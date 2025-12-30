There’s nothing quite like getting swept up in the tale of two people falling in love. Whether it’s a charming, laugh-a-minute romantic comedy or a lush romantic melodrama , the romance genre has something for every kind of film lover .

2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for romance enthusiasts, who are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to upcoming movies. There’s a buzzy new take on Emily Brontë’s classic gothic novel Wuthering Heights , the very first adaptation of an Emily Henry novel, and an intriguing Robert Pattinson and Zendaya -led A24 joint. There’s even a BDSM “dom-com.” Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting romance films of 2026, including what’s coming soon and on the horizon. (And if you’re looking for something to watch right now, check out our list of the best romance movies of 2025 .)

'People We Meet on Vacation'

(Image credit: Daniel Escale/Netflix)

Release date: January 9

Starring: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Lukas Gage

Why it’s worth seeing: Over the past five years, Emily Henry has become a household name in the romance genre thanks to her witty, emotionally cogent storytelling. Now, one of her beloved novels, 2021’s People We Meet on Vacation , is finally headed to a Netflix account near you. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Tom Blyth and My Lady Jane’s Emily Bader play unlikely besties Alex and Poppy, whose friendship slowly grows into something more over their many travels together.

WATCH THE TRAILER

'Relationship Goals'

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Prime)

Release date: February 4

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Starring: Kelly Rowland , Method Man , Annie Gonzalez, and Robin Thede

Why it’s worth seeing: If you’re ready to watch Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland in a rom-com again, Relationship Goals is a must-watch. Based on high-profile pastor Michael Todd’s book of the same name, the Prime Video film stars Rowland as Leah, a TV producer who finds herself competing against her ex-boyfriend (Method Man) for the same role.

'Pillion'

(Image credit: A24)

Release date: February 6

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård , Harry Melling, Jake Shears, and Anthony Welsh

Why it’s worth seeing: Since it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Pillion has made a name for itself as a one-of-a-kind BDSM romance film. In filmmaker Harry Lighton’s directorial debut , dom daddy biker Ray (Alexander Skarsgård) recruits a timid British bloke named Colin (Harry Melling) as his submissive. What starts as a very specific arrangement soon takes a turn for the romantic as both men begin to come into their own.

WATCH THE TRAILER

'Wuthering Heights'

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date: February 14

Starring: Jacob Elordi , Margot Robbie , Hong Chau, Ewan Mitchell, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif

Why it’s worth seeing: Between Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, Emerald Fennell has proven that her films are water-cooler conversation starters. Now, she’s taking on Emily Brontë’s iconic gothic novel Wuthering Heights, with Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Fennell has already faced controversy , with some fans accusing the director of whitewashing the character of Heathcliff and oversexualizing the source material. Still, it’s bound to be an inescapable topic of conversation come Valentine’s Day. Plus, who can resist a score by Charli xcx ?

WATCH THE TRAILER

'Reminders of Him'

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release date: March 13

Starring: Maika Monroe , Tyriq Withers, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, Rudy Pankow, and Lainey Wilson

Why it’s worth seeing: Over the past few years, several of the #BookTok phenomenon Colleen Hoover ’s best-selling novels have received the big-screen treatment through films like It Ends With Us and Regretting You. That cinematic universe is growing in 2026, starting with Reminders of Him. This tale of second chances opens as Kenna (Maika Monroe) is released from prison. Desperate to reconnect with her estranged young daughter despite objections, Kenna’s path toward redemption coincides with an unexpected romance with local bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers).

WATCH THE TRAILER

'The Drama'

(Image credit: A24)

Release date: April 3

Starring: Zendaya , Robert Pattinson , Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, Hailey Gates, and Sydney Lemmon

Why it’s worth seeing: Two of the internet’s celebrity crushes together in one movie? Say less. In The Drama, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play a couple about to walk down the aisle when a stunning revelation makes them question their future together. Considering the film is helmed by Norwegian auteur Kristoffer Borgli and produced by Eddington filmmaker Ari Aster, expect the A24 to be filled with existential dread, in the best possible way.

WATCH THE TEASER

'You, Me & Tuscany'

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release date: April 10

Starring: Halle Bailey , Regé-Jean Page, Lorenzo de Moor, and Nia Vardalos

Why it’s worth seeing: Nearly three years after stealing audiences’s hearts as Princess Ariel, Halle Bailey is leading another romance film: You, Me & Tuscany. Set in the gloriously sunny Italian region of the same name, Bailey plays a young woman who impulsively flies to stay in a stranger’s villa without permission. When the owner’s ( Bridgerton ’s Regé-Jean Page) mother catches her, she saves face by pretending that they’re engaged. A white lie and beautiful vistas? That’s the stuff rom-coms are made of.

WATCH THE TRAILER

'Practical Magic 2'

Release date: September 18

Starring: Sandra Bullock , Nicole Kidman , Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, and Solly McLeod

Why it’s worth seeing: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are getting into more cozy, magical shenanigans as the Owens sisters at the heart of Practical Magic. Although details about the long-awaited sequel are scarce , seeing these two iconic actresses cast spells on moviegoers in sleepy New England sounds like the perfect way to kick off spooky season . Fingers crossed for more midnight margaritas.

'Verity'

Release date: October 2

Starring: Dakota Johnson , Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway , and Ismael Cruz Córdova

Why it’s worth seeing: Verity is the second Colleen Hoover film on this list, and for good reason: it’s adapting one of her most famous books . The film’s starry cast features Dakota Johnson as down-on-her-luck writer Lowen, who’s hired to ghostwrite the ending of acclaimed author Verity’s (Anne Hathaway) book series. As she finds herself drawn to Verity’s husband (Josh Hartnett) at the couple’s mysterious estate, sinister details about the titular author’s past start to emerge. Think of it as Rebecca for the smartphone age.

'Heartstopper: Forever'

Release date: TBA

Starring: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, and Rhea Norwood