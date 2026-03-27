Meet the 'Love Overboard' Cast: Your Guide to the Hulu Dating Show
The new reality series hosted by Gabby Windey takes melodrama and romance to the high seas.
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Calling all reality TV fans—Hulu is coming for your watchlists with Love Overboard. After debuting Are You My First? last year, the streaming giant has expanded its unscripted offerings with a new dating show from Alex Cooper's Unwell Productions. Hosted by Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, Love Overboard is the latest original reality show that could float up to the top of streaming charts.
As for the rules, Love Overboard is what would happen if Love Island USA and Below Deck had a Gen Z love child. A group of gorgeous singles spend nine episodes aboard a yacht floating off the coast of Malta. Four lucky couples get to enjoy the life of luxury on the Upside, while the rest of the singles are banished to the Downside and forced to cook, clean, and serve the Upsiders. Outside of challenges, where Downsiders can compete to rise up, the singles can only come to the Topside by breaking up one of the existing couples.
When a love triangle forms, the two competitors have to walk the plank, as the chooser decides who matches with them, and who goes into the water. (Yes, eliminated singles literally plunge thirty feet into the Mediterranean Sea.)Article continues below
For the show's inaugural season, Hulu recruited a hot roster of influencers and fitness enthusiasts, ranging in age from 21 to 30 and hailing from across the U.S. (and even Germany!). Below, read on for everything to know about the new reality stars of Love Overboard.
The Women of 'Love Overboard'
Bella
Instagram: @belluhlou
Age: 22
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
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Occupation: Linedance instructor / bottle service server
Fun Fact: "She’s the glam Barbie with grit, glitter and a mechanical bull-riding résumé."
Enna
Instagram: @enna_nutschell
Age: 33
Hometown: Centerville, Maryland
Occupation: Full-time content creator
Fun Fact: "She’s flirtatious, fabulous and fiercely protective of her peace."
Gia
Instagram: @giaaldisert
Age: 22
Hometown: Topanga, California
Occupation: Luxury real-estate agent
Connections: She's best friends and roommates with Love Island USA's Iris Kendall.
Fun Fact: "Known for being dominant and emotionally intelligent, she’s not afraid to call it like she sees it."
Leela
Instagram: @Leelafleck
Age: 21
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Student at Northeastern University
Fun Fact: Known as a type-A clean queen witha creative soul, she walks into a room with her head high and her nails done.
Lexi
Instagram: @Lexiborges_
Age: 26
Hometown: Tulare, California
Occupation: Executive assistant at a top tech company
Fun Fact: "Lexi is that girl — the one getting invited backstage, hopping on private jets, and lighting up every room (or yacht) she walks into."
Lo
Instagram: @Lolo_ollivierre
Age: 29
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Occupation: Healthcare recruiter / marketing maven
Fun Fact: "As a self-proclaimed 'Queen of Raya,' she’s a wellness-obsessed jetsetter who might just be one’s favorite therapist, hype woman and style icon rolled into one."
Sadé
Instagram: @sadeidera
Age: 30
Hometown: Morris Plains, New Jersey
Occupation: IT project manager
Fun Fact: "As a former basketball star, Sadé's got the competitive drive of an athlete and the heart of a lover. She’s a self-described 'secret nerd' who loves flirting, traveling, and talking."
Sofia
Instagram: @sofia_bevarly
Age: 28
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Occupation: Real estate agent / content creator
Fun Fact: "Working as a competitive real estate agent, she is effortlessly captivating with brains, beauty, a sense of humor, and an unapologetic sense of self."
The Men of 'Love Overboard'
Andrew
Instagram: @andrewpetersen_
Age: 29
Hometown: West Chester, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Former Wall Street worker
Fun Fact: " As he crept to age 30, he quit his finance job in search of a life with more depth."
Beau
Instagram: @Beaubailey__
Age: 25
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota
Occupation: Former college basketball player / personal trainer and model
Fun Fact: "Raised by his mom and older sister, Beau is a proud mama’s boy with depth, grit and heart."
David
Instagram: @itsdavid.fuhrmann
Age: 29
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Occupation: Pediatric trauma therapy
Fun Fact: "Born on a cattle farm in Texas and raised in the suburbs of St. Louis, David grew up riding a horse named Pegasus before trading in his cowboy boots for a therapist’s chair."
James
Instagram: @jamesbarranca
Age: 26
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Occupation: Chemist
Fun Fact: "Known as a deep thinker, loyal friend and someone who values time, James isn’t just a presence — he’s an experience."
Keif
Instagram: @chiefkeifers
Age: 23
Hometown: Nebraska
Occupation: Officer
Fun Fact: "He is the unapologetic all-American guy — boots, blue jeans, country concerts, and a love for lifting heavy and living hard. Protective and principled."
Koray
Instagram: @Korayeast
Age: 27
Hometown: Frankfurt, Germany
Occupation: Former soccer player / tech sales worker / model
Fun Fact: "Now in tech sales, coaching kids’ soccer, and modeling, he’s grounded, confident, flirtatious, and fluent in good vibes."
Reece
Instagram: @reecekane
Age: 26
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Occupation: Boat captain
Fun Fact: "Living life at full throttle, he’s a boat captain, a jet ski guide, a photographer, a world traveler, and an MMA-trained, rugby-playing adventurer with a heart of gold."
Tim
Instagram: @timdemirjian
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Co-founder of a vodka seltzer brand
Fun Fact: As a self-proclaimed 'dork,' Tim is smart, sharp, and the definition of no-bullshit charm.
The Shipwreckers of 'Love Overboard'
Bradley
Instagram: @bradleyjohnson
Age: 25
Hometown: Arizona
Occupation: Fitness coach / comedian
Fun Fact: "Known as a rebellious kid growing up, he now spends his days making people laugh, dodging dishes at home, and attempting to unlock the secret of love without actually looking for it."
Christine
Instagram: @Kingchrxstine
Age: 26
Hometown: Montclair, New Jersey
Occupation: Social media manager
Fun Fact: "Christine is proof that resilience is sexy, and confidence is everything."
Delaney
Instagram: @delaneykluger
Age: 26
Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana
Occupation: Model / makeup artist
Fun Fact: "Resilient, independent, sharp and real to the core, Delaney was raised in chaos but built for greatness."
Jake
Instagram: @jake.rath
Age: 23
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Occupation: Fitness trainer / singles run club owner
Fun Fact: Known as “Cupid,” he trains celebrities and athletes by day, and rallies crowds and connects strangers by night.
Prasad
Instagram: @lordpjr
Age: 26
Hometown: Boulder County, Colorado
Occupation: Business consultant
Fun Fact: "As a dedicated surfer and world traveler, he thrives on adrenaline and loves throwing himself into new adventures."
Val
Instagram: @valzuluaga
Age: 26
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Recruitment consultant
Fun Fact: "Fiercely independent, Val is a powerhouse, laid-back but protective of her boundaries. As a fitness junkie, she balances Pilates and weight training with her unapologetic love for food."
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.