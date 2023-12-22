Gen V may be one of the most bloody, brutal shows on streaming, but it turns out stars Derek Luh, Lizzie Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Asa Germann, and London Thor are a much more giggly group off-camera. In the acclaimed college-set spinoff to Prime Video's The Boys, the young actors play a group of super-powered teens who uncover a conspiracy at their school and have to decide whether they want to be deadly corporate puppets or true, noble heroes.

Season 1 of Gen V came to an end on November 3 with a jaw-dropping finale, capping off eight stellar episodes full of gory battle scenes and superbly-written characters who have to survive all of the struggles of adolescence (manipulative authority figures, social media scrutiny, romantic betrayal, etc.) turned up to the deadliest degree.

With Gen V already confirmed for a second season, we sat down with Luh, Broadway, Sinclair, Schwarzenegger, Germann, and Thor to test their friendship with a trivia game we call How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? From the first laughing fit—which happened before the game even begun—it's clear that the actors are a fun bunch to hang out with between takes (probably while splattered in fake blood). The group laughed their way through the entire game, as they quickly guessed each other's real-life superpowers, celebrity crushes, and favorite on-set snacks. They also shared some memories from their time filming in Toronto, Canada, including Thor pulling together a birthday party for Sinclair with only two days notice, to Luh's non-stop Ryan Gosling discussions. (There's even talk of Luh getting a more permanent ode to his celebrity crush, though you'll have to watch to see what that means.)

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

Watch the full challenge, above, then head to Prime Video to catch season 1 of Gen V, streaming now.