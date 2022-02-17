Will 'Inventing Anna' Get a Season 2?

Years after the viral article that started it all, scam enthusiasts have gotten wrapped up once again into the Anna Delvey story. The Netflix hit Inventing Anna follows the faux-socialite's adventures as she worked to open an exclusive club in NYC, shopping in luxury boutiques and staying at five-star hotels along the way. The only problem: she didn't have the money to back up her lifestyle.

Whether they consider her an ambitious entrepreneur or label-obsessed fraudster, viewers are loving the new Shondaland show, which quickly hit the number-one spot on Netflix's Top 10. Is all the hype enough to get a second season of Inventing Anna? Here's what we know.

How did season 1 of 'Inventing Anna' end?

The nine-episode season ended with Anna's trial, as the scammer (played by Julia Garner) stalls the proceedings with demands for her wardrobe. Eventually her lawyer Todd Spodek (Arian Moayed) convinces her to move on with the trial and trust him, with Neff (Alexis Floyd) and Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) helping however they can. Todd also tries throughout the trial to get Anna's dad to come to the trial, without success.

At the verdict reading, after Rachel's (Katie Lowes) emotional testimony, the jury finds Anna not guilty of charges related to the bank loan or making Rachel pay for the Morocco trip. Anna is found guilty of larceny towards stores, hotels, and the private jet company, for which the real-life Delvey served four years in prison.

The finale ends with one last visit between Anna and Vivian at Rikers. As Anna begs Vivian to keep visiting her, after years of insulting her intelligence and her looks, Vivian decides to move on from the Anna Delvey story. It's a wrap up for the narrative of the series, which followed the journalist as she gets wrapped up in Anna through her reporting.

Could there be a season 2 of 'Inventing Anna'?

The short answer: no. The show is billed as a limited series, based on journalist Jessica Pressler's 2018 article, and the first season includes nearly all of the article's facts about Delvey's life and testimony from her friends and acquaintances. Neither Netflix or Shondaland have expressed any hints that they want the show to continue, and the finale pretty much wraps up the show's arc.

As for what Delvey has been up to after the verdict, a second season would likely take more inspiration from Orange is the New Black than anything. After being released on good behavior in early 2021, Delvey was only free for six weeks before being detained by ICE for overstaying her visa. The grifter is still in detention now, so a show about her life up to this point would have much less glitz and glamour than Inventing Anna season 1.

All in all, we're not expecting more fictionalized episodes of Anna's journey.

Are there any other Anna Delvey projects in the works?

This week, Deadline reported that Delvey, née Sorokin, has teamed up with the production company behind Surviving R. Kelly to work on her own documentary. The docuseries has reportedly been in the works for months, and would give us a look into what makes Delvey tick. It could also give a look at what she did immediately after her release, since she posted a photo of herself with a camera crew around that time.

We could also possibly get the story of Delvey's schemes from the POV of Rachel. Delvey's former friend, full name Rachel DeLoache Williams, has a whole book about her friendship with Anna, its dissolution, and the following trial, named My Friend Anna. It was previously optioned by HBO and Lena Dunham, though according to Williams, the project isn't currently in development. Maybe another streamer will get on the Delvey train.

What about other scammer shows?

If you can't imagine going much longer without some great scammer content, there will be several more shows to check out in the coming weeks. First, if you missed it, turn on Netflix's The Tinder Swindler immediately, and watch the women who were duped by their faux-billionaire boyfriend into lending him hundreds of thousands of dollars. Then add the upcoming Elizabeth Holmes series (The Dropout, Hulu, March 3) and WeWork series (WeCrashed, Apple TV+, March 18) to your watchlist. Or, if you're still shook that Delvey knew Billy McFarland (and may have also scammed him) the Fyre docs are always good for a rewatch.