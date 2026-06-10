From The Summer I Turned Pretty to Off Campus, Prime Video has become the go-to streamer for the next big book-to-screen romance series. This summer is no exception, as viewers can look forward to a brand-new second-chance romance tale—courtesy of Every Year After.

Based on Carley Fortune's 2022 novel Every Summer After, the series follows childhood best friends Percy (Sadie Soverall) and Sam (Matt Cornett) as they become each other's first loves, only to be torn apart for the next decade. When they finally reunite, old feelings and past secrets surface in the picturesque vacation town of Barry's Bay.

Before you dive into the show, which premieres on June 10, here's everything to know about the cast of Every Year After.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

As a teenager, Every Year After heroine Persephone “Percy” Fraser spends her summers in Barry’s Bay. Over the course of several years, her friendship with boy-next-door Sam Florek (Matt Cornett) blossoms into young love. Years later, an adult Percy returns for Florek family matriarch Sue’s funeral, forcing her to reconnect with Sam years after a mysterious, devastating breakup tore them apart.

Sadie Soverall, 24, is a British actress best known for playing Beatrice in the Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga. You might also recognize her from her role as one of the ex-lovers of Jacob Elordi’s character, Felix, in Emerald Fennell’s 2023 thriller Saltburn.

Sadie Soverall's Instagram: @sadiesoverall

Matt Cornett as Sam Florek

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

Every Year After leading man Sam Florek had a formative, ill-fated summer romance with his best friend, Percy, as a teenager. Today, he’s a doctor grieving his mother and dating a pediatric surgeon. Sparks between Percy and Sam inevitably fly when she returns to Barry’s Bay, but will they end up back together?

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matt Cornett, 27, came to fame as perfectionist theater kid E.J. in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Other acting credits include Zombies 3, Summer of 69, and Minimum Wage.

Matt Cornett's Instagram: @mattcornett

Aurora Perrineau as Chantal

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

Chantal is Percy’s best friend in adulthood. A straight-laced lawyer, Chantal’s decision to accompany Percy back to Barry’s Bay might help her find herself outside of her demanding job.

Aurora Perrineau, 31, is an actress and model best known for playing Shana in the 2015 live-action film adaptation of Jem and the Holograms. Perrineau has also appeared in the horror-thriller Truth or Dare, as well as shows like Westworld and When They See Us.

Aurora Perrineau's Instagram: @auroraperrineau

Abigail Cowen as Delilah

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

Delilah is Percy’s childhood best friend.

Abigail Cowen, 28, previously appeared alongside Soverall in Fate: The Winx Saga, playing protagonist Bloom Peters. The actress told Teen Vogue that working together on a previous show helped them capture Delilah and Percy’s close-knit dynamic. “[Sadie is] like a sister to me, which was cool to play because Delilah and Percy were like sisters when they were young,” Cowen said. “When they’re young, Delilah’s this firecracker, free-spirit girl, and Percy’s more internal and quiet. Delilah pushes her outside of her comfort zone. And in adulthood, Percy actually pushes Delilah out of her comfort zone to eventually confront her own demons.”

Cowen can also be seen as Vicki in Stranger Things and as Dorcas in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Abigail Cowen’s Instagram: @abbeycowen

Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

Charlie Florek is Sam's older brother. After befriending a teenage Percy, Charlie later follows his dying mother's request to reach out to her, prompting her long-awaited return to Barry's Bay.

Michael Bradway, 27, previously portrayed Jack Damon on the NBC drama Chicago Fire. Additionally, he can be seen in Marked Men and Safe House.

Michael Bradway’s Instagram: @michaelbradway_

Joseph Chiu as Jordie

(Image credit: Cate Cameron/Prime)

Jordie is Sam’s best friend. Although he also grew up with Percy, Jordie initially pretends not to know his BFF's ex when she returns to Barry's Bay. How's that for friend loyalty?

Joseph Chiu, 24, booked his first major role as Spider in the 2025 Netflix horror film Fear Street: Prom Queen. Although he’s still a relative newcomer, he’s already booked TV appearances in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and The Miniature Wife.

Joseph Chiu's Instagram: @josephchiu0812

Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

Sue isn’t just Sam and Charlie’s mom. She’s also a key figure in young Percy’s teenage years. When Sue dies of lymphoma, it’s her death that prompts Percy to return to Barry’s Bay and reconnect with the Floreks years later.

Elisha Cuthbert, 43, rose to fame as a scream queen with roles in 2000s horror films like Captivity, House of Wax, and The Quiet. More recently, she played Abby Phillips in four seasons of the Netflix comedy The Ranch.

Elisha Cuthbert's Instagram: @elishaphaneuf

If you love Every Year After and can't get enough of the Barry's Bay world, you can buy Every Summer After at Bookshop.

Berkley 'Every Summer After' by Carley Fortune $17.71 at Bookshop