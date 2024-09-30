Spoilers for the ending of Gyeongseong Creature season 2 ahead. On September 27, 2024, Netflix's hit thriller K-drama Gyeongseong Creature returned for a second season—bringing its star-crossed love story (and supernatural monsters) up to the present day. Season 2 was a seven-episode journey showing that the villains thought to be defeated in WWII had persisted to the present, as humans were still being infected with the mysterious organism called the najin. Private eye Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) eventually reunites with Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) to fight the new generation of villains, led by ruthless killer Seung-jo (Bae Hyeong-seong).

Though many fans (myself included) thought season 2 would conclude the show's plot, a surprise cliffhanger suggests the historical K-drama could return for more pulse-pounding episodes. Read on for everything we know about a possible Gyeongseong Creature season 3 so far.

Has 'Gyeongseong Creature' been renewed for season 3?

As of September 30, neither Netflix nor director Chung Dong-woon has given any hint of plans to renew Gyeongseong Creature for season 3. As with other Netflix shows, it's likely that the streaming giant is waiting for viewership numbers to see whether they will green-light the next season. In that case, the odds are looking good for fans; per The Korea Times, season 2 "soared to the No. 3 spot on the global TV show rankings just two days after its release."

Jang Ho-jae (Park Seo-joon) has a painful fight against Seung-jo (Bae Hyeon-seong), in Gyeongseong Creature season 2.

When would 'Gyeongseong Creature' season 3 come out?

Gyeongseong Creature has had a unique release schedule for a Netflix k-drama. Season 1 had a two-part release, premiering its first half on December 22, 2023, and its second on January 5, 2024, followed by season 2 later that year in September 2024. The two installments were also filmed back-to-back, making Gyeongseong the rare drama to get an initial multi-season order.

Since there's been no word on plans for a possible season 3, its return could range anywhere from a year or two to over three years (a la Squid Game or Sweet Home). Here's hoping it will come sooner rather than later.

Which cast members would return for 'Gyeongseong Creature' season 3?

Since there likely wouldn't be a big time jump for season 3 (more on that later), most of season 2's main cast would be expected to return, including Park Seo-joon (Jang Tae-sang/Ho-jae), Han So-hee (Yoon Chae-ok), Bae Hyeon-seong (Seung-jo), Lee Mu-saeng (Kuroko Captain), Heo Jun-seok (Kwon Yong-gil), Lee Sung-wook (Detective Yoo Myung-jun, Han Dong-hee (Detective No Ji-su), and Park Hye-jin (Ho-jae's Antenna informant).

Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee, right) confronts Seung-jo (Bae Hyeon-seong, left), in Gyeongseong Creature season 2.

What would 'Gyeongseong Creature' season 3 be about?

For anyone who missed the post-credits scene, Gyeongseong Creature season 2 ends with the threat of Seoul's everyday citizens becoming infected with the najin, after Seung-jo slips the organisms into countless crates of bottled water. As seen with the case of test subject No. 71/ Antenna halmoni's grandson, this would be terrifying and lead to countless deaths. Season 3 could begin with the death count in Seoul going up drastically as a bunch of newly infected humans wreak havoc.

So, how would Chae-ok and Tae-sang be pulled back into the fight in that case? By the end of season 2, Chae-ok is living a normal human life after her mom's najin left her when she briefly died in the water tank. She's living with Antenna Halmoni, so Tae-sang/Ho-jae seems to be protecting her from afar. (Still not entirely sure whether the plan was for Tae-sang to remove his najin again and live a human life with Chae-ok.) Though Chae-ok wouldn't have her powers or memories at the start of season 3, she could regain either or them after accidentally drinking some najin-infected water.

Finally, there's the question of what would finally bring down Seung-jo, Jeonseong Biotech, and the najin threat overall. Lots of choices could be made here, all based on why Seung-jo decided to release the najin into the general public in the first place. (My theory is he wants to cull the weak and make a world of just Kuroko-like humans, but I may also be thinking of another Netflix multi-season k-drama.) Whatever the creative team explores, season 3 is sure to be another action-packed installment.