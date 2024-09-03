Spoilers for Kaos season 1 ahead. On August 29, 2024, Netflix premiered every Greek mythology fan's new favorite show. Created by Charlie Covell of The End of the F***ing World, Kaos takes the famous tales of Ancient Greece to the modern day, depicting an ensemble adventure where a group of humans sparks the end of the Olympians' reign. Major mythology nerds (we're guilty!) can tell you that the dark comedy brilliantly reimagines centuries-old stories, and even non-fans will enjoy the must-watch TV series as the latest take on underdogs who rise against a cruel, megalomaniac, power-hungry leader.

Kaos season 1 ends with several dangling plot threads signaling that an epic battle of the gods is on the horizon. Now that the series has been out for a few days, fans (again, guilty) are clamoring for any news that a second season of Kaos is on the way. Read on for everything we know about Kaos season 2, including which members of the stacked Kaos cast are likely to return.

Hera (Janet McTeer) and Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) prepare for a family barbecue in Kaos season 1. (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Has 'Kaos' been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has not yet announced whether Kaos will return for season 2. However, things look good for the series: It debuted in the Top 10 of the streaming giant's most-watched shows list, and was only surpassed by non-scripted shows. Also, Covell's previous Netflix series The End of the F***ing World received two seasons, so hopefully Kaos can follow suit.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Covell confirmed that there hasn't been any word from Netflix yet, but that "they've been very supportive of it." The creator added that his "dream was three seasons [of Kaos]. He said, "I've got many ideas and a strong sense of what I'd want to do with it."

"There's definitely more. I also didn't want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger," the showrunner continued. "I hope that it feels satisfying as a season 1 in its own right, and there's always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true."

Charon (Ramon Tikaram, center) ferries Orpheus (Killian Scott, left) and Anatole (Robert Emms, right) across the River Styx in Kaos season 1. (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

When would 'Kaos' season 2 come out?

While most of the timing depends on when Netflix gives the green light, we can look at season 1 to get an idea of production time. Per Deadline and IMDb, Kaos began filming in late summer 2022 in Spain and completed filming in May 2023, possibly due to reshoots. (Fun fact: Hugh Grant was originally cast to play Zeus before stepping aside due to date availability.)

Judging by those dates (and the state of the TV industry as a whole), it's likely that new episodes of Kaos won't arrive on our screens until the second half of 2026.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ari (Leila Farzad) storms away from the Furies (from left: Donna Banya, Cathy Tyson, and Natalie Klamar) in Kaos season 1. (Image credit: Daniel Escale/Netflix)

Who would be in the cast of 'Kaos' season 2?

A surprising amount of characters made it out of Kaos season 1 alive (or at least non-mummified) for a show about Greek mythology, so many of the show's biggest stars are likely to return if the show's renewed. Among the heavy hitters who would probably be back: Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, and Stephen Dillane as Prometheus.

As for the humans, we can also expect Aurora Perrineau as Riddy, Misia Butler as Caeneus, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Leila Farzad as Ari, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Ramon Tikaram as Charon, and Billie Piper as Cassandra.

Orpheus (Killian Scott) and Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) make it out of the Underworld in Kaos season 1. (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

What would 'Kaos' season 2 be about?

Kaos season 1 ends with the titular prophecy ("A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls, and Kaos reigns") shared by Zeus, Riddy, Caeneus, and Ari beginning to unfold. The big secret that Zeus and the gods have been keeping is that humans aren't renewed (or, reincarnated) when they go through the Frame. Instead, they're mummified in the Nothing (or what's essentially the Underworld's basement) and their souls are turned into Meander water, which the gods drink to stay immortal. This means that while humans worship the gods for a better chance in the next life, gods have only been toying with them and consuming them as their mortal playthings.

This changes when Caeneus is sent to the Nothing after he follows his mother through the Frame where a white light appears on his neck, restoring his soul to his body. He soon discovers that he can restore souls when he wakes his mother, which Hades who is nearby also learns. With this new power, Caeneus has a task for season 2.

Cassandra relays this to Riddy. The prophet says, "You must go to Ari and set the living free. Caeneus will do the same with the dead."

Caeneus (Misia Butler) with his beloved three-headed dog Fotis in 'Kaos' season 1. (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

While Riddy, Caeneus, and Ari handle the human affairs, a newly-freed Prometheus declares all-out war on Zeus when he sits on his frenemy's throne. And Prometheus is only one of the gods Zeus will have to deal with, as his entire family has turned against him. Hera takes her Tacitas to stay with one of her kids(!), finally leaving her husband. Hades wants to restore order to the Underworld and repair the frame, and Dionysus, newly in love with Ari, goes to the Herakleion palace. Poseidon's more of a toss-up, but odds are he'll fall in with Hera.

Among all these cliffhangers, Zeus arrives at the throne room and finds another surprise besides a freed Prometheus: The king of the gods bleeds. The Meander falls. As Prometheus says, "I am sorry, my friend. It's happened. Kaos is coming."