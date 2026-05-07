Every Carley Fortune Book, Ranked—From 'Every Year After' to 'Our Perfect Storm'

The Canadian author knows how to write an excellent summer romance.

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The season of Carley Fortune is upon us. The romance author has been making us weak in the knees with her relatable tales of yearning, heartbreak, and passion since 2022, when she burst onto the literary scene with Every Summer After. Since then, she’s churned out four more hits, with each one successfully sweeping us away into her nostalgic, sunshine-filled worlds.

“I think that my storytelling style really lends itself to summer reading, whether you’re on vacation or not, when you want to curl up with a book and escape,” Fortune explained to TODAY in 2024. “That’s really what I want my books to be—an escape for the reader.”

Make that books and TV shows. This summer will see the writer's debut getting the Prime Video treatment, while Netflix has scooped up This Summer Will Be Different.

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Whether you’re looking to spot the differences between the novels and the shows, or you want to visualize your own cast of characters before seeing who winds up playing your favorites, this is a good place to start: We've ranked every single one of Carley Fortune’s books below.

Every Carley Fortune Books, Ranked

author Carley Fortune wears a printed purple red and yellow dress smiling as she poses on the red carpet

Carly Fortune has sold more than four million books worldwide.

(Image credit: Alamy/ZUMA Press, Inc.)

How to read Carley Fortune's books in order

The order in which you read Fortune's books will depend on your personal preference. The only two we suggest you definitely read one after the other are Every Summer After and One Golden Summer, given the connections between the two.

However, to get a sense of Fortune's style, we suggest you start with Every Summer After, regardless, since it solidified her style of crafting the perfect beach read. From there, you can dive into any of novels—or you could also read them in chronological order of their release, as Every Summer After was her debut. To do so, you would read them as follows:

a young man holds a young woman&#039;s face in his hands and smiles looking into her eyes in a still from the carley fortune adaptation every year after

Matt Cornett and Sadie Soverall bring Sam and Percy to life in Prime Video's Every Year After series.

(Image credit: Cate Cameron/Prime Video)

Which Carley Fortune books have adaptations are in the works?

Three out of Fortune’s five novels have been slated to receive the Hollywood treatment. At the rate she’s going, it's possible the other two won’t be far behind. (Shout out to authors like her and Emily Henry for keeping the rom-com alive!)

First up, Every Year After, the retitled TV series adaptation of Every Summer After. It premieres on Prime Video on June 10, 2026, starring fresh face Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Elisha Cuthbert (The Girl Next Door), and Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire).

"There are lots of changes and little characters get their own new storylines," Fortune, who executive-produced the series alongside showrunner Amy B. Harris (The Carrie Diaries, Gossip Girl), told PEOPLE. "I'm so happy with how it turned out…I'm a true fan of the show."

Fortune’s third book, This Summer Will Be Different, will also be adapted into a series by Netflix. “I’m thrilled to...transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of [Prince Edward Island],” she said in a statement when the project was announced in March 2026.

Like Every Year After, the novelist will also serve as an executive producer on the project, with Canadian creators Dane Clark (One More Time, Suze) and Linsey Stewart (Working Moms, North of North, Suze) also on board.

Eventually, a Carley Fortune movie will also hit our screens. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions are at the helm of bringing Meet Me at the Lake to life. "That is moving along really nicely behind the scenes," Fortune assured Swooon in June 2025. "There’s a beautiful script."

Why Trust Us

New favorite author? There’s a good chance they’re already on our radar. From a writer’s first signs of success on #Booktok (and beyond), we’ve got our ears to the ground (and our noses in their books). Want sneak peeks of their soon-to-be best-sellers? Got ‘em. Full catalog rankings galore? Yep. All the scoop on the inevitable adaptations? Most definitely. In short? We’re the book people—reading’s kind of what we do.

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Nicole Briese
Nicole Briese

Nicole Briese is a Florida-based editor, writer and content creator who has been writing about all things culture-related since the O.G. Gossip Girl was still on the air. (Read: A lifetime ago.) She is a regular contributor to Marie Claire, covering books, films, and TV shows. In her spare time, when she's not obsessing over her cat, she's devouring all things fashion, beauty, and shopping-related. Check out her blog at Nicolebjean.com