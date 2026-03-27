Calling all reality TV fans—Hulu is coming for your watchlists with Love Overboard. After debuting Are You My First? last year, the streaming giant has expanded its unscripted offerings with a new dating show from Alex Cooper's Unwell Productions. Hosted by Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, Love Overboard is the latest original reality show that could float up to the top of streaming charts.

As for the rules, Love Overboard is what would happen if Love Island USA and Below Deck had a Gen Z love child. A group of gorgeous singles spend nine episodes aboard a yacht floating off the coast of Malta. Four lucky couples get to enjoy the life of luxury on the Upside, while the rest of the singles are banished to the Downside and forced to cook, clean, and serve the Upsiders. Outside of challenges, where Downsiders can compete to rise up, the singles can only come to the Topside by breaking up one of the existing couples.

When a love triangle forms, the two competitors have to walk the plank, as the chooser decides who matches with them, and who goes into the water. (Yes, eliminated singles literally plunge thirty feet into the Mediterranean Sea.)

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For the show's inaugural season, Hulu recruited a hot roster of influencers and fitness enthusiasts, ranging in age from 21 to 30 and hailing from across the U.S. (and even Germany!). Below, read on for everything to know about the new reality stars of Love Overboard.

The Women of 'Love Overboard'

Bella

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @belluhlou

Age: 22

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

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Occupation: Linedance instructor / bottle service server

Fun Fact: "She’s the glam Barbie with grit, glitter and a mechanical bull-riding résumé."

Enna

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @enna_nutschell

Age: 33

Hometown: Centerville, Maryland

Occupation: Full-time content creator

Fun Fact: "She’s flirtatious, fabulous and fiercely protective of her peace."

Gia

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @giaaldisert

Age: 22

Hometown: Topanga, California

Occupation: Luxury real-estate agent

Connections: She's best friends and roommates with Love Island USA's Iris Kendall.

Fun Fact: "Known for being dominant and emotionally intelligent, she’s not afraid to call it like she sees it."

Leela

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @Leelafleck

Age: 21

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Student at Northeastern University

Fun Fact: Known as a type-A clean queen witha creative soul, she walks into a room with her head high and her nails done.

Lexi

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @Lexiborges_

Age: 26

Hometown: Tulare, California

Occupation: Executive assistant at a top tech company

Fun Fact: "Lexi is that girl — the one getting invited backstage, hopping on private jets, and lighting up every room (or yacht) she walks into."

Lo

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @Lolo_ollivierre

Age: 29

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Healthcare recruiter / marketing maven

Fun Fact: "As a self-proclaimed 'Queen of Raya,' she’s a wellness-obsessed jetsetter who might just be one’s favorite therapist, hype woman and style icon rolled into one."

Sadé

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @sadeidera

Age: 30

Hometown: Morris Plains, New Jersey

Occupation: IT project manager

Fun Fact: "As a former basketball star, Sadé's got the competitive drive of an athlete and the heart of a lover. She’s a self-described 'secret nerd' who loves flirting, traveling, and talking."

Sofia

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @sofia_bevarly

Age: 28

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Occupation: Real estate agent / content creator

Fun Fact: "Working as a competitive real estate agent, she is effortlessly captivating with brains, beauty, a sense of humor, and an unapologetic sense of self."

The Men of 'Love Overboard'

Andrew

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @andrewpetersen_

Age: 29

Hometown: West Chester, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Former Wall Street worker

Fun Fact: " As he crept to age 30, he quit his finance job in search of a life with more depth."

Beau

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @Beaubailey__

Age: 25

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota

Occupation: Former college basketball player / personal trainer and model

Fun Fact: "Raised by his mom and older sister, Beau is a proud mama’s boy with depth, grit and heart."

David

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @itsdavid.fuhrmann

Age: 29

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

Occupation: Pediatric trauma therapy

Fun Fact: "Born on a cattle farm in Texas and raised in the suburbs of St. Louis, David grew up riding a horse named Pegasus before trading in his cowboy boots for a therapist’s chair."

James

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @jamesbarranca

Age: 26

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Occupation: Chemist

Fun Fact: "Known as a deep thinker, loyal friend and someone who values time, James isn’t just a presence — he’s an experience."

Keif

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @chiefkeifers

Age: 23

Hometown: Nebraska

Occupation: Officer

Fun Fact: "He is the unapologetic all-American guy — boots, blue jeans, country concerts, and a love for lifting heavy and living hard. Protective and principled."

Koray

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @Korayeast

Age: 27

Hometown: Frankfurt, Germany

Occupation: Former soccer player / tech sales worker / model

Fun Fact: "Now in tech sales, coaching kids’ soccer, and modeling, he’s grounded, confident, flirtatious, and fluent in good vibes."

Reece

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @reecekane

Age: 26

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

Occupation: Boat captain

Fun Fact: "Living life at full throttle, he’s a boat captain, a jet ski guide, a photographer, a world traveler, and an MMA-trained, rugby-playing adventurer with a heart of gold."

Tim

(Image credit: Disney/Jarno Iotti)

Instagram: @timdemirjian

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Co-founder of a vodka seltzer brand

Fun Fact: As a self-proclaimed 'dork,' Tim is smart, sharp, and the definition of no-bullshit charm.

The Shipwreckers of 'Love Overboard'

Bradley

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @bradleyjohnson

Age: 25

Hometown: Arizona

Occupation: Fitness coach / comedian

Fun Fact: "Known as a rebellious kid growing up, he now spends his days making people laugh, dodging dishes at home, and attempting to unlock the secret of love without actually looking for it."

Christine

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @Kingchrxstine

Age: 26

Hometown: Montclair, New Jersey

Occupation: Social media manager

Fun Fact: "Christine is proof that resilience is sexy, and confidence is everything."

Delaney

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @delaneykluger

Age: 26

Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana

Occupation: Model / makeup artist

Fun Fact: "Resilient, independent, sharp and real to the core, Delaney was raised in chaos but built for greatness."

Jake

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @jake.rath

Age: 23

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Occupation: Fitness trainer / singles run club owner

Fun Fact: Known as “Cupid,” he trains celebrities and athletes by day, and rallies crowds and connects strangers by night.

Prasad

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @lordpjr

Age: 26

Hometown: Boulder County, Colorado

Occupation: Business consultant

Fun Fact: "As a dedicated surfer and world traveler, he thrives on adrenaline and loves throwing himself into new adventures."

Val

(Image credit: Hulu)

Instagram: @valzuluaga

Age: 26

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Occupation: Recruitment consultant

Fun Fact: "Fiercely independent, Val is a powerhouse, laid-back but protective of her boundaries. As a fitness junkie, she balances Pilates and weight training with her unapologetic love for food."