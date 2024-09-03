'Kaos' Season 2: Everything We Know
It seems as though the gods are about to go to war.
Spoilers for Kaos season 1 ahead. On August 29, 2024, Netflix premiered every Greek mythology fan's new favorite show. Created by Charlie Covell of The End of the F***ing World, Kaos takes the famous tales of Ancient Greece to the modern day, depicting an ensemble adventure where a group of humans sparks the end of the Olympians' reign. Major mythology nerds (we're guilty!) can tell you that the dark comedy brilliantly reimagines centuries-old stories, and even non-fans will enjoy the must-watch TV series as the latest take on underdogs who rise against a cruel, megalomaniac, power-hungry leader.
Kaos season 1 ends with several dangling plot threads signaling that an epic battle of the gods is on the horizon. Now that the series has been out for a few days, fans (again, guilty) are clamoring for any news that a second season of Kaos is on the way. Read on for everything we know about Kaos season 2, including which members of the stacked Kaos cast are likely to return.
Has 'Kaos' been renewed for season 2?
Netflix has not yet announced whether Kaos will return for season 2. However, things look good for the series: It debuted in the Top 10 of the streaming giant's most-watched shows list, and was only surpassed by non-scripted shows. Also, Covell's previous Netflix series The End of the F***ing World received two seasons, so hopefully Kaos can follow suit.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Covell confirmed that there hasn't been any word from Netflix yet, but that "they've been very supportive of it." The creator added that his "dream was three seasons [of Kaos]. He said, "I've got many ideas and a strong sense of what I'd want to do with it."
"There's definitely more. I also didn't want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger," the showrunner continued. "I hope that it feels satisfying as a season 1 in its own right, and there's always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true."
When would 'Kaos' season 2 come out?
While most of the timing depends on when Netflix gives the green light, we can look at season 1 to get an idea of production time. Per Deadline and IMDb, Kaos began filming in late summer 2022 in Spain and completed filming in May 2023, possibly due to reshoots. (Fun fact: Hugh Grant was originally cast to play Zeus before stepping aside due to date availability.)
Judging by those dates (and the state of the TV industry as a whole), it's likely that new episodes of Kaos won't arrive on our screens until the second half of 2026.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Who would be in the cast of 'Kaos' season 2?
A surprising amount of characters made it out of Kaos season 1 alive (or at least non-mummified) for a show about Greek mythology, so many of the show's biggest stars are likely to return if the show's renewed. Among the heavy hitters who would probably be back: Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, and Stephen Dillane as Prometheus.
As for the humans, we can also expect Aurora Perrineau as Riddy, Misia Butler as Caeneus, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Leila Farzad as Ari, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Ramon Tikaram as Charon, and Billie Piper as Cassandra.
What would 'Kaos' season 2 be about?
Kaos season 1 ends with the titular prophecy ("A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls, and Kaos reigns") shared by Zeus, Riddy, Caeneus, and Ari beginning to unfold. The big secret that Zeus and the gods have been keeping is that humans aren't renewed (or, reincarnated) when they go through the Frame. Instead, they're mummified in the Nothing (or what's essentially the Underworld's basement) and their souls are turned into Meander water, which the gods drink to stay immortal. This means that while humans worship the gods for a better chance in the next life, gods have only been toying with them and consuming them as their mortal playthings.
This changes when Caeneus is sent to the Nothing after he follows his mother through the Frame where a white light appears on his neck, restoring his soul to his body. He soon discovers that he can restore souls when he wakes his mother, which Hades who is nearby also learns. With this new power, Caeneus has a task for season 2.
Cassandra relays this to Riddy. The prophet says, "You must go to Ari and set the living free. Caeneus will do the same with the dead."
While Riddy, Caeneus, and Ari handle the human affairs, a newly-freed Prometheus declares all-out war on Zeus when he sits on his frenemy's throne. And Prometheus is only one of the gods Zeus will have to deal with, as his entire family has turned against him. Hera takes her Tacitas to stay with one of her kids(!), finally leaving her husband. Hades wants to restore order to the Underworld and repair the frame, and Dionysus, newly in love with Ari, goes to the Herakleion palace. Poseidon's more of a toss-up, but odds are he'll fall in with Hera.
Among all these cliffhangers, Zeus arrives at the throne room and finds another surprise besides a freed Prometheus: The king of the gods bleeds. The Meander falls. As Prometheus says, "I am sorry, my friend. It's happened. Kaos is coming."
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Hailey Bieber Already Set Fall 2024's Biggest Nail Trend
It’s an elegant seasonal shade.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Diptyque's New Scents Redefine the Fantasy Fragrance Trend
They'll cast a spell on anyone who wears them.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Hailey Bieber Flashes a Meaningful New Diamond Ring
She's honoring her baby boy with her signature style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Your Guide to the Cast of Netflix's 'Kaos'
The gods are real, and Jeff Goldblum is the king of them all.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
The Best Movies That Didn't Win "Best Picture" at the Oscars
Talk about snubs.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
'Outer Banks' Season 4: Everything We Know
Here's everything we know about the action-packed teen series' return.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Is in 'The Accident' Cast? What to Know About the Actors in the Hit Netflix Series
Here's where you've seen the stars of this Mexican thriller before.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
A Guide to Every Guest Star and Cameo in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4
The Hulu comedy has recruited another round of incredible guest stars.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Trainees of Netflix's 'Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE'
Fans of 'Making the Band' should be watching this series about crafting the first-ever international girl group.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Demi and Ollie Still Together?
It turns out that one of them is already dating another member of the cast.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
'Simone Biles Rising' Will Take Viewers Behind the Scenes of the 2024 Paris Olympics
Here's when the gold medalist's docuseries will return to Netflix.
By Quinci LeGardye Published