey's Instagram: @stevehowey

India Fowler as Grace Ivers

@offcampusonprime We've found our Grace Ivers. Obsessed with our newest Briar U addition, India Fowler! ♬ original sound - Off Campus

In the books, Logan uses Grace to help get over his crush on Hannah, but when he realizes that his hookup might be the real deal, he must earn the chance to date her.

We already know that rising British actress India Fowler, 22, will play Grace. You may recognize her from Netflix's teen horror flick Fear Street: Prom Queen, or Showtime's spy thriller series, The Agency.

India Fowler's Instagram: @_indiafowler